Multi-accounting: how to use mobile proxies for productive work in social networks

Multi-accounting is the use of several accounts by one user to solve certain problems. This practice is common in marketing and other areas, where users can use multiple accounts to promote their products or services, as well as for other benefits. Multi-accounting can be insecure without anonymity tools, but you can buy mobile proxies that will make the process more secure. Mobile proxies use the IP of telecom operators and give access to a pool of several thousand addresses. This will help remove traces of your activity and hide your online identity. When multi-accounting, mobile proxies are indispensable, as many services and social networks can deny access to you if they detect that you are using several accounts from the same IP address.

Multi-accounting in social networks

Create multiple social media accounts to promote your personal brand. For example, if you are a blogger, you can create multiple accounts on different social networks in order to attract more followers and expand your audience. Multi-accounting will help you bypass restrictions on sending messages, requests, and invitations.

Multi-accounting in cryptocurrency

When a new cryptocurrency comes out, it is sold almost for nothing. You can see such offers on CoinsList. There, people buy tokens at the start and sell several times more expensive in case of growth. However, there are pitfalls here. There are more people who want to buy cryptocurrency than there are offers. Therefore, tokens are distributed randomly among those who wish to purchase it. Multiple accounts will help you increase your chances of getting cryptocurrencies at the lowest price.

Conclusion

Thus, the use of mobile proxies can be a useful and effective tool for multi-accounting and other tasks on the Internet. They can help reduce the risks associated with using multiple accounts, as well as provide fast and reliable access to the Internet and reap some benefits for yourself.