13 Best Chocolate Recipes on Pinterest

It is always a good time to eat chocolates without a doubt. But it is the best time to indulge in some chocolatey madness on Valentine’s Day! Giving your loved ones chocolates this Valentine’s Day is a no-fail gift. February 14 is also the best excuse to indulge yourself with chocolates, lots of it! One might argue though that gifting chocolates to your loved ones during Valentine’s Day might be nothing special since it is too generic. So if you want to go extra and impress your newly found Tinder date or if your significant other is the ultimate chocolate connoisseur and has tasted the best of the best chocolates in the world, then going DIY is the best and sweetest way to go!

For those looking to give their partner or themselves extra loving this Valentine’s Day, we have rounded up the best chocolate recipes on Pinterest that you can do. Better yet, make this your fun activity with your partner during Valentine’s Day!

We have chosen the best ones we could find keeping in mind that different people follow a wide range of diet restrictions. We’ve made sure to include vegan, gluten, and paleo options.

Delectable Chocolate Recipes on Pinterest

Hot Chocolate Bombs

These super cute hot chocolate bombs are the perfect activity to do if you have kids already. You can all make cute characters as a family!

Peanut Butter Chocolate Truffles

You can never go wrong with truffles! This recipe is also vegan and gluten-free. Amazing!

No-Bake Mint Chip Cookies

This is a yummy recipe for choco and mint lovers! It is also vegan and paleo.

Choco Peanut Butter Rice Crispies

This recipe only needs four ingredients! This is the easiest among all recipes listed here for sure.

Vegan Snickers Ice Cream Bars

Of course, this list won’t be complete without an ice cream recipe! Here is a vegan version of the store-bought Snickers Ice Cream Bars.

Best Chocolate Cake Ever

If you fancy making a cake, this recipe is the bomb!

Chocolate Donuts

Vegan, gluten-free, and oil-free! Amazing!

Sweet Potato Brownie

Sweet potato might not be your regular brownie ingredient, but trust me, this recipe is so good! This sweet potato brownie recipe is healthy, fudgy, and super delicious! Plus it’s also certified vegan and gluten free.

Healthy Funfetti Cookie Dough Bites

Thinking of giving a lot of people gifts this Valentine’s Day? Then these healthy funfetti cookie dough bites are the recipe for you. It is very easy to make that you can easily make a hundred of these!

Salted Brownie Cookies

My favorite cookie recipe of all time! A classic rich and fudgy cookie recipe that everyone will surely love.

Chocolate Olive Oil Muffins

Not your typical combination but these muffins are truly satisfying!

Best Ever Moist Chocolate Cupcakes

Who would love a moist chocolate cupcake? No one!

Vegan Hot Chocolate

If baking is not your thing, we are not here to judge. Here’s a cozy hot chocolate recipe you can do instead.

These chocolate recipes on Pinterest will surely keep hearts and stomachs happy this Valentine’s Day!