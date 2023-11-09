Jimmy Fallon And Rashida Jones Sing Holiday Parodies Of 2014’s Biggest Hits [Watch]

Jimmy Fallon and Rashida Jones are back at it with your 2014 Holiday Medley just in time for Christmas. The covered some of the biggest names in music this year including Meghan Trainor, Ariana Grande, Sam Smith, Lil Jon, Jason Derulo, and Nicki Minaj.

For your convenience from the YouTube description, the lyrics are posted below.

“All About That Bass”

Yeah, my mama she cooked me a turkey with all the sides

Then she made me some cranberry sauce and then 12 pumpkin pies

Because you know I’m gonna gain some weight, gain some weight (need sweatpants)

I’m gonna gain some weight, gain some weight (need sweatpants)

“Stay With Me”

Oh won’t you, drink with me?

I hate my, family

They’re insane, it’s plain to see

So won’t you, drink with me?

“Turn Down For What”

Stuff a duck, inside a turkey’s butt…

Turducken for what?

Turducken for what?

“Wiggle”

You know what to do on this Hanukkah

Dreidel dreidel dreidel

Dreidel dreidel dreidel

“Anaconda”

My Secret Santa don’t –

My Secret Santa don’t –

My Secret Santa don’t want none unless you got gifts, hon!

“Bang Bang”

I’ve got a special thing I like to drink, when I get thirsty and it’s Christmastime

Just take some nutmeg and some cinnamon, and then you mix it up it tastes so fine

Egg nog!

Into your mug (Just add some whiskey)

Egg nog!

Getting you drunk (I’m feelin’ tipsy)

“Let It Go”

Mistletoe, mistletoe

Just bought a bunch at the store

Mistletoe, mistletoe

Gonna hang it from my door

I don’t care who I kiss today

Let your tongue stick out

Cold sores never bothered me anyway

“Fireball”

Butterball

Christmas ball

He had a big red suit

With a sack full of loot

With eight reindeers and a sleigh

Had a big round belly like a bowl full of jelly

And he came around on Christmas day…

Santa Claus!

If you remember from last year, Jimmy Fallon and Rashida Jones created the song “I Love Stuffing” for Thanksgiving back when Jimmy Fallon was on Late Night. Watch below:

[Photo credit: YouTube]