Summer-prep for Dogs: The Importance of Sunscreen for Dogs in the Summer

Come summer, we all slather ourselves in sunscreen to protect our skin from the harsh sun. But what about our furry friends? Can you put sunscreen on dogs?

Surprisingly enough, yes! Just not the same sunscreen that you use on yourself.

Like us, our dogs can get sunburnt, too! And if you have dogs that love being outdoors, they’re also at risk of developing melanoma. Using an effective dog sunscreen is thus the best way to protect our canine friends from harmful UV rays.

So, if you want to make the best of this summer, it’s important to ensure your dog is fully protected, safe, and comfortable in the soaring summer heat.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to keep your dog safe and healthy as you enjoy the summer heat!

Do Dogs Get Sunburnt?

This may come as a surprise, but dogs do get sunburnt. While you may think that your dog’s skin is protected by all the thick fur, that’s not the case. The harsh UV rays can still seep through and harm your furry friend.

So, if you are still wondering, “Should I put sunscreen on my dog,” the answer is yes.

Your dog’s skin can get damaged just as easily as your own. Dogs, too, can develop sunburn and even skin cancer, including melanomas and squamous cell carcinoma.

If your dog is outside between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm, whether it’s just lounging in your backyard or being active and playing, then applying and reapplying sunscreen religiously is a must. Your pet’s nose, tips of its ears, around its lips, and belly and groin area are especially sensitive areas that are more exposed and thus need sun protection.

There are also certain dog traits and breeds that are at greater risk of being affected by the harsh sun rays.

If your dog has one or any of these attributes, they are more vulnerable to sunburn:

Dogs with white fur

Dogs with pink skin

Dogs that have light-colored ears, eyelids, and nose

Dogs that have medical conditions associated with hair loss

Dogs that have dermatitis

Dogs that have wounds or are healing from wounds

Dogs with shaved areas on their body, possibly due to a recent surgery

Dogs that shed excessively

Dogs that have already been sunburnt and are currently healing

Here are some breeds that are more susceptible to getting sunburned:

Australian Sheepdogs

Bulldogs

Collies

Dalmatians

Golden Retrievers

Pitbulls

Whippets

Greyhounds

Using The Right Kind of Canine-friendly Sunscreen

Now that you know the importance of using sunscreen on your pup, you may wonder “Is human sunscreen safe for dogs?” The short answer is no.

Your regular sunscreen contains zinc oxide or para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA), which are highly toxic to dogs when ingested. And dogs love to lick, so you can’t risk applying human sunscreen to your pet.

The solution? Get sunscreens with canine-safe formulations that are specifically designed for dogs.

When purchasing sunscreen for your dog, make sure you get one based on your dog’s activity level. While many sunscreens need to be applied at least 20 minutes before being out in the sun, you can also look for quick-drying sprays that provide sun protection instantly.

If you and your dog will be spending time in the water, look for waterproof sunscreens. There are also sunscreens specially designed for dogs with sensitive skin.

As a general rule of thumb, do a patch test of the sunscreen by applying it to your dog’s bare skin on a tiny area. Wait for a day or so to see if your dog has any irritations or adverse reactions.

Alternative Options

Can you put sunscreen on dogs? Yes, you should, but what if you need reinforcement to prevent sunburns?

The good news is, aside from sunscreen, there are many other ways to help your dog beat the summer heat and keep it protected and comfortable.

1. Invest in a New Summer Wardrobe

If your dog doesn’t like getting sunscreen put on or has bad reactions to it, consider investing in some summer-friendly protective gear. There are sun shirts and even sunsuits that can cover most of your dog’s body and protect it from the harsh sun.

Your dog may take a little while to get used to wearing this fashionable gear, but it’s the perfect alternative to sunscreen. Besides, you can get a lot of use out of these sun-protective garments. There are some suits that can even repel insects like mosquitoes!

2. Don’t Forget the Canine Booties

During summer, your dog’s paws can be significantly affected by walking on hot pavements. But applying sunscreen to your dog’s foot pads is not a viable option. Enter booties!

While the primary objective of booties is to protect your dog’s pads from the hot pavement, they also offer other purposes. You can use them when you are planning to go hiking on unforgiving terrains and when winter kicks in to protect your dog’s paws.

3. Limit Time in the Sun

Now, if your dog loves being outdoors, you may be questioning “Can I use sunscreen on my dog multiple times a day?” You can. But it’s also important to limit the amount of time your pup spends in the sun.

The scorching heat can be tolerable and fun for a few minutes but not five hours. And no amount of sunscreen or summer wear can fully protect your dog. So, it is up to you to ensure that your pet spends less time exposed to the harmful sun.

Know when to call your dog inside because being out in the sun too much can also lead to dehydration and overheating.

4. Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate!

Keeping your dog hydrated is crucial in the summer. Water plays a major role in keeping your dog healthy and ensuring its vital organs work as expected.

If you plan to stay out for a couple of hours, bring a water bottle for your dog and a collapsible bowl. You should also be including more hydrating fruits and vegetables into your pup’s diet, like cantaloupes, watermelons, cucumbers, and celery. Check out this review of Sundays – by The Upper Pawside to learn more about dog-approved meals and treats perfect for hot, lazy days.

Treating Your Dog’s Sunburn

So, you applied sunscreen and used other protective gear, but you’re concerned it didn’t work? You’ll know if your dog is sunburnt if its skin is warm to the touch or has turned an angry shade of red.

Now, if your dog suffered a bad sunburn, you will need to act fast. Sunburn can be extremely uncomfortable and painful, so your dog will need proper treatment and care.

Try applying a cool compress on your pet or slather on some aloe vera to help cool off the skin.

If your dog looks uncomfortable or distressed, it will be best to bring your pet to the vet so they can assess the severity of the sunburn.

Final Thoughts

As you enter the warm summer months, you should no longer have to wonder can you put sunscreen on dogs. Applying sunscreen is an essential protection for your furry friend to keep it protected and safe.

So, when you prepare your stash of summer essentials, remember to prep your dog’s own summer must-haves, too, so that both of you can enjoy bright sunny days without worrying about the harsh sun!