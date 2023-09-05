5 Expert Tips for Making Your Warehouse More Efficient

Your company’s warehouse is so much more than just a place to store things. How well-run it is can make or break your business, so it’s crucial to ensure everything’s running as it should be via active waste reduction, efficiency improvement measures, and more. Here are a few key tips for helping your company’s warehouses reach their full potential.

1. Cut back on warehouse travel

Efficient warehouses are warehouses where both your products and your workers need to move around as little as possible. Ideally, you should divide larger warehouses into zones with dedicated groups of workers for each one.

No one should need to move around the entire warehouse in search of specific products, equipment, or anything else. That adds up to a lot of wasted time and labor.

2. Streamline your inventory approach

A lack of planning when it comes to inventory can cause a wealth of problems for an otherwise well-run warehouse. Unexpected running out of stock can lead to frustrating delivery delays, while overstock can cause problems of its own (e.g., product deterioration).

Implementing a system to accurately track and manage inventory is a must if you’re serious about keeping these problems at bay.

3. Maximize your warehouse structure

A warehouse will ultimately only be as efficient as its internal structure. Workers and staff rely on sturdy platforms, catwalks, mezzanine decks, and more to move effectively throughout the warehouse as needed. But it’s important to make sure you have the right choices in place.

Keep this structure up to date with safe, high-quality platform and mezzanine options your hardworking warehouse staff can trust to support them in all that they do for you while on the clock. It will pay off in more ways than one.

4. Implement a good labeling system

A good item coding system is priceless when it comes to streamlining a warehouse’s function. It’s the best way to give your management team easy access to all the information they need to keep things running smoothly, especially when it comes to your product catalog.

Ideally, all of your products should be tagged with options like QR codes, RFID tags, or barcodes. This simplifies the process of tracking and tracing them as needed for a variety of purposes.

5. Establish an efficient picking method

Managing your warehouse’s inventory to perfection is a big deal when it comes to efficiency, but it’s not the entire picture. You also need a reliable system for retrieving goods once they’re ordered so that you can fill requests promptly.

Start by determining whether a standard person-to-goods system is still the best fit for your warehouse. If your operations and facilities have grown, it might be time to upgrade to a better-optimized goods-to-person system. Which is best for you depends on the size of your facility and your overall operation.

At the end of the day, a well-optimized warehouse is one of the best assets a company can have going for it. Take the time to streamline yours, and it won’t be long before you start reaping the benefits.