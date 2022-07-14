The 3 Best Tips To Be Able To Move Cross Country With Your Family

Moving to a new house is not easy and can cause a lot of strain on a marriage. When you add kids to the mix then the situation is much more complex and requires a lot of preparation. There are a lot of things to coordinate and having to make sure that the kids are taken care of makes it a full-time job.

People are able to accomplish it, however, so it is entirely possible. It takes planning things ahead, taking frequent breaks, and leaning on people to help you out. If you know what you’re getting into you can make good decisions. In this article, we will go over several tips to help you move with the family.

1 – Set up a rental

Coordinating the movers, the utilities, and the closing of the house is your biggest challenge with or without the kids. It’s not uncommon to drive across the country to find the movers haven’t arrived or that you have no electricity or gas yet.

This can be avoided by arranging for car transport and flying to your destination. Instead of trying to move into your new house, you can go into a short-term rental for a period. This allows you to get there without having to drive across the country with kids.

You can arrive early and be there when the movers arrive to get them into the house while you are comfortable in a rental with everything that you need. You can set up the utilities while you are already local and can let a technician in when needed.

There are options like renting an Airbnb for a few weeks or you can opt for a business apartment for a month or two that business travelers often rent when on the road for work.

2 – Delegate a lot of work

Your children are going to require care and you are their caretaker. This means that you can’t do it all. Make sure to outsource some of the work so you can manage your time better. You may want to save money by cleaning the house before you leave yourself. Save yourself the trouble and have a cleaning company do it so you can make sure the kids are fed and in good care.

Alternatively, you can hire a babysitter so you can handle some of the things that require you to be there. There are lots of contracts to sign and people to consult with and having to juggle kids during that will be difficult.

Find the thing that will help you the most and pay somebody to take care of that task.

3 – Keep their room set up

You should try to pack up and clean the kids’ rooms last so that they have a place that is familiar and will allow them some space to play and relax while the chaos is going on around them.

If you do decide to take some stuff away, make sure to leave a few things like toys and activities to keep them busy. Some comfortable furniture to have is also a good idea.