How To Repair A Corrupted PDF File?

PDF files are one of the most commonly used file formats today. If your PDF file(s) fail to open or display properly or show an error message, it indicates that the file is corrupted.

Some common causes for PDF files get corrupted include incomplete download, a virus or malware attack, software problems, a software issue, or an unexpected computer shutdown. Fortunately, you can use a few methods to repair corrupted PDF files. One way is to use specialized software like Wondershare Repairit.

In this article, we’ll look at how to repair corrupted PDF files using Wondershare Repairit and a few other tools.

Reasons PDF Files Get Corrupted

Here are five reasons why PDF files can become corrupted:

Incomplete Downloads: Incomplete downloads may cause the PDF file to get corrupted. This happens when downloading a PDF file is disrupted due to network or other issues. Sometimes, the problem is solved by downloading the file again.

Virus or Malware Issues: Virus or malware can affect your PDF files, leading to either damage or corruption. These malicious programs will prevent the file from being opened.

Outdated or Incompatible Software: Issues with the PDF software used to view and create the file can cause corruption. This mainly occurs due to glitches, bugs, or compatibility issues with the software.

Power Outages: This can cause problems with the computer or the storage device where the PDF files are stored, resulting in corruption.

Hardware Issues: Problems with the hard drive or other storage device can cause PDF files to become corrupted.

Best Way to Repair Corrupted PDF File

The best way to repair PDF files is to use Wondershare Repairit. This powerful software can quickly and accurately repair damaged or corrupted PDF files without technical skills. Repairit can also repair damaged, corrupted, or generally broken photos and videos. There are no restrictions on the size of the files that can be repaired.

Step 1: Download and Install Wondershare Repairit

Download Repairit for Windows or Mac from the Wondershare official website and install it.

Step 2: Load Your Corrupt Files on Repairit

Launch Repairit, go to the “File Repair” on the side panel and click the “Add” button to upload the corrupt files. A new window will open, and you can go to the location where your corrupted files are stored. Select single or multiple documents and load them on the software. You can see the files on the dashboard as the application loads them.

After the files are loaded on Repairit, you can check their details. You can also delete any files by clicking the trash icon displayed on the details. You can delete files one-by-one or all in one go by clicking the “Remove All” button at the bottom.

Step 3: Start the Repairing Process

After loading the documents, click the “Repair” button to start the process. The software will scan the loaded documents to repair and fix all the minor or major issues. Repairit allows users to check the progress of the repairing process and also allows them to cancel it anytime.

Step 4: Preview the Repaired Files And Save Them

Once the repair is done, click the “Preview” button to check what has been repaired. If you want to export the file, just click on the “Save” button at the bottom. To export all the repaired files in one go, click Save All.

That’s it!

Now, you can go to any target location on your computer you want to export your files.

Professional PDF File Repair Tool

In addition to repairing PDF files, Repairit also repairs video, audio, and image files. Let’s look at the steps for repairing corrupted PDF files with Repairit.

Audio Repair: Audio files can get corrupted from virus attacks, software crashes, and audio saving errors. With Repairit’s Advanced Repair feature, you can restore damaged audio from various devices and formats. Video Repair: Video files can become inaccessible due to various events like power surges, system crashes, updating errors, and mishandling of files. Repairit can help novices quickly repair even the most damaged and corrupted videos. All the video formats, including MOV, MP4, M2TS, MKV, MTS, 3GP, AVI, FLV, MXF, KLV, INSV, M4V, WMV, MPEG, ASF, and more are supported. Photo Repair: With Repairit, you can repair single or multiple damaged image files at once, regardless of the extent of the damage. You can use Repairit to fix the image files, including JPEG, PNG, JPG, CR3, CR2, NEF, NRW, RAF, DNG, ARW, GPR, TIF, TIFF, CRW, GIF, SR2, ORF, and more. File Repair: Repairit can quickly fix corrupted, unreadable or inaccessible PDF, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Photoshop, and Illustrator files.

Supported Formats

Supported Video Formats: MOV, MP4, M2TS, MKV, MTS, 3GP, AVI, FLV, MXF, KLV, INSV, M4V, WMV, MPEG, ASF, etc.

Supported Image Formats: JPEG, PNG, JPG, CR3, DNG, ARW, GPR, TIF, TIFF, etc.

Supported Files Formats: PDF /. DOCX /. PPTX /. XLSX /. DOCM /. XLSM /. PPTM /. PSD /. AI, etc.

Supported Audio Formats: MOV, MP4, M2TS, MKV, MTS, 3GP, AVI, FLV, MXF, KLV, INSV, M4V, WMV, MPEG, ASF, and more.

Tech Specs

System Requirements (Win): Windows 11/10/8/Vista/7, Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019/2022

System Requirements (Mac): macOS 10.10~macOS 13

Supported Devices: Windows & Mac computer disks, memory sticks, SD cards, recording studios, recording software and apps, etc. Leading camera brands such as Canon, Nikon, or mobile phones.

Other Ways to Repair Corrupted PDF Files

Besides Wondershare Repairit, there are other methods that you can try to repair a corrupted PDF file. Here are some steps you can follow:

1. Try Other Different PDF Clients

One reason you can’t open your PDF file, or it can’t be displayed properly is due to the PDF software you’re using. To fix this, try opening the file in a different PDF viewer and see if it opens. There are several PDF clients online, so select a compatible one and see if it solves the problem.

2. Restore the Previous PDF File Version

Sometimes, you can retrieve your corrupted PDF file using the previous version. This method works well when the issue has been caused by problems with your computer’s operating system or software installation. To do this, you need to open the Local Backup Folders on your computer and look for an earlier version of the same file.

Final Words

It’s common for PDF files and other files saved on your computer or storage devices to become damaged or corrupted. PDF files can be recovered or repaired using software such as Wondershare Repairit. We highly recommend this software to recover or repair your PDF files as it is user-friendly and effective. It also supports multiple formats, including PDF, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Photoshop and other audio/video/photo formats. Plus, it is compatible with both Windows and Mac.

So, download Repairit today and start recovering your corrupted PDF files.