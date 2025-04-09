Why is the WWE Shutting Down?

For many generations of viewers, Monday night was a night to be revered and anticipated every week. Vince McMahon has long been the face of the World Wrestling Entertainment organization and there are changes coming that many viewers may not be ready for.

Why Might the WWE Network be Shutting Down?

We live in a day and age where network television and cable television are no longer the norm when it comes to home entertainment. Most homes do not have a cable subscription and even less have network television or antenna television that they watch on a daily basis. As such, it is important for those companies and organizations to change and adapt to meet the new norm.

Most homes these days have streaming subscriptions like Netflix and Hulu instead of normal network television or cable. Most homes have smart TVs that allow you to stream these services automatically without even having to have any separate tech to outfit their televisions. The WWE is working to help them stay relevant and keep reaching their loyal fans by switching from a traditional network set up, to a streaming network.

The WWE is ready and willing to go above and beyond to change the way that they reach their viewers, and they are now working with Netflix to keep streaming their events and their content to viewers.

When Will the WWE Move to Netflix?

The WWE has started to stream events and live television on Netflix. The wrestling giant is no longer a standalone network; they have signed an extended 10-year contract with streaming giant Netflix, to stream all programs from the network on Netflix. The contract began in January 2025 and will continue until 2035.

This means that the network has shut down for viewers that are not able to access Netflix. Netflix is the most common solution for those that are in foreign countries where the streaming service Peacock is not available. In the US, Peacock is the best option for live events.

Does Moving To Netflix Change the WWE?

There are some changes that will have to be made to make the WWE fit the new norm for Netflix. One of the first and most notable changes is that there will be looser content guidelines as the network is not going to be as limited as it was with live television. When the show was broadcast on live television, they did have to censor quite a bit of content and were not able to really do what they wanted.

Netflix allows for more creative freedom, longer shows, and even more opportunities for content while still delivering a program that you can sit down and watch with your family. They are also going to be able to play all the crowd chants, they are going to be able to reach more people, and they are going to be able to have archived content that people can go back and watch again and again.

Peacock is the current service in the US for the WWE, but that contract is set to expire in 2026 and the US leg will likely switch to Netflix as well, so that all content is on one service. WWE is not expected to change in things like the overall content rating, but it does offer a bit more freedom for the program overall.

The WWE is a staple for millions of people and has been a part of television for decades. For those that love the theatrics of wrestling and the show that they put on, the change over to Netflix is a great thing that does allow the viewers a chance to see even more.