Tips for Getting High-Quality Prints From an Online Printing Service

Using an online print service can save you time and money, but it’s important to remember that several factors will determine the quality of your prints. This article will discuss tips for getting high-quality images from an online printing service.

Many options are available, whether you need photos printed on tile, giclee fine art paper, or canvas, or you want your artwork put on mugs or iPhone cases.

Use High-Quality Images

When it comes to printing, high-quality images are essential. They can help your prints look sharp, beautiful, and professional, whereas low-quality photos can make your mark appear blurry and pixelated.

Image resolution is the amount of detail an image contains, measured in dots per inch (DPI). The higher the DPI, the more detailed the image will be. DPI is important to consider when making prints, as a low-resolution image will result in jagged edges and pixelation.

One of the most common issues faced by online printing services is customers uploading digital files with a low resolution. This can lead to better-quality prints that look good when viewed up close. Fortunately, there are several ways to prevent this from happening.

For example, you can manually calculate the DPI of a file by using its pixel dimensions and your desired print size. To do this, open your Mac’s Calculator app and divide the image’s longest edge in pixels by the long edge of your desired print size in inches: e.g., 5,760 pixels / 10 inches = 576 ppi.

Similarly, you can use free online image-resolution calculators to check an image’s DPI before printing it. These tools will let you know whether your idea is high-resolution enough, and if you need more time, you can adjust it before printing to ensure that your print turns out as well as possible.

Make Sure Your Images Are Perfect

A few key things need to be considered when it comes to doing an online printing service that looks professional. First, the image must have a high enough resolution to be printed at a good quality. This is measured in pixels per inch or dpi. A photo-quality print should have at least 300 dpi to ensure the image is clear and sharp.

Next, the image should be edited to remove any imperfections or artifacts that could show up when printing. Things like noise and soft focus can become more apparent when a print is made. Ensuring the images are sized correctly for their intended print size is also essential. This is done by calculating the pixel dimensions of the track and then multiplying it by the required dpi resolution (for photo prints, this is usually 300 dpi).

Finally, applying light sharpening to the image is a good idea before printing. This will help give the print a more polished look and make it look more realistic. Just be careful not to overdo it; it can have the opposite effect and make the image blurry and muddy.

With these tips in mind, you should be able to find an online print service that will provide you with high-quality prints that will look great on any wall. So don’t be afraid to try one out!

Check the Paper

Choosing the right paper depends on what you’re using your prints for is essential. Glossy photo paper has a high-gloss finish that makes colors look vibrant, and professional photographers often prefer it. Matte paper has a softer finish and is ideal for creating framed prints and wall art. Lastly, metallic paper is excellent for adding color and enhancing contrast.

Performing regular quality control checks is another way to ensure your photos look their best. Take the time to check your prints for smudges, misprints, and errors in text. It’s also a good idea to print a proof image before sending it off for printing. This will allow you to catch any issues and correct them before they get printed out.

Once you’ve finished printing your photos, you must ensure they are adequately packaged so they won’t be damaged during transit. Use high-quality packaging, such as foam inserts or air pillows, to ensure your fine art prints, metal prints, and framed prints arrive in perfect condition.

Snapfish is one of the most popular online photo printing services, offering high-quality prints with fast processing times and affordable prices. The site has a wide range of product options, from standard patterns to photo tile mugs, and it offers free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Adjust Your Settings

Online printing services make preserving memories easy or create unique gifts for loved ones. Some offer a wide range of products, while others specialize in more traditional print materials. Some, like Shutterfly, are pricier than others but provide exceptional color accuracy and easy-to-use design tools to help you create something extraordinary.

You should always check the print quality settings before ordering for the best prints. A low-resolution image may look sharp on your computer monitor but will be blurry or pixelated when printed. Use a photo with a resolution of at least 300 dpi for best results.

In addition to adjusting your print quality settings, you should consider the print size. Larger prints will require a higher resolution than smaller prints. Choose a print size close to the original file size or slightly larger for best results. This will ensure that your images are not cropped or cut off.

While online printing services are great for avoiding long lines at local photo labs, they still take some time to produce your prints. To avoid surprises when your orders arrive, it’s a good idea to order a proof image before submitting them for production. This way, you can spot issues like misprints or crooked lines and correct them before they go out for delivery.