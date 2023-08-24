The Symptoms of Celiac Disease (Simple Guide)

Celiac disease affects roughly 1 in every 100 people worldwide, showing that it’s still a major problem to be contended with. This particular disease has been around since ancient history. It goes all the way back to the 1st and 2nd centuries but was only officially given a name and description in 1888. Celiac disease works like this:

Eating gluten causes a reaction where your immune system attacks the intestine (mistaking it as a threat). Naturally, this comes with serious health consequences and can cause quite a large amount of pain. Celiac disease is especially common in the US, with experts predicting that around 2 million Americans (and counting) suffer from it.

Can You Get Tested for Celiac Disease?

For anyone who suspects they might have celiac disease, it’s very easy to do a celiac disease test. Fortunately, you can do it at home, which enables you to check for antibodies that potentially indicate you have the disease. If this is the case, then you can work closely with a specialist healthcare team that will guide you through the process to get the best (and fastest) treatment possible!

What are The Symptoms of Celiac Disease?

Like with most diseases, the symptoms of celiac disease can range from moderate to severe. Here’s a closer look at the most common ones. If you’ve been suffering from any of these symptoms, then it’s highly advised that you get tested as soon as possible.

1. Stomach Pain

Stomach pain is the most common symptom associated with celiac disease.

Of course, stomach pain can naturally strike people from time to time. However, if you’re suffering from stomach pain on a frequent basis, especially after you’ve eaten, this is a potential sign that you have celiac disease.

2. Indigestion

Indigestion is another common symptom of celiac disease. Sometimes, this can even lead to very painful cramps that make it hard to walk around or even stand up. Again, if this symptom is frequently happening, then testing is highly recommended.

3. Bloating

Bloating can be very difficult to deal with when it’s encountered. In some bloating cases, the stomach may become swollen, causing it to stick out. If you find that you’re always feeling bloated after you eat, then you should do a test as soon as possible.

4. Nausea and Vomiting

Nausea and vomiting can happen to people with celiac disease. It’s worth noting that this is a less common symptom. It generally only happens in severe cases of celiac disease.

Long-Term Treatment for Celiac Disease

The most common long-term treatment for celiac disease is to remove all gluten foods from the diet. This is because it stops all the symptoms of celiac disease from happening, providing short- and long-term relief to the patient.

As soon as a patient is officially diagnosed with celiac disease, they will be immediately instructed to stop eating foods with gluten. On top of this, they will also be given advice on replacement foods so that a healthy diet can still be maintained. Over time, patients adapt and get used to their new diets.