The New Frontier of Social Media Engagement: Exploring the Prospects of Account Trading

Nearly 4 billion people use social media each and every day, with the numbers expected to continue increasing over time. It makes sense then, that businesses that use social media have the opportunity to reach a wider audience and grow their sales by using it as part of their marketing strategy.

The main issue is that starting a social media account from scratch is difficult and takes a lot of time to see the rewards. For that reason, many businesses choose to take control of an existing social media account that already has a healthy following. This saves time and can get you on the road to higher sales figures much more efficiently.

Here’s what you need to know about trading social media accounts.

Finding Accounts

There are a couple of ways to buy existing social media accounts.

You can find Instagram accounts for sale on Fameswap along with other social media accounts. You can also find all platforms’ accounts on marketplaces like eBay. Keep in mind that many social media platforms discourage trading accounts and could shut them down if not owned by the original person.

Social forums are another place to find accounts. While you can’t always be sure of the safety and validity of such transactions, you can find a variety of types of social media accounts that you can purchase for your business.

Finally, visiting marketplaces on social media sites can help you find an account that’s for sale. This is often the safest place to make such a purchase because the accounts are filtered and often offer money-back guarantees. It is advisable to use FameAudit to check the reputability and the audience makeup of accounts you’re considering for purchase.

No matter which place you gravitate toward, the best thing to do is to make sure you understand the risks involved. Take the time to weigh the pros and cons of making the purchase so that you can determine if it’s going to be beneficial for you. Being prepared for the potential drawbacks means you’re ready if something happens that isn’t what you want. Having a plan for this allows you to get around it, should it happen to you.

Tips for Buying Social Media Accounts

Before you attempt to buy a social media account, it’s a good idea to understand the process and what you should look for and what you should stay away from. Keep in mind that you can be deceived by sellers who are looking to steal your money or personal data. Doing your best to protect yourself is vital throughout the entire process. Consider the following tips as you look for social media accounts that are available for sale.

Switch up your style with caution – when you buy an existing site, make changes gradually. Making big changes all at once may result in lost followers and reduced engagement. That includes format, style, language, number of followers, color scheme, theme, etc.

Don’t try too hard for followers – pushing for followers can result in suspicion from current followers but is also a good way to end up dealing with action blocking. Use patience when growing your new social media account instead of expecting it to grow exponentially overnight, which doesn’t happen very often.

Use scheduling tools – this is especially relevant if the previous owner of the social media account is in a vastly different time zone. To maintain consistency, set your posts up to appear on a schedule that matches the previous one. This also allows you to add new posts during times of higher engagement.

Account trading can certainly be helpful if you are just starting out when growing your business social media accounts. However, there are drawbacks to be aware of so that you can get the most out of the practice. However, starting out with a following gives you a place to start when you’re building your business social media accounts so it’s worth a try if you are prepared for the risk.

The bottom line comes down to safety, so be sure you buy from a reputable source and do your research before making a purchase. That way you can reap the benefits and use the account to draw in new followers and create a dynamic online presence for your brand.