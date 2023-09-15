How can you plan your trip and save money at the same time?

Life may be full of uncertainty, but one thing is absolutely certain: missing your vacation is unthinkable! So, to ensure that everything goes smoothly, you need to pull out all the stops and put together all the ingredients for a successful vacation: a destination that makes you dream, perfect accommodation conditions and an absolutely affordable price. Because, yes, it’s the whole package that goes to produce the best experiences and the most beautiful memories. So here are a few tips to help you reconcile all the criteria for your future holidays.

The price of accommodation: how can you save on the cost of your hotel?

Because this is the heart of your stay, the place where all your days of discovery will begin and end, there’s no way you can go wrong with your choice of hotel. It has to live up to your expectations, and be priced to maximize your experience. After all, it’s better to spend your vacation budget on visits, souvenirs and outings than on accommodation.

So to be efficient, just do a search on Cozycozy the hotel price comparison site. You’ll discover the two major criteria that will help you save money on your accommodation:

comparing hotels and their prices;

choosing the right period for your stay.

Compare accommodation prices: surprises in store!

When choosing your hotel or other accommodation, it’s essential to be able to perform an advanced search. On the one hand, it allows you to select your preferred criteria: number of stars, customer rating, facilities, room types, etc. On the other hand, it enables you to immediately compare two similar establishments, so you can make the best choice. It allows you to see the price difference. And you’re bound to be surprised!

Why pay dozens, even hundreds of euros or dollars more for one hotel, when another offers the same services at a lower price?

Book early… or don’t: play around with your hotel search and make the most economical choice

Early birds are often rewarded for their ability to anticipate their trip with substantial savings. Indeed, as with transport, the closer you are to your departure date, the higher the price of your reservation. While this is largely due to supply and demand, other parameters also come into play.

Conversely, late bookings can be a real opportunity to save money. As some hotels make last-minute offers to fill their rooms, it’s a good idea to compare the prices of different hotels in your destination, even shortly before you leave.

Use all filter criteria to find the best price

Refining your search for vacation accommodation also means broadening your list of criteria to make sure you don’t miss out on any offers. For example, by deciding to include a particular type of accommodation, or to include 2 or 3 star hotels instead of just 4 stars or more.

It’s easy to make economies and pleasure for next destination de voyage, by comparing the price of offers hotels. You’re sure to be delighted.