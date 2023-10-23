Different platforms in journalism and why journalists should be proficient with each one

Journalists cover all the topics you read about in the daily news, including regional, national, and international news, governance, athletics, science, entertainment, and more. Journalists also work for magazines and websites that focus on a particular topic, such as music, fashion, or automobiles.

A journalist’s duties include:

Acquiring information

Adopting a balanced and objective attitude

Producing news stories and accounts of actual events

They talk with subject-matter experts, gather first-hand data, and assemble an outline into a cohesive story.

How to become a journalist?

The best qualification to pursue a career in the field of journalism is a graduate or postgraduate degree in journalism. Many individuals also do an apprenticeship to gain on-the-job training. A new field of journalism has recently evolved due to the rapid advancements in media and digital technologies called digital journalism.

The global discussion has expanded thanks to digital media, which has given journalists new opportunities. But in order to compete in the contemporary news environment, you must be capable of creating unique stories that adhere to the highest journalistic standards for both conventional and digital media. Aspiring students can pursue an Online Digital Journalism Master’s Degree at St. Bonaventure University. This course explicitly covers all the course contents required to become a competent journalist, and the best part is that it can be completed entirely online.

Roles and responsibilities of a journalist

Journalists have a responsibility to deliver all the pertinent information without bias clouding their judgment. They also owe it to their audience to comprehend who they are. No matter what a journalist thinks is significant, they have a duty to cover topics that are vital to the community. Journalists are also expected to serve the people rather than act as instruments of the government. They must thus be prepared to report on stories that could be harmful to the ruling class.

Journalists may have private or public offices where they work but have to function wherever there is a story. They must be prepared to go anywhere in order to perform their research and gather information for the accounts they are telling, like going on the hunt for sources, conducting interviews, visiting crime scenes, and so on.

Skills required to become a journalist

Great verbal and written communication abilities: Journalists need to have great written and verbal communication abilities to explain their feelings and ideas since their job involves communicating the stories they have been investigating.

Research skills: Being able to perform in-depth research is one of a journalist’s most crucial abilities. Without proper research on a topic or a story, a journalist can never support their opinions or news with evidence. Before presenting a story to the public, journalists need to be able to check all the facts and confirm all the sources. The best journalists of all time made sure to thoroughly r-check facts before presenting them to the public so that when they are cross-questioned, they have the right proof to support their findings. This skill is also valuable when journalists have to cross-question public figures during interviews and live shows.

Storytelling abilities: Narratives do not develop on their own. No matter how much promise a tale has, if it is not written well, it will not be well received. Therefore, journalists must be great storytellers. Since many people think that narrative undermines the impartiality of reporting, its significance in journalism is frequently ignored. Storytelling, however, may be advantageous to journalists without compromising the veracity of the news.

In order to make information more appealing to audiences, journalists might weave it together into tales. Stories also enable viewers to delve further into the incidents or topics that are being covered. Additionally, as humans are naturally curious beings, having access to more knowledge makes them happier.

Anyone can distribute news in the digital era since everyone has access to the internet and gadgets that can record and capture happenings. As such, it is getting harder and harder for journalists to be heard above the din. However, because they are skilled storytellers, journalists may still distinguish themselves from amateurs by providing considerably higher-caliber stories.

Strong ethics: Journalists need to have a high ethical standard since they have the ability to mobilize people behind a variety of topics and causes. They must adhere to the code of ethics they are taught throughout their academic careers. Journalists have the duty to find the truth and report it, focus on minimizing the harm caused as a result of their reporting, act independently, and be accountable for their mistakes.

Ability to take pressure: The ability to maintain calm under pressure is necessary for journalists because of the intense character of some news items and the frequent strain of tight deadlines. Journalists must deal with a variety of challenges at work since they are professionals who aim to operate under a code of professional ethics. Journalists are under pressure from a number of sources that are all attempting to influence them to act differently than they would choose. It is crucial that they make every effort to withstand all of these pressures. Of course, they’ll occasionally fall short. The world is not flawless, and neither are journalists. However, they should always attempt to withstand the several types of pressure that we will cover in this chapter.

Tools and platforms that help journalists with their job

Countless new digital tools are being made available to journalists every month, and some of them are excellent. But even that presents a challenge because it is getting harder to choose the best collection of tools. In light of this, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite tools for journalists that constantly make the job simpler and more efficient and assist journalists create more interesting and captivating content, all for free or for a minimal price.

TinEye: Although TinEye has been around for a while, its significance as a tool has only recently increased as journalists have become more susceptible to false news, particularly when it comes to images and pictures. TinEye is a search engine for images that don’t rely on watermarks, metadata, or keywords but instead employs picture identification technologies. When you upload an image to the TinEye website, it searches the internet to determine when and where it was first used. The image is given a distinct digital fingerprint by TinEye, which compares it to other indexed photographs. This also makes it possible to tell if the picture has been digitally altered.

Currents: The first live glimpse of what internet users care about is always available on Currents, making it one of the best tools for journalists, reporters, and content writers alike. Current is a free tool that displays the attention of more than one billion individuals each month and 850, 000 viewed articles each day. It is built on the Parse.ly network of hundreds of thousands of high-traffic, exclusive content sites. It helps publishers to identify the subjects that are performing the best across news websites globally. Additionally, it displays the search terms users are using to find content as well as the historical performance data for those keywords.

IntelTechniques: IntelTechniques is an excellent resource for reporting on investigations. It functions as a sort of central hub for free tools that enable you to search across several social media and online platforms. It may be used to look into a source’s past, find someone, or even look into their public internet persona. For instance, its Facebook search feature may display every image a certain Facebook member has liked or every video in which they have been mentioned. Additionally, it provides a set of tools that can be used to look for phone numbers, emails, documents, reverse image searches, IG posts, and more.

Google Dataset Search: A Google search engine called Google Dataset Search compiles data sources from throughout the internet. It was developed to make it easier for academics, including journalists, to find internet material that is openly accessible. It lists dataset explanations, dates of publication, authors, and suppliers, as well as links to the outcomes. It functions as a complement to Google Scholar, the company’s academic research and report search engine.

Data is the lifeblood of today’s scientists across many fields, as well as an increasing number of journalists. Millions of datasets are accessible through the internet’s many thousands of data repositories, and national and local governments all around the world also make their data publicly available. Google introduced Dataset Search to make it simple to access this data so that scientists, data geeks, data journalists, and anybody else can locate the data they need for their work and stories or just to satisfy their intellectual curiosity.

Account Analysis: Journalists who wish to verify the reliability of a Twitter user can utilize the free application Account Analysis to great effect. It examines all of a user’s public tweets and offers a number of analytics via simple visualizations. Running a Twitter user’s account via this tool will show you, among other things, the hashtags they use, the kind of material they often post, and the periods when they tend to be most active. Journalists may utilize Account Analysis to quickly grasp a user’s antecedents when they come across a tweet that they would like to incorporate in a piece. Botometer is a website for Twitter that determines if a user is a human person or a robot (bonus tool).

Toby: A free bookmark organizer called Toby is offered as a Chrome addon. Journalists may frequently find themselves looking at an excessive number of tabs while working on stories. They could include both personal and professional information, but if there are too many of them, it becomes quite challenging to choose which tabs one should open next.

The procedure is made incredibly easy by Toby. Users can make collections or tab groups with this tool. All that has been done to use the graphical interface is drag and drop hyperlinks into various groupings. The links may be moved around and seen as cards.

CrowdTangle: CrowdTangle is a free Chrome plugin that provides a straightforward method of tracking and social media content optimization. It is a social media monitoring program that offers a thorough analysis of a user’s social activity. Reporters may monitor the performance of their work on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit. They have access to see who shared, tweeted, or linked to their content as well as access to historical data, which enables the identification of long-term patterns.

Hemingway: A free online tool called Hemingway rates the readability of writing for authors. There is also a premium ($19.99) PC version. The software identifies frequent mistakes and offers editing tips to make the writing clearer and the text stronger. Writers paste their material into the app’s text box or just start writing there, and it will highlight any passages that are simple to read or difficult to understand.

The areas that require improvement will have red or yellow highlights. Strong language is highlighted in green or blue, whereas purple denotes the presence of more straightforward alternatives. Hemingway assigns a rating to each piece of writing on a scale of 15, with low scores denoting simplicity and high numbers denoting sophisticated writing with jargon. Hemingway also includes some basic information, such as the number of words and the approximate time it will take the typical reader to read the work.

Hunter.io: Finding people’s contact information is a significant portion of a reporter’s job. Hunter.io makes that rather simple. It may look for email accounts linked to a certain domain, such as a business or even a government organization. It’s a straightforward procedure that asks the user to provide the URL of the company where the person being monitored works before conducting a search for that person.

Based on the usual arrangement of email addresses discovered in a domain, Hunter.io will suggest possible alternatives if it is unable to find the supplied email address. Additionally, it features an email verification tool built-in to see if the email address being searched for is active. For a maximum of 100 requests every month, the utility is free.

Otter AI: With the help of Otter (an AI tool), audio recordings are converted into searchable, hyperlinked transcripts. Any word in the searchable text may be clicked on by users, and the program will play back that section of the recording. It may be used for up to 600 minutes every month for free and is accessible as a mobile and web app. For real-time call transcription, the smartphone version of the software can be used in conjunction with the call recorder on the phone. So, after doing an interview over the phone, journalists quickly have access to the transcript.

Why is the knowledge of these tools necessary for journalists?

To be precise, journalism has a strong competition factor. The reporter to find and crack the news first garners the most attention, and in the age of digital journalism, it would be harmful to a journalist’s career if they did not have knowledge of these platforms. The goal of using these platforms is to make a journalist’s work easier, quicker, and more effective without compromising on quality. Hence, all journalists must have at least basic knowledge of digital and AI tools that can help them perform better and stand out from the crowd.

Your future with an advanced degree in journalism

Journalists make an hourly wage of $36.20 on average. However, their hourly pay ranges from around $11.55 to $74.40, depending on their degree of education, previous experience, and current position. As a rule, smaller news organizations pay far less than larger ones for employees without significant credentials and experience. It may be very hard to land a job at a large channel right after a bachelor’s degree in journalism. However, with a master’s degree and a little bit of experience, the chances of growth in your journalism career are endless. Lastly, it is extremely important to keep on brushing up your skills and learning about new tools and platforms that can make your work easier yet effective at the same time.