Here’s How You Can Gather Evidence After Suffering an Injury

Personal injuries are common and each year millions of people end up having to seek medical treatment for them. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control reported that more than 55 million people required medical care for general injuries in 2018. If you or a loved one suffered an injury and someone else was liable, you may be owed compensation to cover medical bills, lost income, and pain and suffering. That said, if you want to seek a lawsuit and win, it’s crucial to gather evidence that supports your case.

You might be surprised by some of the tactics that you can use to gather evidence. For example, social media has helped this Houston personal injury lawyer win cases. You can also bring in accident reconstruction experts who can act as expert witnesses.

Contact a Lawyer ASAP

If you have suffered an injury, it’s smart to contact an injury lawyer in your area right away. Laws can vary substantially from one jurisdiction to another. Pursuing an injury tort case in say Houston, Texas, is much different from pursuing one in Chicago, Illinois. This means finding someone local could be essential. The first few days after an incident often prove crucial, so it’s smart to get the ball rolling quickly.

Start Recording (If Allowed)

If you suffer an injury, it’s a good idea to start recording the scene right away. These days, practically everyone has a smartphone in their pocket and most are equipped with video cameras and mics that you can use to recover video. It’s smart to turn the video camera on and let it run even if you leave your phone in your pocket.

However, it is crucial to make sure that you’re allowed to make a recording. Some states are considered “two-party content” and others are considered “one-party consent.” In Texas, for example, only one party is required to give consent, and that one party can be the person recording. California, on the other hand, is a two-party consent state, meaning the other folks being recorded must give consent. In practice, you may need to get the permission of everyone being recorded, so really, you could consider some states “all party” consent.

Whatever the specifics of your jurisdiction, it’s crucial that you remain on the right side of the law. Illegally gathered evidence may be impermissible in court.

Identify Witnesses and Recordings

If you can identify witnesses, this could go a long way in determining the outcome of your case. Further, you may find a recording of the incident. If a security camera, for example, was positioned nearby, it could have recorded the events. Bystanders, meanwhile, may have caught the incident on their phone. You should act quickly because the data might end up deleted.

It’s smart to get everyone’s contact information. You may also want to check social media as it is possible that the perpetrator or someone else posted information relevant to the accident. Popular social media sites include X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

See a Doctor

Another thing you’ll want to do is to schedule an appointment with a doctor right away. Not only can a doctor provide treatment for your injury, he or she can also document your condition. This could prove crucial in court and without such evidence you may find yourself in a steep uphill battle.

Ultimately, getting evidence is crucial. For this reason, it’s a good idea to work with injury lawyers as they can help you with gathering evidence and other things.