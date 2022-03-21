The US-based fast-food chain Taco Bell will be turning 60 this summer. To mark this occasion, the restaurant’s employees will have new outfits. The streetwear creator Born X Raised, based in Los Angeles, will design these new T-shirts to celebrate Taco’s Southern Californian heritage of the chain. In fact, the shirt will feature the chain’s logo and signature colors as it “commemorate this milestone in the brand’s history.”

The chain’s global chief brand officer, Sean Tresvant, said in a press release that “Anniversaries are for celebrating, and what better way to kick that off than with the foundational support that has made Taco Bell what it is for the past 60 years, our team members.”

Taco Bell’s Rich History

A small taco stand that began in 1962 in Downey, California, is what grew to be the global behemoth with over 200,000 workers spread across some 7,000 locations. Yum Brands (YUM), Taco Bell’s parent company, revealed that some of its stores had sales grow by 8%. Actually, the fast-food restaurant has started accelerating growth beyond the US and hopes to attain the $20 billion mark in terms of annual revenue in the future.

The chain’s 10$ subscription program has a successful start in the US. Members visit the chain several times in a month compared to non-members. Further, the company revealed that 16% of its subscribers renew their monthly taco program.

The yearlong celebration is an honor to Taco Bell’s 60th anniversary, Taco Bell Foundation’s 30th anniversary, and its partnership with Born X Raised. Because of that, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America will receive a donation of $100,000 from the foundation to advance its mission at the national level.

This year, the American fast-food restaurant chain will award $4 million through the Taco Bell Foundation to around 150 Boys & Girls Clubs.

Anniversary-Inspired Meal

Taco Bell has plans to have its customers join in the celebration beginning March 21. The chain will sell a new “anniversary-inspired meal” starting today. The all-vegetarian meal will be available on its app and website at $8.99. It features “favorites like the black-bean crunchwrap supreme, bean burrito, spicy potato soft taco, and cinnamon twists. It will be served with a large unsweetened iced tea and 2 diablo sauces” to spice up things.