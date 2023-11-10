Ed Sheeran Surprises Austrailian Couple At Wedding Reception, Performs For First Dance [Video]

The Sydney radio station KIIS 106.5’s morning show did something incredible for two of their loyal listeners.

Two favorite on-air personalities Jackie Henderson and Kyle Sandilands, better known as ‘Kyle and Jackie O in the Morning‘ surprised young couple Kya and Matt Debono with their dream wedding, worth about $80,000.

A free/dream wedding would be enough to make any couple feel like they were living in a fairytale. But the good news didn’t stop there. Kyle and Jackie O had another surprise up their sleeve.

The newlyweds chose Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” for their first dance as husband and wife. That song already is beautiful, but how much more emotional would it be to have Ed Sheeran sing it live acoustically? Well, that is exactly what Kyle and Jackie O had planned.

Out pops Ed Sheeran, which brought two huge smiles to Kya and Matt’s faces. Without a moment of hesitation, Ed wanted to get this cute surprise going and says “Shall We?” in the microphone and began his lovely performance. Props to Ed for putting the cherry on top of an already amazing wedding surprise.

[Photo credit: KIIS 106.5]