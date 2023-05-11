4 Effective Ways to Safely Recover Files from a Corrupted Hard Drive

Carrying data has become very easy with hard drives. At the same time, the chances of losing your data from these storage devices are there. It happens due to a variety of reasons, like power issues. We will discuss them later in this guide.

Don’t worry if your drive is corrupted and you cannot access the data from that disk, as a damaged hard drive recovery is possible these days. This guide presents credible ways to recover data from damaged hard drives. Let’s get into the specifics.

Part 1. Why Does a Hard Drive Get Corrupt?

This section carries the potential causes of hard drives getting corrupt.

1. Wear and Tear

Every hard drive comes with a specific lifespan. You can increase it by taking extra care of your disk. Regular use of these storage devices often results in performance degradation. It may also lead to a hard drive crash.

2. Power Issues

Unexpected power failure and sudden power outages are other leading reasons for hard drive corruption. You can avoid facing this problem by arranging a continuous power supply without sudden interruptions.

3. Overheating

The use of too many applications at one time or using heavy software often leads to system overeating, which may corrupt or damage your hard disk.

4. Hardware Problems

This problem occurs when we mishandle our hard drives. The physical damage to the drive is a leading hardware issue that can damage your disk in no time.

5. Bad Sectors

A hard drive comes with millions of sectors to store your data. The sectors that get damaged are known as bad sectors, and they make your disks corrupt.

Part 2. Can I Recover Files from a Corrupted Hard Drive?

Yes, it is quite possible for you to recover files from corrupted hard drives. If you want to perform a successful damaged hard drive recovery, make sure you don’t use the disk after losing your data until you recover it. Doing this will keep you away from unnecessary data overwriting.

You can use third-party software or built-in functions to recover data from damaged hard drives. Let’s look at how you can do that.

Part 3. How to Recover Data from a Damaged Hard Disk Using a Recovery Tool?

Are you looking for a quick, 100% secure, and reliable data recovery from damaged or corrupted hard drives? Trying Wondershare Recoverit will surely be worth it. It is known for offering support for 500+ data recovery scenarios, 2000+ storage devices, and 1000+ file formats. In addition, a 95% data recovery rate sets this software apart.

A Step-By-Step Guide to Recovering Data from Damaged Hard Drive

Before you go ahead, make sure you have downloaded and installed Wondershare Recoverit on your system. If you don’t have this utility, try downloading it from the official website.

Step 1: Once you download the tool, open it, and choose the “Deleted Files Recovery” option to recover files from a corrupted hard drive.

Step 2: Now, select the corrupted disk that has the lost data. Then, tap on the “Start” button.

Step 3: As soon as you click the Start button, Recoverit will start scanning the data located on a corrupted drive. You can look at the bottom to monitor the progress of this process, as shown below.

Step 4: Once Recoverit completes the scanning progress, you will get the preview option to ensure whether or not your data files are recovered correctly.

Step 5: Now, hit the “Save” button if you are satisfied with the previewed files, choose a path, and save the recovered data on your computer with a single click.

Part 4. How to Perform Corrupted Hard Drive Recovery Without Any Software?

If you want to recover data from damaged hard drives without downloading any 3rd party software on your system, below is a list of a few methods you can try.

1. Use CMD to Recover Files from a Corrupted Hard Drive

CMD, a short form of Command Prompt, is a wonderful built-in utility that has the ability to perform a variety of tasks with basic commands. One such example is corrupted hard drive recovery. The steps to do this specific task are listed below.

Step 1: Open Command Prompt from your Windows search bar by typing “cmd.”

Step 2: Write “chkdsk” on the command line and hit the “Enter” key from your computer’s keyboard. It will help you analyze the potential errors in your corrupted or damaged disk.

Step 3: Now, enter “chkdsk C: /f /r/x” to fix all the errors and make your hard drive reusable.

2. Use Disk Management Utility

The Disk Management Utility makes data recovery possible from a logically corrupted hard disk. To use this method on your Windows computer, follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Press the “Windows + X” keys from your system and choose the option “Disk Management.”

Step 2: Now, explore the Disk Management panel to find the crashed, corrupted, or damaged hard disk.

Step 3: As soon as you find the desired hard disk. Format it right away to access your data.

3. Use Corrupted Hard Drive Data Recovery Services

Have you tried all the corrupted hard drive recovery methods listed above? None of them worked for you? Not a problem! You can consult with a professional data recovery services provider to increase the chances of getting your data back.

Before you hire damaged hard drive recovery services, don’t forget to get familiar with the reputation of the service provider and the cost you have to bear. It is always recommended to visit multiple data recovery service providers to get quotes. It makes decision-making easy for you.

Reputed service providers in this domain work on a “no data recovery, no payment” policy. Make sure you hire similar services to secure your amount.

Part 5. How to Keep Your Hard Drive Away from Data Loss in the Future?

Have you recovered your data from the corrupted hard drive successfully? Congratulations! Don’t want to experience this issue in the future again? If yes, follow a few tips listed below.

Ensure to install credible anti-virus software on your system.

If your disk is damaged, avoid using it until you recover your data.

Make sure your hard drives are away from moisture and a hot environment.

Always keep a backup of your data files.

Wrapping Up

Though hard drives lend a great helping hand when storing and accessing your data in no time, losing data from these drives often becomes frustrating. But this is not a big deal these days, as the corrupted hard drive recovery has become convenient with a number of third-party tools, like Wondershare Recoverit Data Recovery. Apart from that, you can also get your lost data back with built-in computer functions, as discussed above. Give it a read.