All ways to get Turkish citizenship

Even the walls get warm in your home, and all the streets seem cozier. Nevertheless, many people plan to spend their holidays in a remote corner of the world or on a different continent. It is due to the desire to experience the world from a different perspective, to compare conditions, and to get acquainted with the local population. However, the main goal is to have a full-fledged holiday and reboot. An attractive state for a tourist is the former Ottoman Empire in the distant past. However, it offers much more if you move there to live.

Moving is the dream of many who once flew to sunny Antalya and other settlements. Unfortunately, the document is unavailable to Armenians, Syrians, and citizens of several other states, but the way is open to the rest. What advantages does Turkey citizenship have? How to get it most favorably, without tiresome waiting? Read more about all ways to obtain Turkey passport.

Overview of Turkish Citizenship

What are the requirements and how to quickly realize paths to turkish citizenship in a sunny country? About everything in order.

Let's start with the fact that this is the birthplace of sweets and is famous for its warm and pleasant climate. The sea surrounds it on three sides, and the hospitality of the local population inclines to choose its favor. The quickest way to settle down is to be born in a tourist area. The second option is to start a family with a foreigner. However, in the latter case, you must be married for at least three years before applying. Therefore, the most reliable option is to choose an investment scheme that is convenient for you. There are many ways to deposit money:

immovable property (amount not less than 400 thousand dollars);

deposit money into an account in any currency – lira or dollars;

development funds, charity, and other funds;

contribution to bonds and shares;

providing jobs, etc.

Here it is allowed to have two licenses simultaneously, and this practice is not observed everywhere. In addition, there are no cultural or language requirements, and you can speak your native dialect without taking exams or tests.

Acquisition of Turkish Citizenship by Birth

When one of the parents is of the same nationality, the child is automatically granted citizenship. If you were born in the sunshine state but neither of your parents is Turkish, you will not be given a passport at birth. However, you can apply for and obtain one through naturalization if you meet specific requirements, such as living in the region for a particular time or marrying a resident.

Turkish Citizenship by Descent

Regardless of the place of birth, you have the right to demand to settle in the republic if one of the parents is in the country and has an essential document. In other words, you have unfettered access to all the perks and are granted several rights. Unlike naturalization, there is no need for a five-year vetting process. Citizenship by descent offers many more advantages, and one of them is a minimal monetary contribution to the paperwork.

Acquisition and get Turkish Citizenship by Marriage

The granting of status based on family ties is possible if certain conditions of the procedure are met. Basic steps and requirements for this process:

get married in accordance with the law;

continue to live with your spouse for a certain time; the specific period may vary depending on the circumstances. Usually, it is at least three years;

prove Turkish language proficiency;

provide various documents such as a birth certificate, proof of residence, application, etc.

For more detailed information and specific instructions, it is advisable to contact a consulate or embassy or directly the Directorate General of Nationality and Migration (DGMM).

It is sufficient to contribute money to the economy to obtain Turkish citizenship by investment.

Turkish Citizenship by Naturalization

You can count on the issuance of legal documents if the following conditions are met:

residence for at least 5 years;

willingness to continue to stay here territorially;

knowledge of the official language;

legitimate sources of income, such as formal employment or own business in the region;

absence of diseases that endanger the health of others.

If you are legally married, your wish will come true in as little as 3 years, which means the time frame is shorter.

Turkey Citizenship by Exception

There are also exceptions for children when the parents are not residents of the territory. The child can be registered as a citizen if both parents are undocumented.

Conclusion

So, to call your homeland the region of the crescent moon, ancient ruins, and modern metropolises, you must be born or married there, live for more than five years, and have no problems with the legislative bodies. The easiest and fastest way is to use the turkey citizenship by investment program. It guarantees the prospective fulfillment of wishes without burdensome moves and worries. If you turn to professionals for help, you can be sure that the process will go quickly and smoothly. Specialists know all the subtleties and moments that may arise on the way to resolving the issue, and quickly eliminate them.