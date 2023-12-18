Spanish Idioms: The Quirky Side of Language Learning

Learning Spanish involves much more than mastering grammar rules and word definitions. The Spanish language brims with idioms that paint a vivid picture of its culture and history. To truly learn Spanish, understanding these idioms is crucial. Merely knowing the words can lead to confusion, but grasping the essence of these unique and vibrant phrases paves the way to genuine fluency. By delving into these expressions, you’ll gain insights into the rich tapestry of Spanish cultures and histories that shaped them. Here are some common Spanish idioms you’ll encounter in everyday conversations:

Common Spanish Idioms Explained

Ojos Que No Ven, Corazón Que No Siente

Translating to “eyes that don’t see, heart that doesn’t feel,” this idiom isn’t about a medical condition. It’s akin to the English saying, “out of sight, out of mind,” implying ignorance can be bliss.

Example:

Spanish Example: “No le dije nada sobre la fiesta sorpresa; ojos que no ven, corazón que no siente.”

English Translation: “I didn’t tell him anything about the surprise party; what you don’t know won’t hurt you (out of sight, out of mind).”

Encontrar Tu Media Naranja

Literally “to find your half orange,” this phrase whimsically means finding your true love, your other half to complete the ‘whole orange.

Example:

Spanish Example: “Después de tantos años, finalmente encontré a mi media naranja.”

English Translation: “After so many years, I finally found my soulmate (my other half).”

Más Vale Pájaro En Mano, Que Cien Volando

This clear adage translates to “a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush,” emphasizing the value of what you already have over unattainable riches.

Example:

Spanish Example: “Prefiero quedarme con el trabajo que tengo; más vale pájaro en mano, que cien volando.”

English Translation: “I prefer to stick with the job I have; better safe than sorry (a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush).”

Zapatero A Tus Zapatos

Meaning “a shoemaker to your shoes,” it’s a colorful way of advising someone to stick to what they know best.

Example:

Spanish Example: “No critiques mi manera de cocinar, zapatero a tus zapatos.”

English Translation: “Don’t criticize my way of cooking, stick to what you know (shoemaker, stick to your shoes).”

No Tener Dos Dedos De Frente

“Not having two fingers of forehead” might sound odd, but it’s actually commenting on someone’s intellect, or lack thereof, rather than their appearance.

Example:

Spanish Example: “Ese hombre no tiene dos dedos de frente, siempre toma malas decisiones.”

English Translation: “That man is not very bright (has no common sense), he always makes bad decisions.”

Hacer Puente

While “do the bridge” seems puzzling, it simply refers to enjoying a long weekend.

Example:

Spanish Example: “Este lunes es festivo, así que vamos a hacer puente y descansar el fin de semana largo.”

English Translation: “This Monday is a holiday, so we’re going to take a long weekend off.”

Ser Pan Comido

“To be eaten bread” is the Spanish version of “easy as pie.”

Example:

Spanish Example: “Este examen va a ser pan comido, estudié mucho.”

English Translation: “This exam is going to be a piece of cake, I studied a lot.”

Caerse El Cielo

Directly translating to “the sky is falling,” this idiom doesn’t signal disaster but comments on heavy rainfall.

Example:

Spanish Example: “Ayer se cayó el cielo; llovió muchísimo toda la noche.”

English Translation: “Yesterday, it poured (the sky fell); it rained a lot all night.”

Tirar La Casa Por La Ventana

This idiom means “to spare no expense,” though it literally means “to throw the house out the window.”

Example:

Spanish Example: “En su boda, tiraron la casa por la ventana con una gran fiesta.”

English Translation: “At their wedding, they spared no expense (threw the house out the window) with a big party.”

Tomar El Pelo

Meaning “to grab by the hair,” it’s used to describe tricking or making fun of someone.

Example:

Spanish Example: “No me tomes el pelo, sé que no es verdad lo que dices.”

English Translation: “Don’t pull my leg (grab me by the hair), I know what you’re saying isn’t true.”

No Tener Ni Pies Ni Cabeza

“To not have either feet or head” fittingly means “to make no sense.”

Example:

Spanish Example: “Tu explicación no tiene ni pies ni cabeza, no entiendo nada.”

English Translation: “Your explanation makes no sense (doesn’t have feet or head), I don’t understand anything.”

The Joy of Spanish Idioms

As you familiarize yourself with these common Spanish idioms, you’ll find greater enjoyment and fluency in your conversations with native speakers. Understanding these expressions adds color and depth to your language skills, making learning Spanish not only more effective but also more enjoyable.