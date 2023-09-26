The Price of Online Freedom: Protecting Your Privacy

The internet has revolutionized many parts of human lives. From manufacturing to media, makeup, and many more, the internet managed to shake things. It brought people together, created heroes, changed people’s perspectives, and so on. Sometimes, it drove people apart as well. But it created some sort of collateral damage in terms of privacy.

Over the last few years, there have been issues relating to privacy. Some people support online freedom and consider it to be an important aspect necessary for the smooth functioning of society. Whereas, others insist that monitoring the activities of people benefits society as a whole.

However, for both individuals and businesses, online privacy has been a concern more recently. With personal information shared online abruptly these days, safeguarding online privacy has become a priority for many people. Residential proxies are widely accepted by people because they protect online privacy.

Risks of not having online privacy

Imagine a situation where every activity done by you gets tracked. This is how the internet works. Hence, protecting online freedom comes at a price. It has several benefits that impact daily life. Taking control of online privacy has become a necessity these days. Let’s discuss the risks of not having online privacy.

1. Digital footprint

People need a physical space to fulfill life’s needs, privately. Similarly, people need privacy in their digital spaces where they can create, use, and store data without worries. Online privacy allows you to learn and explore without outside influence. Previously, the digital footprints of people were limited to schools or workplaces.

But the digital realm these days is quite large. Researchers say that the digital footprint is like an attack surface. It’s the probability of when an attacker can access your information. So, the only way to increase security while protecting privacy is to reduce your digital footprint.

2. Cybercrimes

Becoming a victim of cybercrime is only due to low privacy leads online. Because of the abundance of information on the internet, cybercriminals can attack you remotely. The attacks include scams, identity theft, financial fraud, property damage, and cyberstalking.

Typically, scams are used by fraudsters to get money or something valuable using dishonest means. Scams happened mostly with a phone call or over the internet. In identity theft, cybercriminals take your identity and use it for illegal activities.

When an imposter steals your money or harms you financially by using different techniques, it’s called financial fraud. Cybercriminals use misleading and deceptive information or other kinds of illegal practices to loot you.

Property damage includes injuries to property of a person resulting from a naturally-occurring event. Or, it could be from another person’s wilful or negligent misconduct. These damages include physical and hardware property. They can be triggered remotely by using devices connected to the internet.

Cyberstalking or cyberbullying uses the internet to conduct on other people. The purpose is to make someone afraid or make them feel unsafe about something. In most of these situations, residential proxies can save you from potential threats.

3. Marketer tracking

Most people tend to ignore online advertisements. But you may have seen relevant ads popping up on your screen when watching your favorite videos online. These ads even pop up when you are browsing the internet as well.

Although most people care about online privacy, they respond to personalized ads. Marketers follow people around the internet and collect details that go beyond their knowledge. Sadly, it goes beyond their control. The easiest thing you can do is to use search engines and browsers that focus on privacy.

Stop using apps offered by reputed tech firms to limit use of your personal information. Many people use multiple apps to do a specific set of tasks without compromising privacy.

Conclusion

Protecting online privacy should be the prime concern for people, especially in today’s world. The more you go deep into the digital world, it is likely that you could face troubles from cybercriminals. Keep in mind that safeguarding personal privacy in the physical world is different from that in the digital realm.

You have to create privacy when going online. Also, you need to build this habit when dealing with technology that you use every day. One of the best ways to protect your privacy is to use residential proxies. These proxies are useful when it comes to maintaining your online freedom the right way.