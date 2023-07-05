Starting Your Billboard and OOH Campaign in Indianapolis

A billboard campaign can help you get your business and brand seen by thousands of people. A well-planned and strategic campaign can help you spread the word about your business and even help you reach new customers (as well as existing ones). To start your campaign the right way, here are a few things you may wish to consider:

Creating the Right Message

All billboards must have a clear message, and they may even be part of a messaging strategy. They will have an accompanying image (to attract attention), but they will center around a clear message. This message may be stated in the advert, or it may be hinted at or implied. Thinking about what you want to say (and how you want to say it) is essential. You only have a few short seconds to attract the attention and interest of passers-by. So, carefully think about what you are going to include on your billboard and focus on.

Where to Advertise

There are places where you will get more footfall, and these are the places you will want to focus on. If your billboard is not getting enough traffic, it is not going to realize the results you need. Junctions, crossroads, well-known local streets, and areas near busy shopping centers or malls are ideal locations for billboard placement. Also, try to think about the demographic or target market you want to research. Then think about where you will most likely reach them (get them to notice your business).

Getting Support and Guidance

Using an agency or using a platform to help you rent Indianapolis billboards for your marketing campaign is important. A platform or agency can help you stay within budget, and they can help you plan out your campaign to ensure it is as effective as possible. When sourcing agencies or platforms, you need knowledge, trust, and experience. You need one that is highly experienced and knowledgeable within the local area. Trying to negotiate deals and campaigns by yourself can be overwhelming, and it can be challenging trying to get quotes in for what you want to achieve.

Starting a Budget

You are going to have to create a budget for your billboard campaign. If you do not have a budget to work to, you may overspend on your campaign and have to compromise further down the line. When you are starting a budget, reach out to advertisers and platforms. Establish rough estimates and costs for renting a billboard. From here, you can then start establishing a realistic budget and funding plan.

Creating a Timeline

To realize your billboard objectives, you need a timeline to work towards. A timeline will help you break down when your billboard campaign will be active and what you need to do in the run-up to your campaign. When you are formulating a timeline, you may find it beneficial to work backward because you know how much time you have to work on designs, ideas, and messages that you want to include within your campaign.