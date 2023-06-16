Daytona Motorcycle Accident FAQs

Riding motorcycles is a year-round thrill for those in the Sunshine State, with more than 1,300 miles of sandy coastline, unspoiled water views, fabulous wildlife, and natural environments found only in Florida. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notes that in 2020, 5,579 motorcyclists were killed in a traffic accident in the United States, representing an 11% increase from the previous year and a 14% representation of all fatalities on the highway in 2020 in the U.S.

Given the popularity of riding motorcycles in Daytona Beach, FL, and the city’s perennial Daytona Bike Week, it is particularly vital for motorcyclists to contact a Daytona motorcycle accident lawyer to understand their legal options should they be injured in a collision that was caused by another’s negligence or recklessness.

Common Causes of Florida Motorcycle Accidents

There are many reasons for motorcycle accidents in Florida. They include –

Distracted Drivers

Driving while distracted is dangerous. Distracted driving can happen when motorists look at their cell phones or view their GPS devices, for example. This momentary distraction causes them to miss a motorcyclist on the highway or road, and the result is what was likely an avoidable accident.

Speeding

Speeding, especially when weaving in and out of traffic, is reckless and dangerous for all on the road. And note bikers who speed increase their chances of losing control of the motorcycle, which can result in severe and, perhaps, fatal injuries.

Road Hazards

From potholes to road debris, poorly maintained, designed, or defective roads can lead to motorcycle accidents in the Sunshine State.

Weather Conditions

Decreased visibility and slick roads create treacherous driving conditions for motorists and bikers. In Florida, tropical downpours can cut visibility to zero – pull over and wait for the worst part of the storm to pass.

Common Motorcycle Accident Injuries

Because bikers are less protected than drivers or passengers in a motor vehicle, they often face especially serious and sometimes life-threatening injuries when involved in an accident. Common motorcycle injuries include –

Road Rash

Soft Tissue Injuries

Damage to Internal Organs

Fractures

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

Spinal Cord Injury

Paralysis

Disfigurement

Amputation

In certain situations, accident victims may be eligible for further compensation under Fla. Stat. §768.72 if the event includes extreme wrongdoing. This refers to punitive damages which may be awarded should the incident include gross negligence or intentional misconduct by the responsible party.

Potential Damages That May Be Recovered Under Florida Law for Accident Victims

Florida law allows motorcycle accident victims to recover damages related to financial losses, physical pain, emotional distress, mental suffering, and more. Examples may include the following –

Medical expense – this includes ongoing and future care.

Lost wages.

Physical disabilities.

Mental handicap or emotional upheaval/distress.

Property damage.

Loss of consortium.

Mental angst.

Statute of Limitations for a Daytona Beach Motorcycle Accident

Most bikers who have sustained an injury in Daytona Beach or any other Florida location must file a motorcycle accident lawsuit within four years from the accident’s date (Fla. Stat § 95.11). While four years may seem like a significant amount of time, the faster you contact a Daytona motorcycle accident lawyer, the sooner you receive compensation for your financial and other losses.