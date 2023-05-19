Do you find that certain scents can instantly lift your mood or calm you down? That’s because of the impact fragrance has on the brain and our emotions. Aromatherapy is a practice that uses essential oils and fragrances to promote physical and mental well-being, making it a powerful tool for managing mental health. Multiple fragrance samples offered by Parfumery, integrate the calming and health beneficial aroma essential oils within their ingredient base. It would be worth checking them out for yourself, if you are currently going down the rabbit hole of the health benefits of aromatherapy, as yes, you can wear them too!

Here are some of the mental health benefits of aromatherapy in fragrance:

Reduces Stress and Anxiety

One of the most significant benefits of aromatherapy in fragrance is reducing stress and anxiety. Fragrances such as lavender, chamomile, and ylang-ylang have been shown to have a calming effect on the mind, reducing symptoms of anxiety and stress. Inhaling the fragrances of these essential oils can reduce cortisol levels in our body, which is the hormone responsible for stress.

Boosts Mood

The fragrance can also uplift your mood. Essential oils such as lemon, peppermint, and bergamot are known for their energizing and mood-boosting properties. Inhaling these fragrances can stimulate the production of neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin, which are responsible for feelings of happiness and pleasure.

Improves Sleep

Aromatherapy in fragrance can also improve the quality of sleep. Essential oils such as lavender, valerian, and chamomile can promote better sleep by reducing stress and anxiety and encouraging relaxation. Fragrances can also help regulate the body’s sleep-wake cycle by releasing melatonin, which is a hormone that regulates sleep.

Alleviates Symptom of Depression

Aromatherapy in fragrance can also reduce the symptoms of depression. Studies have shown that fragrances such as frankincense, sandalwood, and citrus have antidepressant properties that can help alleviate symptoms of depression. Fragrances can promote better emotional well-being by improving mood and reducing anxiety.

Supports Mental Clarity

Essential oils such as rosemary, peppermint and lemon are known for their ability to improve focus, concentration, and mental clarity. These fragrances can stimulate the mind, promoting better cognitive performance, and memory retention. Inhaling these fragrances can reduce mental fatigue and brain fog, making us more alert and mentally energised.

In conclusion, aromatherapy in fragrance can be beneficial to mental health in many ways. From alleviating symptoms of stress, anxiety, depression, promoting better sleep to supporting better mental clarity, incorporating essential oils into your daily routine can have a positive impact on your wellbeing. So, next time you light a candle or use a fragrance diffuser, remember that it can do more than just freshen up your living space- it can also promote better mental health.