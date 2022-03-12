TikTok trends are similar to those in the fashion industry. They come in and go out of style after a short period. That is why what is incredibly cool today might not be so in a few weeks and months. Actually, old trends die as new ones emerge, and the circle continues.

So then, how can you keep up with the latest trends on TikTok? Businesses can hop on these trends to reach content-hungry younger demographics. TikTok is an excellent social media advertising option for brands targeting internet users aged 16 to 64. In September 2021, the platform hit a 1 billion active users mark. Because of that, ads targeting audiences aged 18+ are expected to increase tremendously on this platform.

So then, here is the guide to the hottest TikTok trends for 2022.

TikTok Trends

Most TikTok trends are a hashtag, challenge, dance, or sound. A trend begins to gain momentum when users hop on it and recreate a trending TikTok theme or video.

Some of the popular trends of 2022 include:

Zoom meetings mishaps

Dating in your…

Videos living in your head rent-free

Tell me without telling me

Good soup

He, he, he

Mama said that it was OK

Sheeeshhh

Thrift flip

Learn on TikTok

White girl dance

The fake window challenge

The silhouette challenge

I understood the assignment

Bones or no bones day

There is no difference between creators’ and businesses’ TikTok trends. Trends are fair game for app users, and both entrepreneurs and companies can adapt what creators make.

In fact, businesses can hop on a trend to market their brands, products, and services. Trends are content that quickly resonates with people. They’re instantly recognizable. It’s this recognition that helps businesses to make money from a trend.

Indeed, users aged 16 to 64 spend 2 hours and 27 minutes on social media each day. Brands can use this time to advertise their offerings to internet users. TikTok ads are more enjoyable than those of other social media platforms. Therefore companies can capitalize on this by hopping on the trends.

Trends are modifiable. You can confirm that when you look at videos on each trend. Users who add their own spin on trends get rewarded for breaking conventions. Your business can benefit from modifying a trend by placing an ad that fits seamlessly with other people’s feeds.

The Hottest TikTok Trends of 2022

Coming up with this list was not easy because of the fleeting nature of trends on TikTok. Listed below are the hottest general trends and how you can identify them. You can adapt them into your TikTok marketing strategy.

1. Trending Dances

TikTok creators know their moves, which is why most well-paid TikTokkers are dancers. For instance, Addison Rae Esterling is a dancing queen who makes approximately $5 million yearly. Charli makes $4 million, while D’Amelio makes $2.9 million every year.

Amateurs can trend on TikTok by showcasing their dances even though they can’t execute perfect choreography. In fact, TikTok dances are ordinarily short, so internet users can quickly learn and put their own spin on them.

You can also scroll through the app to see some trending dances and perfect yours with a bit of practice. Still, hashtags like #dancetrend, #dancechallenge, and #trendingdance can direct you to some of the popular dances. Tap on the sound to watch other interpretations of these dances.

2. Humor

TikTok is ranked as the 6th most popular social media platform globally after Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, and WeChat. Internet users active on this platform are aged between 18 and 34. These social media users are also active on other platforms and attracted to TikTok due to their short, highly scrollable videos.

Actually, TikTok’s mission is to “inspire creativity and create joy.” So the edgier the videos, the better. Savvy social media marketers and content creators have discovered ways to market their brands or make money on this platform using edgy humor.

3. Transitions within Videos

The platform has in-app editing tools that make it easy to transit from clip to clip magically. This includes maintaining the lighting and camera in the exact location, flipping the camera around, zooming in and out, etc. Mastering the art to seamless transition makes recreating trending videos easy. It also makes watching these videos enjoyable.

4. Creating TikTok Videos as a family

The need for genuine content is high on TikTok. That is why the platform allows trends modification in order to put one’s spin on it and break conventions. Because of that, you will find users who have posted videos of themselves and their families.

They can also share harrowing stories that resonate with most people in order to do away with loneliness. Other millennials and Gen Z post videos dancing with their mom and dad or engaging in any other activity as a family.

5. Creating New TikTok by Commenting on an Older One

Content creators can comment on an older video to inspire new content. In fact, this does not only create an ongoing dialogue using already-posted videos but a reputation of responding to your followers’ comments. The benefit is that it grows the number of comments, leading to more likes, views, and followers.

Additionally, creating new content from older posts is one of the best ways businesses can market themselves on TikTok. Vessi makes waterproof sneakers, and its comment to an older post allowed it to demonstrate that its shoes are machine washable.

6. Posting Behind-the-Scenes Videos

These are perfect education videos because they make viewers feel special for getting exclusive content. Logan’s candies earned 5.5 million followers when it posted on TikTok how it makes its sweets.

Content creators who make food, art, or fashion as well as market their products on TikTok should take note of this trend. Creating a video showing what happens behind the scenes can help your brand gain extra mileage on TikTok.

7. Strong Brand

Whether for business or personal use, a strong brand is a trend. Actually, internet users appreciate getting consistent content from the brands that they follow. For that reason, creators should stay true to themselves regardless of the trend. You don’t have to do what your family or friends are doing.

The reason is that trends come and go within a short period. So jump to whichever trend excites you and use it to market your brand.

How You Can Make Money on TikTok

Sponsored Content: These are content that you receive something of value by publishing them. Brands partner with content creators who produce videos to market their products or services in exchange for money, products, and much more. In December 2019, only 16% of marketers in the US used influencer campaigns on TikTok; however, the figure rose to 68% in March 2021. Further, eMarketer wants to partner with content creators with a huge following that trusts them.

Advertise Products: Established merchandisers can make money on TikTok by showing off their products. In fact, you can make videos that show why your products are unique and add a link to your shop in the bio section. Klassy Network, a fashion brand, created a video to show off how to wear a “brami.”

Fund Payouts: TikTok had early announced a new Creator Fund of $200 million to “encourage those who dream of using their voices and creativity to spark inspirational careers.” Internet users consumed that within no time. A week later, the platform announced that the fund would grow to $1 billion by 2023. You can apply for the creator cash as long as you have an account that meets TikTok Community Guidelines as well as terms of service. As the content creator, you should have at least 10,000 followers and 100,000 video views each month. Further, you should be aged 18 years and located in either Italy, France, Germany, Spain, UK, or US