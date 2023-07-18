Tips for Optimizing Website Performance for Faster Loading Times

When it comes to website performance, page speed ranks high in importance. Users prefer faster page loading times or they’ll quickly find another option. Load time is the measure of how fast the website’s page content takes to load on the screen when a user clicks on them. To reduce user bounce, you need a good website to optimize website performance for faster load times.

What Influences Page Load Times?

According to Cloudflare, various factors can influence page speed. The following are some key ones:

The number and quality of images, videos, and other media files on the page or website

Dependencies like cache, themes, plugins, and the CMS installed on your site

The site’s coding and specific server-side scripts.

Poor or shared web hosting

Too many page redirects

These and other elements can affect your page loading speed if not optimized, and may cause a high bounce rate. To prevent them, you can work with a good website designer company such as Bizango to help you optimize your website performance for faster loading.

How to Optimize Website Performance for Faster Loading Times

Here are some quick tips and tricks for optimizing website performance for faster loading times.

1. Optimize images and videos size and format

Optimize your site’s video and image sizes and format for faster page loading times. Use smaller but quality images that make your website or page load faster. Compress and optimize images to standard formats like JPG, PNG, GIF, and WebP, but don’t scale down their quality. Don’t let the images use a lot of your site’s bandwidth.

2. Reduce HTTP requests

Reduce the number of HTTP requests and minimize time to the first byte, using the following ways:

Switch to HTTP/2.

Reduce image requests through CSS Sprites.

Use CSS background-position and background-image elements to combine background images into one image.

Combine all javascript files into one file and all CSS files into one.

3. Use a content delivery network (CDN) to reduce latency

A CDN, also called ‘content distribution network’, are many servers distributed across different geographical locations to provide content to users in those locations. CDN reduces the strain that one hosting server can have when many users request content at the same time, which reduces latency and helps improve page loading speed.

4. Cache pages

Caching stores your website’s current version on a hosting server and presents this version each time a particular device reaches it until it’s updated. This reduces latency because the device will remember the information and load quickly because they don’t need to resend database requests each time.

5. Reduce redirects

Too many redirects hurt a web page’s loading time because each redirect prolongs the page’s HTTP request and its response process. Avoiding or reducing unnecessary redirects increases page and serving speed and reduces page loading times. Check for broken links (such as 404 and 4XX errors) and fix them immediately. Keep only necessary redirects, such as when moving to a new domain. Reducing redirects is also a good website ranking factor.

6. Minimize Plugins

Websites use plugins to improve users’ experience, but too many can cause websites to load slowly and affect the user experience. Check all the plugins you installed on your website and delete all the unnecessary ones to improve the website loading time.

Endnote

Improving your website or page speed is important for improved user experience. Remember it’s a continuous process that can also take time to achieve. The best thing is to start with a site audit to help you find and fix the pages that load slowly or harm your site’s loading speed. Follow the above steps and your site will load faster.