12 Disturbing Before And After Photos Of The Trumps

The Trump family is hardly one to shy away from showing off their endless pit of money, and their appearances are no exception. While none of them necessarily turn heads with their average American white privileged beauty, they’ve certainly come a long way from what they used to look like. Every member of the bunch has drastically changed over the years, with obvious help from a plastic surgeon. These disturbing before and after photos will have you viewing the Trump family in a whole new light.

Donald Jr. And Vanessa Trump

Donald Trump Jr. and his soon to be ex-wife Vanessa got engaged back in 2004 when the two looked like the average couple you’d see walking down the street. It was simpler times for the two, a time when looking like a young Britney Spears and a rejected Backstreet Boy was the norm. Even though they grew apart and ultimately split, the couple had quite the transformation of the years.

Aside from looking entirely miserable, they also look like two completely different people. Vanessa looks far less “girl next door” and more like an extra from “The Girls Next Door.” (That’s the reality show that took place in the Playboy Mansion following around Hugh’s girlfriends, for those of you who don’t remember this E! classic.) She has fuller lips and bleach blonde hair that makes her look more like her father-in-law’s type than Donny Jr.’s. Speaking of which, Donny’s face lost a ton of weight over the years while his body remained the same, something that’s hard to do without going under the knife. Not only did he get rid of that mullet but he finally got those brows under control as well. Kudos!

Ivanka Trump

A young Ivanka Trump could often be found walking down the runway or on the cover of some teen magazine. With naturally full lips and a distinct nose, she had a unique look that made her perfect for this kind of work. That all changed, however, when she decided to go under the knife.

Ivanka’s plastic surgery seems to have made her look more like the average American white woman, which meant the end of her modeling career. Her most obvious surgeries are a nose and boob job, the latter which is rumored to have been her father’s brilliant idea. It’s what every father wants for his precious daughter, breast implants and a career in one of the most degrading industries for women.

Eric Trump

Eric Trump looks like Draco Malfoy’s creepy uncle that likes to tell stories about how much tail he got during his time at Hogwarts even though he graduated 30 years ago and hasn’t done anything with his life since. While it looks like he got the same surgery as his brother unless you saw pre-surgery pictures of Eric and Donny Jr. you wouldn’t even think they were related.

Aside from having the fat sucked out of his face, Eric’s surgeon also gave him quite the chiseled jaw. (Like damn!) He also seems to have upgraded his smile with some veneers and thinned out the nose a bunch. His hair also looks fuller, but that could be due to the fact that he now parts it instead of whatever it was that he was doing before. The Malfoys would be proud.

Melania Trump

It’s hard to believe that the pictures below are of our current First Lady. Like most of Donald Trump’s preferred ladies, Melania was a model growing up, starting out in catalogs and eventually making her way into major magazines all over the world. This girl, however, hardly resembles the woman she has become. Everything from her face to her skin tone has been significantly altered to create the look most of us are more familiar with.

While Melania maintains her claim that she hasn’t had any plastic surgery and that her face is natural, the proof is in the pudding as they say. No one naturally ages into a wax figurine. It just doesn’t happen. Over the years there has been speculation that she has gotten several nose jobs, veneers, Botox, lip and cheek fillers, and a breast augmentation. No shame in that, why not just admit it? She looks great for a woman her age, but her husband’s affairs probably haven’t done much to help her self-esteem.

Ivana Trump

Donald’s first wife and former (surprise, surprise) model Ivana Trump made out like a bandit when the two split, receiving millions in the settlement. Even though the two had an incredibly messy public divorce, it’s safe to say that she earned every penny. Unfortunately, it seems that a lot of that money went toward plastic surgery before the industry had perfected the craft.

At just 69 years old, Ivana’s excessive plastic surgeries make her look significantly older. Her lips have obviously been enhanced with some kind of fillers. Even in her before pictures there’s a difference between the size of her lips, so likely she has been getting fillers to pump those babies up for decades. Her cheeks also seem to have fillers, and she has had a significant amount of Botox. The woman doesn’t even have a wrinkle on her chest, but I guess when you’re as rich as her there’s no reason to address the signs of aging on areas of the body other than the face.

Donald Trump

The president is no stranger to plastic surgery and has allegedly gone under the knife himself several times. During his divorce to Ivana, she described several incidents seen in her deposition where he went into a fit of rage and under oath discussed that one of the incidents occurred after he had a scalp reduction surgery. The procedure is done to help eliminate balding spots, as the bald areas are literally cut out. Apparently, he wasn’t happy with the results and took it out on his then-wife.

Ivana’s testimony also included statements the described Donald also going under the knife for lipo under the chin and around the waist. Considering that was decades ago, it’s probably safe to say that he has gotten some form of plastic surgery since then. You know, maybe a penile enlargement or a permanent orange skin pigment dye. Something along those lines.