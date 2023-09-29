Top 5 Video Games AI Can Beat a Human At

Introduction

The peak of the video gaming era now faces an unexpected rival: artificial intelligence. These AIs not only provide captivating cinematic scenes and occasional in game assistance but have also evolved to surpass even the most skilled human players.

According to ExpressVPN, there are several games in which artificial intelligences (AIs) have already proven their dominance over humanity’s best gamers. You might now be intrigued or perhaps slightly apprehensive about which specific games these are. So, without further delay, let us explore the top five video games where AI has emerged triumphant over our species.

Go – The Ancient Challenge

Remember when the game Go was all anyone could talk about? Originating in China over 2,500 years ago, Go has earned a well deserved reputation as one of the most challenging board games worldwide. Howe­ver, in 2016, something extraordinary occurred: Deep Mind’s AI Alpha Go triumphed over the esteemed Go player Lee Sedol. This victory not only showcased AI’s mastery of a game but also highlighted its remarkable progress in comprehending and navigating intricate strategic scenarios.

StarCraft II

StarCraft II holds a significant position in the real time strategy genre, challenging players’ strategic skills due to its multitude of play styles and diverse factions. However, in 2019, the game world was astonished when an AI named Alpha Star, developed by Deep Mind, managed to defeat two top tier human players. By constantly engaging in self play and enhancing its strategies over time, Alpha Star achieved remarkable growth. This accomplishment is truly extraordinary.

Dota 2

Dota 2 stands as one of the most renowned multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games across the globe, boasting a massive player base and an even larger fan following. It pits two teams of five players against each other, where every participant assumes control over a unique hero. Back in 2018, Open AI Five, an extraordinary AI system developed by Open AI, showcased its prowess by successfully battling against human teams comprising skilled players. Witnessing the AI’s incredible adaptability and versatility within this dynamic team based setup was truly astonishing.

Poker

When you think about Poker, the first things that come to mind are bluffing, reading your opponent’s face, and strategic bets. But have you ever red how an AI, which lacks human emotions, could excel at such a game? Surprisingly enough, in 2017, Libratus a groundbreaking AI developed by Carnegie Mellon University outplayed four of the world’s top poker players in an intense tournament. This remarkable victory showcased Libratus’ exceptional ability to handle information asymmetry (where players lack equal access to information) and make highly calculated decisions based on probabilities.

Chess

Chess may appear predictable given the decades long competition between computers and humans. However, the modern approach to chess by AI is distinct. Instead of relying solely on brute force calculations, contemporary AIs like Alpha Zero utilize neural networks for learning and adaptation. In 2017, Alpha Zero achieved a remarkable feat by defeating the world champion chess software Stockfish, even without access to historical games and with just a few hours of self play.

Conclusion

It's truly fascinating, and perhaps a little humbling too, to witness the remarkable advancements of technology. Particularly, the progress made in artificial intelligence (AI) has taken us by awe. Rather than merely matching human performance in various video games, it is astounding to see AI surpassing our abilities in certain cases. Now, one might think that being outperformed can be disheartening; however, we should remember that this spirit of challenge and competition actually fuels innovation. As avid gamers ourselves, let's not view this development as the end of an era but rather as the dawn of a new gaming age. After all, isn't it exhilarating to embrace a good challenge? So next time you power up your favorite game, take a moment to appreciate the magnificent collaboration between human intellect and artificial intelligence unfolding right before your very eyes.