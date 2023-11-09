Jimmy Fallon And Rashida Jones Sing Holiday Parodies Of 2014’s Biggest Hits [Watch]

Jimmy Fallon and Rashida Jones are back at it with your 2014 Holiday Medley just in time for Christmas. The covered some of the biggest names in music this year including Meghan Trainor, Ariana Grande, Sam Smith, Lil Jon, Jason Derulo, and Nicki Minaj.
For your convenience from the YouTube description, the lyrics are posted below.
“All About That Bass”
Yeah, my mama she cooked me a turkey with all the sides
Then she made me some cranberry sauce and then 12 pumpkin pies
Because you know I’m gonna gain some weight, gain some weight (need sweatpants)
I’m gonna gain some weight, gain some weight (need sweatpants)
“Stay With Me”
Oh won’t you, drink with me?
I hate my, family
They’re insane, it’s plain to see
So won’t you, drink with me?
“Turn Down For What”
Stuff a duck, inside a turkey’s butt…
Turducken for what?
Turducken for what?
“Wiggle”
You know what to do on this Hanukkah
Dreidel dreidel dreidel
Dreidel dreidel dreidel
“Anaconda”
My Secret Santa don’t –
My Secret Santa don’t –
My Secret Santa don’t want none unless you got gifts, hon!
“Bang Bang”
I’ve got a special thing I like to drink, when I get thirsty and it’s Christmastime
Just take some nutmeg and some cinnamon, and then you mix it up it tastes so fine
Egg nog!
Into your mug (Just add some whiskey)
Egg nog!
Getting you drunk (I’m feelin’ tipsy)
“Let It Go”
Mistletoe, mistletoe
Just bought a bunch at the store
Mistletoe, mistletoe
Gonna hang it from my door
I don’t care who I kiss today
Let your tongue stick out
Cold sores never bothered me anyway
“Fireball”
Butterball
Christmas ball
He had a big red suit
With a sack full of loot
With eight reindeers and a sleigh
Had a big round belly like a bowl full of jelly
And he came around on Christmas day…
Santa Claus!
If you remember from last year, Jimmy Fallon and Rashida Jones created the song “I Love Stuffing” for Thanksgiving back when Jimmy Fallon was on Late Night. Watch below:
[Photo credit: YouTube]
