Hundreds of data storage devices are available in the market. SD card is one of them. They help you carry any type of data, including but not limited to photos, videos, emails, documents, and the list continues. SD cards, like other storage devices, can get damaged at times.

Losing your important stuff from an SD card is indeed a great stress thousands of people experience worldwide. Are you going through the same situation? Looking for go-to methods to recover files from corrupted SD cards? If yes, this is the article you will never want to miss, as it lists the 3 most effective ways to perform an instant SD card recovery.

Reasons for SD Card Gets Corrupted

Before heading toward how to recover data from corrupted SD cards, it is crucial to know what leads to corrupting your data from SD cards. Let’s go through the potential reasons that cause SD card corruption.

Power Outages: SD cards are sensitive storage devices, and you need certain voltage levels to operate them. If you are unable to provide a consistent voltage supply to your SD cards, they may get damaged instantly. As a result, your files will be lost. Malware: From basic to the most dangerous viruses, malware attacks your computers and SD cards in a variety of different ways, which leads to data loss in return. Human Error: The biggest reason for the logical damage to the SD cards is human error. When you don’t eject your SD cards properly, it leads to damage or corruption. Connection Problem: When you try to connect your SD cards with computers and they are not recognized, it means you are experiencing a connection issue. This problem leads to SD card damage. File System Corruption: If the file system of your operating system is corrupted, it will affect your SD card badly. As a result, your files are lost.

How to Recover Files from Corrupted SD Cards?

Now, you have got familiar with the reasons why your SD cards are damaged. It is time to learn how to recover data from corrupted SD cards. Let’s go through the specifics of the three effective methods listed below.

Method 1. Use SD Card Recovery Tool

If you are looking for a quick and safe corrupted SD card recovery, you must try Wondershare Recoverit data recovery. This tool keeps your files protected when helping you get them back. The steps to recover your files with Recoverit are as follows.

Step 1: Open Recoverit on your computer after downloading and installing it.

Step 2: Connect the damaged SD card to your system.

Step 3: Now, inside the “Hard Drives and Locations” option, find your SD card and click on it to start.

Step 4: The tool will start scanning your corrupted SD card to find your lost files. To get an idea of when this process will finish, you can look at the progress percentage at the bottom, as shown below.

Step 5: Once the SD is scanned completely, you can preview the files you want to recover from the card.

Step 6: If you see that the files you have previewed are good to recover, tap on the “Recover” button for a quick corrupted SD card recovery.

Best Corrupted SD Card Recovery Tool – Wondershare Recoverit

You will find many SD card recovery tools in the digital world, but Wondershare Recoverit is simply unmatchable due to a variety of factors, including its advanced recovery features, compatibility, tech support, pricing, efficiency, and much more.

Whether you wish to recover videos, emails, photos, or documents, you will find Recoverit as your trusted partner. Apart from recovering your data from SD cards, this software has the ability to perform reliable data recovery from more than 2000 storage devices. In addition, it supports 500+ data recovery scenarios and over 1000 file formats.

Below is a list of the few file formats you can recover with this recovery tool.

Office File: PDF, PPT, Excel, and Word.

PDF, PPT, Excel, and Word. Audio: WMA, OGG, AIFF, MP3, AAC, WAV, ALAC, AC3, FLAC, and more.

WMA, OGG, AIFF, MP3, AAC, WAV, ALAC, AC3, FLAC, and more. Video: MXF, 3GP, SMIL, FLA, MPEG, MP4, FLV, QTM, MXF, and more.

MXF, 3GP, SMIL, FLA, MPEG, MP4, FLV, QTM, MXF, and more. Image: PSD, MINO, FPF, JPEG, BMP, JPG, GDB, CRW, PNG, TIFF, and more.

More Features of Wondershare Recoverit

Apart from the features listed above, Recoverit has much more to offer. Let’s look at a few more things that set this utility apart and help it reach new heights.

Corrupted Video Repair: This feature enables you to repair damaged videos of different formats.

This feature enables you to repair damaged videos of different formats. Crashed Computer Recovery: With this unique functionality of Recoverit, you can create a bootable USB to restore your lost data from the crashed computer.

With this unique functionality of Recoverit, you can create a bootable USB to restore your lost data from the crashed computer. Linux Data Recovery: It helps you scan all Linux devices to get your data back within minutes. It supports different file systems, like XFS, BFS, BTRFS, and ExT4.

It helps you scan all Linux devices to get your data back within minutes. It supports different file systems, like XFS, BFS, BTRFS, and ExT4. NAS Data Recovery: It is an incredible remote data recovery feature that restores your stuff from logically corrupted or damaged NAS servers. And you don’t need to unplug the drive from the servers to get this done.

Tech Specs

Your disk must have 56 MB of free space if you are looking forward to downloading Recoverit on your computer. You can use this software whether you have a Mac computer or Windows operating system. It is compatible with Windows Vista, XP, 11, 10, 8, and 7, etc.

If we talk about the supported storage devices, it enables you to recover your data from SD cards, memory cards, cameras, USB flash drives, external hard disks, internal hard disks, and the list goes on.

As far as the supported languages are concerned, Recoverit is available in ten international languages, including but not limited to English, Spanish, Chinese, Italian, and Korean.

Method 2. Corrupted SD Card Recovery Services

If you have tried the above method and it did not recover your deleted files from the SD card, try hiring corrupted SD card recovery services. The success of data recovery largely depends on the skill level of the person who is restoring the data.

You can search online for data recovery service providers. When searching for a similar service, don’t forget to check customer reviews and the credibility of the service provider. There is nothing better than getting quotes from multiple service providers and choosing the best one accordingly.

When you hire data recovery experts to restore your files from SD cards, they utilize their expertise and past experience to restore your data in no time.

Method 3. Use Windows File Recovery to Recover Files

Windows File Recovery is another leading data recovery software launched by Microsoft. You can use this utility to recover files from corrupted SD cards for free. It works on the command prompt to find your deleted data files.

Different file systems supported by Windows File Recovery include; exFAT, ReFS, NTFS, and FAT. Whether it is SSD, HDD, or USB flash drives, this tool enables you to recover deleted files quickly and reliably.

Tips to Protect SD Cards from Getting Corrupted

Now that you have recovered files from the SD card, you don’t want to get it corrupted again. Here are a few tips to keep your SD cards away from getting damaged.

Whenever you buy a new SD card, make sure you format it before storing the data.

Maintain a consistent power supply to run your SD cards.

Avoid using your SD card on different devices.

Instead of deleting all the files from your SD card, it is better to format them.

Install an antivirus program to keep your SD cards and computers away from any malware infections.

Final Words

Due to their sensitive construction, SD cards can be damaged or corrupted easily. It happens due to many reasons, like file system corruption, virus attacks, human errors, voltage fluctuations, and more. The good news is that you can now recover files from corrupted SD cards for free.

If you are searching for the most trusted method for corrupted SD card recovery, try using Wondershare Recoverit to get this job done. It is equally good for Windows computers and Mac operating systems. Apart from that, you can also try a few other methods, as listed in the discussion above.