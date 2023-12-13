How to Recover the Lost Data After Windows Update?

It is very important to update Windows OS on a regular basis to maintain a healthy and secure operating system. However, sometimes you may encounter unexpected consequences, like the loss of valuable data, after installing the latest OS on your Windows device. There are several reasons, like failed OS updates, corrupted system files, or compatibility issues, etc. why data gets deleted.

Whenever you encounter data loss issues after a Windows update, try to find the main cause for the same and then apply the relevant workaround to get deleted files back. Here, in this guide, we will explore various methods to help you know how to recover lost data after Windows upgrade. We’ll cover both built-in Windows recovery tools and third-party professional data recovery software to help you retrieve your precious files.

What Causes Deletion of Files after Windows Update?

There are many reasons why files are usually deleted on Windows devices after installing the latest Windows OS. Understanding these potential causes can help you to take precautions and make informed decisions when dealing with data loss issues following a Windows update. Here are some common scenarios explaining the same:

Update Failures: Sometimes, a Windows update may fail or lead to errors during the installation process which may corrupt or delete files from your device.

Sometimes, a Windows update may fail or lead to errors during the installation process which may corrupt or delete files from your device. Driver Incompatibility: If your device has incompatible or outdated drivers, it can conflict with the update and cause the deletion of files or system instability.

If your device has incompatible or outdated drivers, it can conflict with the update and cause the deletion of files or system instability. User Error: Users may accidentally delete files while troubleshooting issues related to the update, thinking they are unnecessary.

Users may accidentally delete files while troubleshooting issues related to the update, thinking they are unnecessary. Malware or Viruses: Malicious software, like viruses or ransomware, can cause vulnerabilities during the update, leading to file deletion or data loss.

Malicious software, like viruses or ransomware, can cause vulnerabilities during the update, leading to file deletion or data loss. Disk Errors: Issues with the hard drive, like bad sectors or file system errors, can cause data loss during or after an update.

Quick Methods to Restore Files Deleted After Windows Update

Now, let’s explore the data recovery methods that you can apply in order to recover files lost or deleted after installing the latest Windows update:

Method 01: Use Professional Data Recovery Software

Before you dive into manual methods to recover the lost data after a Windows update, it’s easy and quick to recover to deleted files using professional data recovery software. Third-party recovery tools, such as Stellar Data Recovery Professional is an all-in-one recovery option to easily recover your lost files. The software is compatible with all Windows OS versions and supports the recovery of files of multiple types, including photos, videos, documents, and more.

The Stellar Data Recovery Professional tool is mainly known for its amazing features, including:

It is compatible with Windows 11/10/8.1/8/7 as well as Mac computers.

Recover deleted files from all internal and external storage devices, including SSDs, Hard Drives, USB, SD cards, etc.

Support recovery of files deleted due to multiple loss scenarios like deletion, formatting, RAW, etc. with a higher success rate.

The software is 100% safe and secure to download.

Follow the below-given steps to know how to recover the lost data after Windows update using the Stellar Data Recovery Professional tool:

Step 1: Download and install the Stellar Data Recovery Professional tool on your device. Launch the software, select the type of data that you want to recover and click “Next”.

Step 2: Now, select the folder location from where you need to recover and click the “Scan” button to begin the scanning process.

Step 3: After completion of the scanning process, preview the recoverable files and click “Recover” to save selected files at the desired location.

Method 02: Recover Deleted Files Using Backup

If you have enabled the Windows backup utility option on your device, then you can use it to restore deleted files if any data loss occurs. This is also helpful to recover files deleted after Windows update. All you have to do is:

Press the Windows + I keys simultaneously to open Settings .

keys simultaneously to open . Now, click Update and Security and tap Backup. This will display the list of backups on your device screen.

Select the files that you want to restore and click the Restore files from current backup button to save the selected files back on your device.

Method 03: Log Off of the Temporary Profile to Recover Lost Files

After the Windows 10 update, you may log into a temporary profile instead of the main account. Though the temporary accounts appear the same as the normal ones, but the changes will not be saved once you sign out. In such cases, you can go through the following steps to sign out of the temporary profile to restore lost files in Windows OS:

Right-click on the Start menu and then click Settings from the menu.

from the menu. Now, click Accounts and go to Sync your settings .

and go to . If you are using a temporary account, the message “You are logged on with a temporary profile. Roaming options are currently unavailable” will appear on your screen.

At last, restart your computer and log in to your main account.

That’s it! Once you are done with the above steps, your lost files will be saved back to your computer.

Tips to Avoid Deletion of Files During Windows Update

It is important to prevent data loss issues on your Windows device while installing the latest OS updates. Here are some tips that you can follow to help you prevent such deletion of files:

Make a habit of creating regular backups of your important files. You can use external storage or cloud storage locations to ensure your data is safe in case of an update issue.

Before proceeding with the Windows update, make sure your device drivers and software are up to date to reduce the chances of compatibility issues.

When Windows initiates an update, carefully check the process and any error messages that appear on the screen. If you notice unusual behaviour or warnings, avoid continuing until you properly address them.

Some antivirus programs interfere with the update process and cause data loss issues. To avoid such instances, temporarily disable your antivirus software during the update and re-enable it afterwards.

Wrapping Up

Experiencing data loss after a Windows update can be a painful situation, but with the right approach and professional data recovery software you can recover your lost files. Start by using built-in Windows recovery tools like File History or Windows Backup and Restore. If you haven’t created any backup, use third-party data recovery software like Stellar Data Recovery Professional. Moreover, make a habit of regularly backing up your files to minimize the impact of unexpected data loss scenarios.