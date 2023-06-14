Social worker Ujawal jha has taken a significant step towards making a positive impact on the lives of needy people.

In the initiative of Ujawal Jha, a resident of Balwa Municipality, Mahottari District, Madhes province, free stoves were distributed to people who were struggling to run their homes.

Ujawal Jha’s initiative is a great example of how a small act of kindness can make a big difference in people’s lives. The chulhas distributed by them are not only a means of cooking but also a source of heat during the cold winter months.

According to Ujawal Jha, the idea behind this initiative was to help the underprivileged families who are struggling to meet their basic needs. He believes that by giving free chulhas, he can help these families save money on fuel and reduce their dependence on wood, which is not only costly but also contributes to deforestation.

Ujawal Jha’s initiative has been widely appreciated by the local community, and many people have come forward to express their gratitude for his help. Their acts of kindness have brought hope and joy to those who are struggling to make ends meet, and it has inspired others to follow in their footsteps.

Apart from distributing stoves, Ujawal Jha has been involved in several other social welfare projects aimed at improving the lives of those in need. He organized free medical camps for the poor, distributed food and clothes to the homeless and provided education to underprivileged children.

Ujawal Jha’s work is a shining example of how one person can make a difference in the world. By devoting his time, energy and resources to helping others, he has become a beacon of hope for those struggling to survive in a world that can often be harsh and unforgiving.

Lastly, Ujawal Jha‘s initiative of distributing free stoves is a heartwarming example of how a small act of kindness can make a significant impact on people’s lives. His selfless work and dedication towards social welfare serves as an inspiration to all of us, and we can only hope that more people follow in his footsteps to make the world a better place.