3 Reasons Why You May Not Be Seeing Results from Your Workouts

More and more people are getting into fitness for the endless number of benefits that it provides. Not only does it improve the functions of different bodily systems, but it also helps boost brain performance and concentration. Apart from that, it also aids in weight management and loss, while also helping to improve sleep quality, energy and mood levels and confidence among other things.

These are only some of the reasons why everyone should start working out, but there are those moments when you feel too tired or unmotivated to put on your workout clothes and pick up your running shoes. When physical activity boasts about invigorating you for the rest of the day, it might be confusing when you find yourself more tired and fatigued.

There are many reasons why you may be feeling burnt out from your workouts, but here are some of the most common ones.

Exercising Everyday

In today’s society, the fact that a majority of people don’t workout at all is very concerning, but it’s possible that you’re facing the exact opposite problem known as overexertion. Scientific bodies have defined overexertion or overtraining as the fatigue and declining performance that may result from inadequate rest after repetitively intense training sessions.

While it’s amazing that you’re exercising regularly and often, there’s a reason why they say that too much of a good thing can become a bad thing too. As counterintuitive as it may sound, rest is just as important in overall progress and performance as the workout itself.

Exercising actually causes little microscopic tears to form in your muscles, and having regular rest days allows your muscles to heal these tears and grow to become much stronger. Without enough rest days in between sessions, your workouts will create more and more of these tears leading to declining performance and even severe injury. A good rule of thumb is to make sure that you’re getting a day or two rest days a week to let yourself fully recover.

Not Sleeping Enough

In line with the importance of rest, it’s also incredibly important that you sleep enough hours through the night to let your body heal itself. While rest days are great for repairing these little tears in your muscles, sleep is one of the best ways for your body to regenerate itself after a good workout session. It not only helps with improving your physical performance, but it can also boost your mental and emotional endurance as well.

There are many more processes and benefits to getting great sleep every night. With that said, the quality and amount of sleep you get are the most important factors to think about. That means sleeping more or less around the same time every night to align your routine with your circadian rhythm, as well as making sure that you block out any disruptions in your environment that could keep you from falling asleep.

This may be hard for those of you living in particularly urbanized areas with loud noises around the neighborhood and bright flashing lights. A simple solution that can help with pushing all of these distractions away is to invest in a good pair of noise canceling ear plugs and a comfortable sleeping mask. And if you’re having trouble breathing through the air of your air conditioner, a humidifier can help with that by restoring the moisture in your bedroom.

Not Eating Properly

There’s that age old myth that all calories are the same, which basically means that you get the same amount of nourishment from an apple as you would from a bowl of chips with the same amount of calories. This has been debunked several times by different scientists and nutritionists, but many people still subscribe to this outdated misconception.

The fact of the matter is that what you eat matters in your fitness journey. Contrary to popular belief, a physical transformation isn’t solely dependent on what you do in the gym because nutrition also plays a massive role in seeing results. If you think about it, what you eat serves as the fuel for your workouts, as well as the materials your body uses to replenish itself.

While it’s recommended that you have an overall balanced diet, slipping in a few healthy meals throughout the day don’t have to be too hard or expensive. With just a simple blender, you can just toss in a few fruits and vegetables and instantly get your daily required intake of vitamins and minerals. Not only does it serve as an easy breakfast or snack, but it can also be a great way to energize yourself before your workout and make sure that you recover well.

