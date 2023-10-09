How to Use Social Media to Sell Your Home

In today’s digital age, achieving success in any field appears unattainable without social media, and the real estate sector is not an outlier. Most prospective home buyers initiate their search online, often extending their hunt to social networking sites. These platforms are a convenient medium to showcase your property and guarantee its visibility. The task of selling a home can be challenging, but leveraging all accessible resources can expedite the sale process. Here are ways to use social media to sell your home.

Leverage Facebook to Boost Traffic to Your Listing

When crafting Facebook advertisements, it’s not advisable to dump the entirety of your ad content into the text box. This approach could result in an overly lengthy ad that Facebook might flag as spam, potentially leading to disapproval of your ad.

Consider social media ads as a hook or a magnet to attract leads. Draw the viewer’s attention with appealing images and videos along with a brief promotional statement about the property. Don’t forget to incorporate a link to your listing within the ad.

This method encourages users to navigate from the ad to your website, thereby increasing traffic to your real estate site and potentially boosting your SEO. As they explore, they might also look at other properties listed in the same area or opt to join your mailing list.

Adapt to the Shifting User Demographics Across Different Social Platforms

The dynamics of social media are perpetually shifting, with fresh platforms attracting distinct age groups. To stay at the forefront, you must keep pace with the newest trends and adjust their strategies accordingly.

Instagram is especially effective for properties emphasizing interior design, making it less ideal for featuring an outmoded studio apartment. In contrast, Facebook has emerged as the superior platform for connecting with older homeowners, concentrating on the community aspect which is beneficial for real estate agents.

Conduct thorough research to understand which type of content excels on various platforms, including paid content. For instance, Facebook’s algorithm consistently precedes advertisements and promoted posts over free, ‘organic’ business content.

Craft Your Personalized Strategy for Social Media

No amount of digital marketing advice can aid you if you lack a strategic approach. Before embracing a new social media software solution, formulate a plan for your social media marketing resonating with your brand’s ethos.

Identify the audience you aim to engage with on social media and consider the most effective ways to achieve this. Subsequently, reverse-engineer a comprehensive social media strategy that encapsulates tangible steps for fostering these connections. Only after crafting such a strategy should you investigate various social media management software to ascertain which will optimally assist you in realizing your goals.

Set Up a Photo Album on Facebook

Prospective purchasers enjoy scrolling through images of properties available for purchase – it’s comparable to a digital exploration of the property. Set up a photo gallery on your Facebook profile, featuring photographs of your home’s interior and exterior. Before snapping these pictures, ensure that you’ve made the space impersonal.

Clean thoroughly, remove clutter, and ensure there’s enough illumination for clear viewing. A key aspect of home-selling is assisting potential buyers in visualizing themselves residing in your home.

Don’t Overlook Pinterest

If you’re considering leveraging social media to sell your home, Pinterest should be on your radar. This platform is enormously popular and allows users to curate image boards, opening up a world of new interests. Each image serves as a gateway back to a website. Its widespread appeal in fashion, beauty, travel, and interior design makes it an ideal match for real estate. Like Facebook, Pinterest offers the feature to craft a customized ad campaign for your property, with each image returning to your sales listing.

Given that Pinterest ads are usually more affordable than those on other platforms, it’s worth experimenting with different ad campaigns to gauge which delivers the best outcome. For instance, try using multiple photos to see which performs best. Alternatively, consider using a design platform such as Canva to incorporate text or design elements into your image, helping it to stand out from the crowd.

Use Hashtags

Hashtags in the real estate sphere can be a beacon for those interested in your content, ensuring you don’t get lost in the crowded world of social media. For instance, if you want to “sell my house fast New York”, you might consider using the hashtag #NewYorkNYHomes in your posts (you might need to investigate what local hashtags are trending).

While Twitter limits how many hashtags you can use, Instagram allows you to include as many pertinent ones as you desire. Employ general hashtags like #realestate or #homesforsale, and pair them with more targeted and geographically relevant hashtags that correspond closely with your brand.

Establish a Competitive Price

Based on the National Association of Realtors (NAR), it was found that the average home purchased recently was erected in 1986, measures 1,800 square feet, and boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The same NAR survey indicated that only a small fraction of buyers, about 12%, bought a brand-new home. Furthermore, among the vast majority of buyers, 88% who opted for an existing home, nearly one-third picked a pre-owned property over a new one, believing it offered a more favorable price.

Even if your listing is the most attractive one in the market, selling could still be challenging if your asking price isn’t set correctly. However, if your home is priced aptly when it hits the market, you stand a good chance of receiving several offers, possibly even above your asking price in a relatively short period.

Establish a Standby List

Blogging stands out as one of the most effective tools in social media. If you or your real estate firm possess a blog, it can be utilized to attract potential leads. Advertise a waiting list for real estate in your region, allowing interested individuals to register their email and receive notifications about new listings in your area.

This strategy helps in establishing a pre-prepared database of prospective buyers to whom you can market your properties. As these people are already interested in purchasing, this method is more successful than distributing random letters or relying on cold lists. You also have the option to initiate Facebook campaigns with the primary objective of generating a mailing list. This can be useful when the time comes to sell.

Endnote

Neglecting to use social media as a platform for promoting your property sale is bypassing a massive marketing prospect. Implement the above mentioned strategies to draw in potential clients and boost curiosity about your property on social media platforms. Soon enough, you’ll find yourself fielding offers and progressing towards finalizing the sale.