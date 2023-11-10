The Fappening: Nude Photos Of Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton Leak Online

Where were you during the fappening? Hundreds of nude photos were leaked online this weekend showing celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Upton in various states of undress.

So many photos were stolen and leaked that the privacy invading perverts gave the event a name: The fappening.

The leak includes nude photos of Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, McKayla Maroney, Brie Larson, Ariana Grande,Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rihanna and several other celebrities. Some of the women affected by the hack of released statements.

A representative for Jennifer Lawrence said: “This is a flagrant violation of privacy. The authorities have been contacted and will prosecute anyone who posts the stolen photos of Jennifer Lawrence.”

Kate Upton also said that she would be taking legal action.

Upton’s lawyer said: “This is obviously an outrageous violation of our client Kate Upton’s privacy. We intend to pursue anyone disseminating or duplicating these illegally obtained images to the fullest extent possible.”

Winstead was equally disgusted by the leak. The actress took to Twitter to confirm that the photos were real and to scold both the people responsible for the leak and the people searching for her photos.

Knowing those photos were deleted long ago, I can only imagine the creepy effort that went into this. Feeling for everyone who got hacked. — Mary E. Winstead (@M_E_Winstead) August 31, 2014

To those of you looking at photos I took with my husband years ago in the privacy of our home, hope you feel great about yourselves. — Mary E. Winstead (@M_E_Winstead) August 31, 2014

Others have claimed that the photos were fake. Victoria Justice took to Twitter to say that the nude photos of her were not real.

These so called nudes of me are FAKE people. Let me nip this in the bud right now. *pun intended* — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) August 31, 2014

Initial reports that hackers were able to hack the iCloud in order to get nude photos of dozens of celebrities. It’s unclear if their is a security flaw with the service. It’s also possible that the hackers were simply able to guess passwords.

Regardless of how the photos were obtained they are on the internet now. Sites like Twitter and Imgur have been deleting the celebrity nude photos. Unfortunately, once something goes on the internet it’s nearly impossible to have it removed.

Whoever caused the “fappening” may be an internet hero today but they’ll probably wind up in prison. In 2012, the man responsible for leaking nude photos of Mila Kunis and other celebrities was sentenced to 10 years in prison.