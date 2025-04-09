Everything You Need to Know About PMU Pigments: Spotlight on BROVI

Permanent makeup (PMU) has become one of the most in-demand beauty treatments in recent years. It offers convenience, long-lasting results, and a natural enhancement of facial features. But to achieve optimal results, professionals must use top-quality pigments. One of the most trusted names in the industry is BROVI. In this article, we’ll dive deep into PMU pigments and why BROVI pigments are leading the way for artists around the globe.

What Are PMU Pigments?

PMU pigments are specialized inks designed for semi-permanent makeup applications such as eyebrows, eyeliner, and lip blush. Unlike traditional tattoo inks, PMU pigments are formulated to fade gradually over time, ensuring a soft and natural look. They are crafted with specific particle sizes, carriers, and colorants to work harmoniously with human skin.

Key Characteristics of High-Quality PMU Pigments:

Color Stability : They should resist color change and remain true to tone.

: They should resist color change and remain true to tone. Safety : Must be non-toxic, hypoallergenic, and free from heavy metals.

: Must be non-toxic, hypoallergenic, and free from heavy metals. Ease of Use : Good flow characteristics, easy to implant.

: Good flow characteristics, easy to implant. Predictable Fading: They should fade evenly and predictably over time.

When selecting PMU pigments, artists should always prioritize quality and brand reputation, which brings us to BROVI.

Introducing BROVI Pigments

BROVI is a globally renowned brand in the PMU industry. Known for its premium-quality pigments, BROVI has become the go-to choice for many professionals seeking consistent, long-lasting, and safe results.

BROVI pigments are formulated using the latest scientific research and advanced production techniques. They are made with high-purity ingredients and meet all EU and international safety standards. Whether you’re performing microblading, powder brows, or lip shading, BROVI has a pigment for every technique and skin type.

Explore the full collection of brovi pigments to discover a spectrum of colors that meet the demands of every client.

Why Choose BROVI?

1. Superior Color Retention

BROVI pigments are engineered to deliver excellent color retention. Artists report that the colors remain vibrant and true even after healing and touch-up sessions.

2. Ideal Consistency

These pigments are neither too thick nor too thin, offering optimal saturation and minimal trauma to the skin. This makes the application smoother and more efficient.

3. Wide Color Range

From warm blondes to rich blacks and elegant reds, BROVI offers an expansive palette that caters to all Fitzpatrick skin types. This versatility makes it easier for artists to mix and match for custom shades.

4. Certified Safety

BROVI pigments are made in compliance with rigorous health and safety standards. They are free from heavy metals, cruelty-free, and 100% vegan.

5. Suitable for All Techniques

Whether you’re performing hairstrokes, shading, or combination brows, BROVI pigments deliver exceptional performance across techniques.

Visit https://supremepermanent.com to shop BROVI pigments and other PMU essentials trusted by top professionals.

BROVI Pigments Product Highlights

Here are some of the most popular BROVI pigments that PMU artists swear by:

BROVI Olive

Perfect for correcting warm tones or neutralizing red/orange healed results. Great for clients with cool skin undertones.

BROVI Taupe

A versatile cool-toned pigment ideal for light to medium blondes. Delivers a soft powdery effect.

BROVI Brunette

A rich, deep brown perfect for medium to dark brunettes. It heals beautifully and retains its depth.

BROVI Red Spice

This lip pigment offers a warm red hue that’s flattering on a variety of skin tones. Ideal for lip blush and full lip tinting.

How to Choose the Right PMU Pigment

Choosing the right pigment involves more than just picking a color. Here are some factors to consider:

Skin Undertone

Understanding whether a client has warm, cool, or neutral undertones will help you select the right shade and prevent unwanted color shifts.

Fitzpatrick Scale

The Fitzpatrick skin type scale helps you assess how different skin types react to pigment. For example, darker skin types may need pigments with higher opacity.

Procedure Type

Some pigments work better for specific procedures. For instance, softer pigments are ideal for powder brows, while more saturated ones work better for microblading.

Mixing Capability

BROVI pigments mix well with each other, giving artists the flexibility to create customized shades.

PMU Pigment Aftercare and Longevity

The longevity of PMU pigments largely depends on the following:

Client’s Skin Type : Oily skin types may experience faster fading.

: Oily skin types may experience faster fading. Aftercare Compliance : Following proper aftercare instructions ensures better healing and retention.

: Following proper aftercare instructions ensures better healing and retention. Sun Exposure : UV rays can break down pigment molecules, so sunscreen is essential.

: UV rays can break down pigment molecules, so sunscreen is essential. Technique Used: Proper implantation depth and precision influence how well the pigment settles and lasts.

Most BROVI pigments last 1-3 years, depending on these factors. Regular touch-ups help maintain the desired look.

Tips for PMU Artists Using BROVI

Shake well before use : Always shake pigments thoroughly to ensure uniform consistency.

: Always shake pigments thoroughly to ensure uniform consistency. Patch test : Perform patch tests for first-time clients to rule out any allergic reactions.

: Perform patch tests for first-time clients to rule out any allergic reactions. Mix and match : Don’t be afraid to experiment. BROVI pigments are designed to be mixable.

: Don’t be afraid to experiment. BROVI pigments are designed to be mixable. Store properly: Keep pigments in a cool, dry place away from sunlight.

Reviews from PMU Professionals

BROVI pigments have received rave reviews from PMU professionals around the world:

“BROVI pigments are a game-changer. The color holds beautifully and heals true every time.”

“I love the consistency. It makes implantation so much easier and less traumatic for my clients.”

“Finally, a pigment line that understands diversity. BROVI has shades for all skin tones.”

Final Thoughts

Choosing the right pigment brand is crucial for delivering beautiful, lasting results in PMU. BROVI pigments stand out for their exceptional quality, safety, and versatility. Whether you’re an experienced artist or just starting your journey, investing in high-performance pigments like BROVI can elevate your work to new heights.