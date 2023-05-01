Complete Guide to Selecting an Ergonomically-Friendly Keyboard

In today’s digital age, more people are spending hours at their desks typing away on their keyboards. As a result, this has led to a surge in ergonomic-related injuries. Each year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports over 300,000 cases of work-related musculoskeletal disorders, many of which come from repetitive motions on office equipment like keyboards and mouses. These injuries can cause long-term pain, loss of productivity, and even disability.

One way to mitigate these risks is to select an ergonomic keyboard to reduce the strain on your hands and wrists. Here are six easy steps to find the right ergonomic keyboard for you.

1. Evaluate Your Needs and Preferences

Before diving into the world of ergonomic keyboards, it’s essential to understand your needs and preferences. It’s important to carefully consider how you use your keyboard including the type of work you do, how many hours you spend typing, and any existing discomfort or pain you may have. This information will help you identify the specific issue you are trying to solve as you search for the perfect ergonomic keyboard.

2. Choose the Right Design

Ergonomic keyboards come in various designs. Some offer more benefits than others depending on your needs. Split keyboards, such as the Akko ACR Pro Alice Plus, allow you to position each half of the keyboard independently, promoting a more natural hand and wrist posture. This model features a compact 68-key design and is fully customizable to suit your typing preferences.

3. Look for Adjustable Features

Adjustable features can make a significant difference in the comfort and ergonomics of a keyboard. Look for keyboards that allow you to customize the height, angle, and tenting to promote a more natural typing position. Some models even offer adjustable palm rests, which can provide added support and reduce wrist strain.

4. Pay Attention to Key Switches

The type of key switch used in a keyboard can impact your typing comfort and speed. Akko is known for its high-quality mechanical key switches and a wide variety of customizable hotkey switch options. Leveraging a mechanical keyboard can also provide tactile feedback and can help reduce typing errors. Additionally, you should consider the actuation force required for each key press, as too much force can lead to finger strain over time.

5. Don’t Forget About the Layout

A keyboard’s layout can also impact its ergonomics. Consider whether you prefer a standard QWERTY layout or an alternative layout, such as a Dvorak or Colemak keyboard. These alternative layouts may require a learning curve, but they can lead to increased typing efficiency and reduced strain over time. Akko offers numerous keyboard layouts including full-size, 1800 compact, TKL, 60%, and 75%.

6. Test before you buy

If possible, you should test out different ergonomic keyboards before making a purchase. This will give you a feel for the design, key switches, and overall comfort.

If you don’t have the ability to check out a keyboard in person, you can rely on online reviews from people who have purchased the keyboard. Many retailers, including Akko, offer a return policy if you’re unsatisfied with your purchase.

Go with Akko for Comfort and Ergonomics

Selecting an ergonomic keyboard is an essential step in preventing long-term injuries and promoting a more comfortable, efficient typing experience. By understanding your needs, choosing the right design, paying attention to adjustable features, key switches, and layout, and testing before you buy, you’ll be well on your way to finding the perfect keyboard.

At Akko, our team is dedicated to providing our customers with hundreds of options designed to pair them with the perfect keyboard. Remember, investing in an ergonomic keyboard today can help you avoid the pain and discomfort of work-related injuries in the future. Check out our selection of products today!