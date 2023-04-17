How to Define and Stop Cyberattacks?

Cybersecurity is one of the hottest topics in today’s world. It’s as important as ever because cyber threats are evolving every day at an alarming rate. Enterprises that fail to react to cyber risks suffer irreparable damage to their data, reputation, finances, and systems.

While modern technology offers many benefits and conveniences, cybercriminals misuse it by threatening data privacy globally. Judging from the RockYou2021 attack, where 8.4 billion passwords were compromised, cybercriminals are leveraging technology and modern tools to trick businesses and steal data. In fact, cybersecurity experts forecast that the cybercrime cost may hit $10.5 trillion by the end of 2025.

So then, people must prepare to protect their businesses and personal data from cybercrime. This article will tell you what a cyberattack is and how to protect your business.

Cyberattack Explained

A cyberattack refers to the deliberate exploitation of the company’s system or network to gain access, alter, or steal data to monetize it, sow mistrust, or misuse the victims’ identities. Cyber threats or attacks are more widespread in financial and healthcare institutions than in other industries because they hold a lot of sensitive information on their systems and networks.

Cyberattacks explained in CyberGhost post reveal that cybercriminal activities will rise because more employees work remotely using unsecured connections. This explains why there has been a 600% increase in phishing emails since the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the number of cyberattack cases will continue to rise as long as organizations don’t observe essential cyber hygiene habits.

Top 5 Ways to Stop Cyberattacks

There are many practices that an organization can adopt to protect its privacy and data as well as defend itself from scams, phishing, and leaking of sensitive data to an unauthorized person. Here are some of the ways you can protect your business against cyberattacks.

1. Data Encryption

Cybercriminals leverage technology to intercept data that you share or upload online. Encryption prevents hackers from accessing your files in transit or stored on computers by scrambling the data into a secret code. Users can only unlock the files to access the data using a unique digital key. However, you must keep the decryption key of the data you have stored online safe, or you will lose it to cybercriminals.

2. Zero Trust Inspection

One of the best cybersecurity efforts is not to trust anyone and to verify everything. Because of that, organizations are currently focusing on encryption and multi-factor authentication. The zero trust approach reduces the likelihood, frequency of attacks, and their impact if it ever happens. It also allocates additional resources to the highest-value threats.

3. Training

As mentioned, several companies have switched to remote or hybrid working, which has exposed their non-tech-savvy workers to cybercriminals. However, you teach your employees best practices and upskill to prevent the use of unsecured Wi-Fi networks, how to create complex passwords, and the importance of data encryption. In fact, all companies must create a workplace culture that understands and prioritizes cybersecurity.

4. Establish Stringent Cybersecurity Policies

Nearly all global data breaches that have happened are financially motivated, and the ransom runs well into millions. Establishing stringent cybersecurity policies can eliminate loopholes and keep your business completely secure. You can begin by backing up confidential files monitoring their recovery process, and protecting them from getting corrupted by identifying vulnerabilities and resolving them immediately.

5. Install High-Quality Cybersecurity Software

Business email compromise, phishing, malicious insiders, vulnerabilities in third-party software, and social engineering criminal attacks are some of the most costly data breach attack vectors in the world. Some of these breaches have remained undetected for many days, thus causing a high financial impact. The good news is that you can protect your network and systems by creating a firewall. Antivirus software protects your computers against viruses as well as your network against malicious attacks.

Conclusion

Cyberattacks are prevalent, but they’re also preventable. This article provides 5 ways to protect your employees, system, and networks against cybercriminals. So act on and prevent future security risks because some are hard to detect