People love to play their favorite sport with their friends. But they even love to stream their game online as they relax with their buddies. Some of these free sports include football, NBA, NFL, UFC, and more.

However, people don’t want to sit in front of their TV to enjoy their favorite sports. As a result, corporations have launched tons of free online streaming platforms as well as premium plans with advanced features to let fans stream live matches on their TVs, computers, and mobile devices anytime anywhere.

So there are both free and premium sports streaming services used across the globe. These sites have gained a lot of popularity and as a result, many websites ask internet users to provide both personal and banking information. Because of that, users are concerned about the safety of these sports streaming sites.

The article will tell about live sports streaming sites and how you can be safe while watching your favorite sports match online.

Sports streaming sites explained

Live sports streaming sites are services that enable you to watch a sports match online. They are either free or paid, dedicated to a particular sport, or open to various types of sports matches. These sites are safe as long as you’re careful with the amount of details you submit or aware of the settings that a specific streaming site of service is accessing on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

You should stay away from websites that demand your credit or debit card details before permitting you to stream given sports. These fake websites market themselves as free sports streaming sites yet they end up charging unwary internet users.

The following sites allow you to stream your favorite game online at no cost.

50+ free sports streaming sites to help you enjoy live sports matches

Batsmanstream: You can watch multiple sports on this website. Actually, the platform offers the highest number of sports compared to the sites listed in this article because it provides uncommon sports such as equestrian, fencing, e-sports, and handball. Some links on this platform are not reliable and may lead to other websites. In fact, it’s only a few Flash Streams that really work and have several pop-ups. You can navigate this by opting for a paid subscription when streaming sports content. Inexperienced users may find it hard to navigate this website because of its haphazard layout and loads of ads.

BBC iPlayer: The highly ranked sports streaming website has an impressive graphical user interface. It has multiple streaming links to enable sports enthusiasts to access sports online. Users can connect with others on social media using the platform’s features. BBC network is big and reliable for sports news and live streaming. Users can download the BBC mobile app on their smartphones to stream sports. However, this outstanding website is not great on mobile devices.

BossCast: The online sports streaming website targets the North American audience. These sports enthusiasts don’t need to register on this free site to watch baseball, basketball, golf, hockey, rugby, or WWF. The advantage of using the site is that it streams videos in various formats and you can select one based on your needs. BossCast updates the live score on the home page so you don’t need to open any a stream to confirm the scores. Each match has multiple mirror links so you only need to click any sports match to release them. The downside of streaming sports on BossCast is that you have to bear with some unwelcome ads that pop up while using it.

BuffStreams: This is the largest sporting hub that provides quality sports and streaming features without registration. You can live streams for boxing, NFL, NBA, soccer, and other sports. The downside of BuffStreams is the pop-up ads but you also don’t need a high-speed internet connection to stream live matches.

CBS Sports: You can stream live sports, sports news, and videos on this sports streaming site. Some of the live sports streams include NBA, NHL, NGO, NFL, NCAA, MLB, MMA, etc. CBS Sports has a mobile app that one can download and install on their mobile devices. However, you need to register or sign-up to stream content from the site. You will get live scores, schedules, highlights, match results, and other facts on this website. CBS Sports is a big network thus you should expect to find high-quality streams.

Crackstreams: The site allows you to watch live matches without any registration. The platform has multi-streaming options for sports such as football, baseball, NBA, NFL, UFC, and more. It has an easy-to-use interface in addition to non-stop streaming ability making it a very touchy site for sports lovers. Some of its live matches include soccer, golf, tennis, boxing, NBA, MLB, NFL, UFC, NHL, and live sports news.

CricFree: The cricket-focused sports streaming website provides streaming links for sports events like basketball, baseball, boxing, cricket, MotoGP, WWE, Formula 1, NFL, etc. The site has content scraped from third-party websites so you’re likely to get some ads in the middle. You can use ad-blocker extensions and apps to block the disruptive advertisements that pop up at intervals. Further, the CricFree website is blocked in some countries but you can use a VPN to stream live matches. Therefore cricket enthusiasts can enjoy their favorite game on this site.

CricHD: This website live-streams cricket and gives links for boxing, hockey, motorsports, tennis, and rugby. In fact, CricHD provides internal links opening on the website and external links which are less reliable may lead to actual streams. So be careful when picking links on this platform. You may also get a few ads when streaming your favorite game.

DAZN: The over-the-top streaming platform is dedicated to sports and has no tie-ups with major cable broadcasters. Initially, DAZN focused on the UFC and was limited to Japan and Australia. Now the site has diversified to 8000+ sports events including darts, WWE, American football, and football. Its services are also available in over 200 nations thus the site provides truly global streaming services. You can use its one-month free subscription to try out its services and if you don’t like them you can opt out.

ESPN: The sports streaming website is a perfect alternative for sports enthusiasts who want to stream American sports including American football, baseball, basketball (NBA), and now soccer and MMA. The platform provides great sports content such as analysis videos, live matches, and highlights. However, although users don’t pay for highlights and analysis videos, they are required to subscribe to watch their favorite sports’ live matches. Further, you can use your present TV/cable subscription to purchase or log in to a streaming subscription on the ESPN website. Also, you can watch a live match on the go using your PC, iPhone, or Android devices

Facebook Watch: The site allows you to stream different sports via your account for your friends to enjoy. It’s important to note that the site broadcasts a single MLB game each week if you’re a baseball enthusiast. The good news is that you can watch the game ad-free as long as you have a Facebook account. So head to your Facebook account, press the watch icon, type the term ‘sports’ and see the scheduled live matches. Look in the search bar for the specific game that you want to stream.

FirstRow Sports: For the last 2-3 years, this website has been offering live streams of football matches and other sports including boxing, basketball, ice hockey, UFC, and rugby. Fans get streams based on sports making it easy for them to find events they’re interested in. Further, the FirstRow Sports website provides external links and there is no guarantee that they will work properly. So use VPN when clicking on these links to protect your privacy. These links also have two pop-up ads making the entire streaming experience less enjoyable.

FITE: The sports streaming site provides all content linked to combat sports. Some of these sports include professional wrestling, boxing, MMA, and much more combat-related events. FITE provides free-to-air content as well as premium subscription plans starting at $49.99 per year or $4.99 a month. You have to opt for the paid subscription plans to stream premium sporting events as well as register an account. There are benefits of using this sports streaming website which include HD streaming abilities, impressive combat sports content, and more.

FootyBite: The sports streaming website has a clean and easy-to-use interface and minimal ads. Its links are reliable and you can stream some events in HD. Its streams open on its website thus there are no pop-ups or redirection. Further, the site’s priority is football games, although you can also stream cycling, baseball, basketball, and hockey. FootyNews section provides the latest information on sports events such as major football leagues.

Fox Sports Go: The Fox Sports Network-owned live sports streaming site provides access to different sports matches online. In fact, Fox Sports broadcasts various sporting events. You can stream live sports using its mobile app which is easy to access anytime anywhere. The website is free of charge if you have the cable, otherwise, it’s not free for all. Just register for the Satellite or cable and you will access different sporting events.

FromHots: Football lovers use this site to stream live sports. FromHots has a beautiful and smooth design that gives every user a great experience. In fact, the site has eye-catching colors and the main page is extremely tidy. Also, the site is a better alternative because it doesn’t have many distracting advertisements like other sports streaming websites that broadcast ad-supported live sports. Additionally, the site offers streaming links to sports like baseball, basketball, cricket, cycling, football, golf, hockey, etc. Aside from sporting events, users can access content like TV channels and movies for free.

Fubo TV: Avid sports streamers are familiar with this site. It began as a soccer streaming service and slowly grew to a massive live TV streaming platform with more than 100 channels. The platform offers many sports-focused channels, news, movies, and other entertainment. Some of the coverage of the sporting events includes sports competitions such as NASCAR, NBA, NHL, MBL, NFL, tennis, college sports, boxing, and golf. Fubo TV also covers UEFA Champions League among other major soccer events. First-time Fubo TV users can access free sports content via its 7-day free trial before switching to a paid subscription.

Hotstar: The free sports streaming website lets you watch live matches for baseball, badminton, cricket, tennis, swimming, and many more sports. You can do your live sports streaming in HD quality on both mobile devices and desktops. Hotstar is only accessible in the Indian geographical region but those outside these territories can use VPN to access free content service. Star Networks owns this sports streaming site and is the official broadcaster of various matches and leagues.

ITV.com: The entertainment platform offers multi-language streaming content including athletics, boxing, football, handball, tennis, NHL, NFL, NBA, etc. You can watch sports matches, TV series, and shows upon registration on this website. Otherwise, you can opt for the channel with only live matches and a schedule of current sports events. The website has a responsive design thus you can stream live matches on Android and iOS devices too.

Laola1: The Australian-based sports streaming site is available for free to sports fans around the world. Laola1.tv provides desktop and mobile applications to help you stream live matches anytime anywhere. Further, you can install an APK file of it to help you use its app on smart TVs and tablets. Laola1 Premium membership provides live streams in addition to content in full HD solution, interactive live-stream replay, and no video ads before, during, and after streams. Laola1 has free and paid membership options that enable you to stream soccer, hockey, boxing, combat sports, basketball, golf, baseball, tennis, NFL, and UFC.

LiveScore: The initial goal of launching LiveScore was to provide live scores but with time the company incorporated live streaming of sports. The site has a simple and easy-to-use website. You will find the list of live and upcoming sporting events on the homepage. Download and use the LiveScore app on your mobile devices to watch live matches anytime anywhere. Some of the sports available on LiveScore are basketball, tennis, hockey, soccer, and much more.

Live Soccer TV: The free online sports streaming site allows you to watch soccer, cricket rugby, and NFL across the world. This site has an easy-to-use interface with different categories including matches, competitions, channels, and much more. The platform allows you to view past game scores, live matches, and sports news on the homepage. Live Soccer TV has a web version and mobile app accessible on iOS and Android devices. The site gives notifications and real-time updates on various games. The downside of this site is that some of its streaming links are geo-blocked although you can use a VPN to access the desired streaming link in your location.

LiveSport24: This is a one-stop shop for sports like ice hockey, racing, football, baseball, basketball, live soccer, and live sporting events since 2008. LiverSport24 has a simple interface and you can scroll to find your favorite game by sports channels or the latest live broadcasts. It also has great functionality and usability but you must use an extremely good ad-blocker because the site has invasive pop-up advertising. If you can navigate these aggressive ads then the site has high-quality, reliable streams. You also need a VPN because your browser will mark the site insecure and you need to protect yourself from potential threats.

LiveTV: On this platform, sports enthusiasts can find updates on tournaments, scheduled future matches, past matches, live games, and much more. LiveTV is an international platform with messaging channels to enable fans to discuss sports. Users are not required to sign up and the application is available for Android and iOS devices so you can access on-the-spot sports news anytime. The streaming links for this website are hosted elsewhere thus you will see a lot of advertisements and pop-ups when streaming live matches.

MamaHD: The sports video streaming site has a huge number of monthly visitors because of its library of live streaming content and other excellent features. But MamaHD doesn’t have comprehensive sports categories like VIPROw Sports, Stream2Watch, or VIPBoxTV. Even so, the site offers extensive coverage on those that it offers. You can stream sports like American football, baseball, badminton, soccer, tennis, combat sports, ice hockey, and motorsports. The website has an easy-to-use interface, and its font and color palette blends well thus making it easy to look at. You can also find current and future live streams on the home page and so it’s easy to navigate it.

NBC Sports: The leading American sports broadcaster is comparable with Fox and ESPN. They all offer live streaming of matches or other sports content on their website and app. Dan Patrick and Rich Eisen are some of the well-known sports personalities that host talk shows and podcasts on the network. Cycling, golf, rugby, soccer, and traditional American sports are some of the sports activities that the NBA covers. You need to subscribe to watch live content similar to Fox and ESPN. However, you can use TV services such as Cable One, Dish, Spectrum, Verizon, etc to stream free live matches.

Peacock TV: The carries an impressive sports lineup in addition to its original programming and VOD library. Peacock TV has sports categories like premier league, WWE, basketball, rugby, Supercross, IndyCar, NFL, MLB, etc. The site has also exclusive sports content that others don’t provide, device compatibility, an excellent user interface, and much more. Sports lovers may opt for free streaming or a paid subscription. The website also blocks VPNs and other proxies so people located outside the supported region can’t access this service.

Pluto TV: This popular free streaming app offers impressive sports coverage although it’s not known for sports content. The sports networks that the site offers include CBS Sports, Bellator MMA, Impact Wrestling, MLB TV, Golf Channel, etc. Pluto TV offers users many benefits including VOD content, lice channels, smooth playback of streams, and a quality user interface. Its drawbacks include a lot of advertisements during playback and a limited selection of its live sports.

Redbull TV: The established brand focuses on adventure sports like motor racing, surfing, skating, snowboarding, etc. Most of these events are available for free on its website and fans don’t need to create an account to start streaming them. Its website provides a lot of information on various upcoming sports events, and athletes. Therefore adventure sports enthusiasts can visit the Redbull TV website to learn more and stay up to date. Also, you can access the website virtually on any device including Oculus headsets, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, and Apple TV.

Reddit Sports: While Reddit is not positioned as a streaming service, it’s an excellent platform for sourcing your favorite sports streams. There are many subreddits dedicated to generating streams of professional sports including baseball, basketball, football, hockey, and soccer. You can use upvotes and downvotes to discover the best links to stream that game that you love. Avoid links without a lot of engagements because they won’t give you the desired results. You can also avoid clicking on unfamiliar links on Reddit because you might be redirected to malicious-looking torrent sites, or illegal portals or end up downloading viruses and spyware. So look for safer subreddits like r/MLB if you’re interested in baseball, r/puckstreams for hockey, and r/NCAAbbstreams for college basketball.

Roja Directa: The free sports streaming website is pretty old and known to offer safe streaming links to registered and non-registered users. Sports enthusiasts looking for safe and stable sports streaming sites can opt for Roja Directa. The site also provides you with links to the video to help you watch every game and especially in your language since RojaDirecta serves its content in multiple languages. Also, the platform has a clean user interface making it easier to search for any live streaming links.

Sling TV: Casual and diehard sports lovers use this site to stream live sports matches based in North America. ESPNU, Bein Sports, and ACC Network are some of the live sports channels available on Sling TV. You can follow sports such as baseball, basketball, soccer, ice hockey, and tennis on these and other channels. Sling TV offers premium streaming services and you have to select one of its two subscription plans. Even so, Sling Free is its free package and is available on its official website. You can also download the Sling app on the Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Android devices and Roku.

SonyLiv: The site allows soccer fans to stream major matches online. Sony Group Corporation owns this streaming service provider offering high-quality streams. Instead of soccer, you can watch MotoGP, WWE, NBA, UFC, cricket, and tennis. Use a VPN because the site is geo-restricted in most countries. This will change your location to the US or other countries thus letting you access the SonyLiv website and stream live your favorite sporting activities. You can also access the app on your mobile device, and select movie packages as well as other entertainment selections.

SportLemon: The Asian web portal shows all sports without distracting ads because it has a robust broadcasting system thus offering a great viewing experience. You can get an HD live stream of sports upon registration on the website as well as enjoy extra features. It feels comfortable to navigate the website and watch your favorite sport live. In fact, you are most likely to find sporting activities that you can’t get elsewhere on SportLemon as well as download and save your favorite matches in order to view them offline.

SportRAR.TV: The sports streaming website allows you to stream different sporting events including cycling, golf, tennis, basketball, baseball, etc. The site offers a minimalist interface making it easy to navigate and select the sport you want to stream. SportRAR.TV doesn’t require you to register to get started. You can view upcoming matches for each sport when you change the date on the site. The site gives you an option to change the local time zone to avoid missing any game. Further, this website is integrated with Bet365 which gives betting information like odds on different games. The downside of this platform is that you can’t access streams on the site but through external links.

Sportstream.tv: The sports content streaming site is a solid option that provides streaming links to several sports events and its content is expansive. However, this doesn’t make it the most popular among sports lovers. You can stream events such as baseball, basketball, American football, ice hockey, golf, rugby, tennis, boxing, gymnastics, MMA, and others. Sportstream.tv gives you multiple links to watch your favorite sports events and index them to make it easier for you to discover them another time. Its website is also well designed because it’s simple but clean. Sports lovers can find upcoming events on the main screen so they can easily choose their preferred sports category. The site has no navigation options or search bar for finding events.

SportSurge: This sports streaming site is relatively new to others. The website lets you live stream different sports including basketball, boxing, football, hockey, motorsports, and MMA. You’re also likely to see some ads when live streaming sports but there are no ads on the interface. These advertisements help its developers cover the expenses they incur when running the website. The best side of SportSurge is that you can watch live sports from anywhere and without registration.

StreamEast: Although this sports streaming site is new it offers daily sports updates on different categories. You can stream baseball, football, soccer, boxing, hockey, MMA, and NHL on this website as well as on its mobile without incurring any charges. StreamEast has a simple category and interface and offers buffer-free streaming and no registration. Its downside is its unverified status and ad placements.

Streams Hunters: This site is a perfect option for streaming football, NBA, and NFL. Its home page has multiple live streaming links of different sports. However, Streams Hunters has irritating ads that pop up when streaming sports. The good side of this site is that you don’t need to register to access your favorite sport and the site has high-speed HD streaming.

Stream Sports: The site allows sports enthusiasts to search for streaming links played via its media player. At the moment, Stream Sports is not available worldwide but you can use VPN or other proxies to access the website from your country. Time zone is also another challenge because the site is on UTC so you have to consider the time you’re visiting the Streams Sports website to stream a match. It’s the biggest free sports streaming site that allows you to watch NBA games, soccer, and other big sports for free.

Stream2Watch: The site lets users stream various games online without any subscriptions. You also don’t need to create an account to watch live sporting events. The website provides links which you click and start streaming international sports. Other features include on-demand sports streaming, barrier-free live sports such as baseball, basketball, boxing, combat sports, golf, hockey, NFL, soccer, and tennis as well as a backup stream for each event. The downside of Steram2Watch is that it supports free content and thus a lot of advertisement.

Streamwood: The free online live sports streaming helps sports fans to watch their favorite match with a lot of fun. The site schedules each sporting event and alerts you whenever a live sports show is about to go live so that you don’t miss any sports. Further, Streamwood has a range of categories like current sports, highlights, trends, and sports news. You can use these features to search for various sporting activities and the other good news is that you need to log on to the website to stream the match.

Strikeout Sports: This sports live streaming option is newer on the free sports streaming sites. The platform has a high-quality website for streaming live matches for basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, etc. Strikeout Sports’ website is easy to use, offers category selection, and there is no registration requirement. However, it has an unverified status, buffering during playback and ad placements.

USTVGO: Like 123TV, the website offers live streams of US-based channels. USTVGO has a simple but less appealing site. Sports enthusiasts use the website to watch channels like Yes Network, Fox Sports, the Olympic Channel, etc. Since this website focuses on the US market it has nothing to offer the cricket and field hockey fans. However, unlike some unofficial websites, the USTVGO website offers a TV Guide that fans can use to find out when specific sports events will go live. The site also provides access to 94 channels in addition to sports which includes entertainment, news, and kid’s channels like MTV, Nickelodeon, and MSNBC. This makes USTVGO a one-stop shop for family entertainment.

Vidgo: The platform is excellent for streaming live sports, entertainment news, and much more on your smartphone, computer, smart TV, etc. Its streaming plans are available in both English and Spanish. Vidgo has a broad selection of live sports, sports news, etc. Over 100 channels can be streamed on Vidgo, has over 14000 shows, accessible on Apple TV, Firetv, Android, iOS, etc. You can watch timeless, hits, new releases, blockbuster movies, and many more. You can use its 7 days free trial before switching to one of its three plans.

VIPBoxTV: The sports streaming site is one of those enjoying rapid growth and popularity in this space in recent years. Sports lovers are happy with its extensive array of live sports streams and its sleek interface and design. Some of the options you can pick are American college football, American football, soccer, rugby, baseball, basketball, ice hockey, golf, tennis, racing, and combat sports. Apart from baseball matches played in the USA, you can get match streams for the top Asian leagues as well. For a more immersive experience, VIPBoxTV provides video content in HD but you can also adjust its quality to reduce bandwidth and data use.

VIPLeague: This sports streaming site is the oldest and most popular around the world. VIPLeague has many game streams so viewers don’t have to search for it. Also, the site has all of the available games mentioned on its home page. The live streams of each sport appear right away when you click on the game or click to read news about the match. The government and ISP have blocked VIPLeague in many countries. But sports enthusiasts can use VPN or other VIPLeague websites with different domain extensions when they face the sites’ servers’ blockage in their country.

VIPRow Sports: The platform gives you an exceptionally easy-to-use interface making it more stress-free to navigate the site than other similar sports streaming websites. You can watch sports like basketball, baseball, football, handball, etc. The site has tons of sports videos that you can watch or even upload your own sports footage. One of the annoying sides of using VIPRow is the plenty of pop-up ads on the website. However, you can use an ad-blocker when you visit the website and still stream live matches when you have slow internet connections.

Volokit: The streaming site allows you to watch different sporting events such as XFL, NHL, UFC, NFL, MLB, etc. You can use your browser to stream playoff and regular-season games. The site has a live chat window that allows you to engage other fans during the stream. Volokit’s links are reliable and the site doesn’t redirect you to other websites. The downside of this easy-to-navigate free sports streaming site is the loads of ads that pop up when watching the match in a small window. However, you can overcome this by switching to a full screen to escape these irritating ads. Another advantage is that you can watch multiple streams simultaneously.

Watch ESPN: Must have heard about ESPN because it’s one of the familiar networks globally. WatchESPN is a product of ESPN networks designed purposely to broadcast all sports. The only challenge is that the website is not available in each country but sports enthusiasts in those countries can access its contents using a VPN. They can watch it without any registration for free as long as they have subscribed to BendBroadband, AT&T U-Verse, Bright House Networks, Comcast XFINITY, Charter, Cox, Optimum, Midcontinent Communications, Verizon FIOS, or Time Warner Cable with the necessary ESPN video/TV channel packages. Otherwise, nonsubscribers are redirected to ESPN’s schedule.

123TV: The website is ranked among the best unofficial free sports streaming services because the company lacks broadcasting rights for sports events. Sports enthusiasts who rely on 123TV have to use open streams in their country as well as VPN to stream sports through it. Some of the live sports channels they use are Showtime, NBA TV, NBC, and ESPN among others. NCAA college sports, NHL, NFL, and NBA are some of the American leagues that you can live stream. Further, 123TV gives access to channels like Disney Channel, Cartoon Network, ABC, and HBO.

720pStreams: The newest sports streaming website provides daily updates on various sports categories news. You can stream HD sports like hockey and NHL. You can also use your smartphones to stream your favorite sports free of cost.

FAQ

How can I stream live sports for free?

Sports enthusiasts spread across the world ask this question because so sports streaming sites are not accessible in certain countries. You can stream your favorite sport on the above sites for free or switch to the premium version for more advanced features. Some sites may not offer live streaming of your game, but you can look for reviews online on platforms offering such a sport and use a VPN in case there are geo blockers on your preferred free site.

Are free sports streaming sites safe?

Some of the above-mentioned sports streaming sites are not official platforms so it’s okay to doubt their legitimacy. On the other hand, it’s important to know that streaming your favorite game is not illegal or unsafe. It’s comparable to watching movies, TV shows, and other stuff through streaming platforms. In fact, you are free to stream your favorite sports through any of these websites but remain cautious about the amount of important information you share online. So avoid any site requesting your sensitive data like billing details or bank information. Only provide that information when dealing with popular and trustworthy websites.

Are free sports streaming sites legal?

Live streaming sports online is permissible only when the platform you’re using doesn’t stream pirated content. But streaming copyrighted sports content is illegal and you’re most likely to receive a copyright infringement email when you download or stream copyright content.

The fine for watching unlawful streaming videos is $750+. While some internet users think that they can hide behind a VPN, this service may not protect you completely. In fact, the majority are required to submit customer IP addresses to the authority when asked to. So then, always ensure that the free sports streaming site you’re using is legit.

What to do if my favorite free sports stream does not work in my country?

The majority of sports streaming portals are geo-restricted or use geo-block to restrict their content to some countries. Because of this, you can’t access the site in your region when your connection is blocked. However, you can overcome this challenge using a VPN service that alters your location. Apart from unblocking the sites, a VPN provides online anonymity and security.

How do I unblock geo-restricted sports streaming sites?

Sadly, some of the world’s best sports streaming services are restricted to certain geographical regions as a result of licensing agreements controlling the broadcasting of sports competitions. But you can enjoy your sports match by bypassing these geo-blocks with the help of a VPN. The service hides your IP address thus making you anonymous. It also encrypts your network data to prevent anyone from seeing what you’re doing online. This helps you to access the free sports streaming sites irrespective of where you live.