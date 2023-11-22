Are You a Strategist? 4 Essential Questions to Reveal Your Tactical Skills

Some people think that tactics and strategy are the same. They both share elements of one another, but you need both of these different approaches to win. You aren’t just going to be reacting to what your opponent does, but you are going to be playing the long game. There are a lot of people who think they are strategists, but these questions show how well your tactical skills are going to be on point.

How is your poker game outcome?

While you might consider poker a game for luck, it is a game of strategy. The critical thinking comes in the moment you see the options on the table.

Especially whenever those ratios and values change with every card turn. Your poker game outcome is a reflection of your tactical mindset. Don’t just look at your losses, but look at why you lost. What are the patterns? There are lots of online poker strategy charts on the internet that can always be an informative source.

You might not be thinking strategically, but you can work on that. Understand what is making you win or lose. Are you being bluffed? Is your poker face awful? What is holding you back and keeping you from greatness at the poker table? Or maybe you have lots of useful soft skills that always help you elevate your game, and you need to develop them. That’s what you need to work on to become great at the game.

This strategy will work no matter the type of poker. If you are playing in person you do get more information about what the other players are doing, and can see their poker faces. With online poker, you still have the cards on the table. Even with the different formats, the strategy is the same.

How many steps ahead do you think while playing chess?

Many beginners sit down at a game and play move by move. They move pieces and react to what is going on. However, professional chess players follow a script when they play. They are thinking ten to fifteen moves in advance and controlling the game from the start. They plan each move. While their minds are moving toward the endgame.

Do you want to be a strategist and focus on your skills? Start thinking ahead and plan a few moves in advance. Don’t be afraid to look some some strategies, moves, and counters, because you will need to create your own script to follow for different scenarios. There’s still room for improv in chess, but you won’t win by going one move at a time.

Can You Adapt To New Circumstances Quickly?

Strategy and tactics are often thought of when it comes to war and battles. During battles and campaigns, new information would come to light that would often cause entire plans to be abandoned. Sometimes this would happen during a battle as well, forcing a new plan to be drawn up on the spot!

After all ‘no battle plan survives’ contact with the enemy. Your opponent will do things you don’t expect or can’t predict. To combat that, you need to improvise. You can’t be married to your strategy because it will go out the window, but you can salvage what is left. Use it in the current situation and start to win the match.

If you can take control of a situation, you are thinking strategically. The constantly changing information can be controlled. It can be hard to sacrifice your plan, but that is what it takes to win with strategy.

See the bigger picture and think a few moves ahead. That strategy will get you victory! As long as you don’t lose sight of the end goal, you can get there how you wish.

How Well Can You Get Inside Someone’s Head?

Finally, your own strategy is important. But what your enemy is planning is even more so. You need to put some effort into predicting your opponent’s moves.

Then you can counter them. Sometimes a true victory isn’t pulling off your own plan, but it is stopping your enemy from doing their plan. Knowing what an opponent is going to do and putting measures in place to prevent that can be very instrumental during your matchup with them.

If you can manage to get inside the head of your opponent and focus on taking their plans apart, then that is a sign of a strategic mind! Plus, it can be kinda fun to win by preventing the other player from playing.

Strategy and Tactics Are Skills You Can Learn

Don’t be worried if you don’t have good answers to these questions. Becoming more strategic is a skill you can learn, to use not only in a strategic game, daily communication but also in the business environment. It will take time because it doesn’t come easy or quickly, but once you get your hands on the basics, you will be able to outmaneuver people and cement your place as a tactical genius. It is a good feeling, so don’t be afraid to embrace it!