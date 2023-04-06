Social News Daily

1K Trending TikTok Hashtags for Brand Growth on TikTok

Resources

1K Trending TikTok Hashtags for Brand Growth on TikTok

What started out as the newbie social media platform on the block in 2016 has become one of the most popular today. It’s no news that TikTok is one of the largest thriving social media platforms on the internet today, with about 1 billion monthly active users and more joining daily. It’s best known for its short but interesting user-generated content that go viral quickly.

TikTok is the latest hub for micro-influencers, mini-celebrities, and social media users to gain fast fame. If you’re looking to boost engagement on your brand and get more eyes on your page, leveraging trending TikTok hashtags on your TikTok content can grant you your desires.

A popular TikTok hashtag strategy like the branded hashtag challenge or using a custom hashtag can quickly make your brand name popular in the TikTok community and improve the TikTok algorithm in your favor. Another useful tactic to try is to work with TikTok growth services like CrowdHall, where you can purchase TikTok likes, views, and subscribers to grow your channel quickly.

Without further ado, let’s take you on a journey to finding the best hashtags you can use to access your target audience on TikTok and the best strategies to help you grow your brand fast with TikTok videos.

How Exactly Do TikTok Hashtags Work?

Hashtags are quite popular in the social media space, but what exactly does the Hashtag symbol (#) mean, and how is it useful for TikTok? Can a solid hashtag strategy work to your benefit if you use the right hashtags on TikTok?

Let’s find out.

First, a hashtag is the pound or number sign attached to a group of keywords, topics, or phrases, which then becomes a clickable link. When you click on hashtagged content, you will find a collection of content that have used the same hashtag within the link. It categorizes or labels similar content or niches and helps the posts under the hashtags gain more visibility.

Many viral TikTok challenges start with a custom hashtag. On TikTok, hashtags can be used within the caption of your TikTok video to help your post show up among similarly tagged posts on that hashtag. However, TikTok hashtags are more than just random keywords in your caption; you can use specific hashtags that are related to your industry or niche (also known as niche hashtags) within your TikTok bio or even in your in-video captions.

The TikTok algorithm has been designed to identify relevant hashtags wherever you place them on TikTok. If you’re hoping to become popular in your industry, you must learn how to make the best of hashtags and jump on hashtag trends whenever they come along.

Avoid using the same hashtags multiple times on a single TikTok post, to avoid looking like a spam account. Also, if you’re creating your own hashtags for your brand’s social media strategy, make sure it’s something catch that your target audience and TikTok users, in general, can identify you by. Only use generic hashtags where necessary.

As you progress in this article, you’ll learn how to make your own hashtag and make it one of the trending TikTok hashtags on the platform. But first, let’s check out a few of the top TikTok hashtags you can use for all the videos you share on TikTok and similar social platforms.

Which Hashtags Get the Most Views on TikTok? (Popular Hashtags on TikTok)

Trending hashtags get the most views on TikTok; however, these hashtags only get much engagement during the periods when they’re trending. Popular TikTok hashtags are perfect to get quick bursts of visibility by hopping on trends to get your brand out there.

A few examples of these most popular Tiktok hashtags for 2023 include:

  1. #tiktok
  2. #fyp
  3. #recipe
  4. #comedy
  5. #memes
  6. #tiktokchallenge
  7. #followme
  8. #workout
  9. #artist
  10. #duet
  11. #foryoupage
  12. #repost
  13. makeup
  14. #funnyvideos
  15. #new
  16. #viralvideos
  17. #savagechallenge
  18. #love
  19. #cute
  20. #music
  21. #trending
  22. #happy
  23. #fashion
  24. #follow
  25. #musically
  26. #comedy
  27. #followfor
  28. #meme
  29. #lol
  30. #muser
  31. #like4like
  32. #girl
  33. #friends
  34. #beauty
  35. #funnyvideos
  36. #family
  37. #lifestyle
  38. #workout
  39. #instafood
  40. #funny
  41. #handmade
  42. #dankmemes
  43. #yummy
  44. #flowers
  45. #black
  46. #repost
  47. #likeforfollow
  48. #summer
  49. #ootd
  50. #me
  51. #amazing
  52. #hot
  53. #selfie
  54. #picoftheday
  55. #smile
  56. #memes
  57. #life
  58. #pink
  59. #fitness
  60. #design
  61. #foodporn
  62. #inspiration
  63. #model
  64. #beach
  65. #cat
  66. #fashion
  67. #sunset
  68. #baby
  69. #makeup
  70. #music
  71. #VSCO
  72. #bestoftheday
  73. #iphoneonly
  74. #night
  75. #dog
  76. #drawing
  77. #pretty
  78. #hair
  79. #beautiful
  80. #tagsforlikes
  81. #Sea
  82. #party
  83. #art
  84. #tiktokindo
  85. #holiday
  86. #photo
  87. #instapic
  88. #motivation
  89. #photooftheday
  90. #swag
  91. #sun
  92. #goodmorning
  93. #nofilter
  94. #instacool
  95. #nature
  96. #sky
  97. #livemoment
  98. #healthy
  99. #behappy
  100. #christmas

The Top 1000 Trending Tiktok Hashtags for Different Categories

Hashtag is a vast network and community of random TikTok users. There are many different categories of TikTok videos, and not every hashtag will be related or useful for the type of content you’re creating. Do you want a piece of advice?

Well, we’ll give it to you anyway — match related hashtags with relevant content hashtags so that you can show up on the feed of your intended audience and gain more followers. That said, if you mainly post ASMR content, find content hashtags that are useful to use for your posts. Don use a hashtag like #recipe on your page since you’re not into food content.

Mix popular hashtags like the ones listed below in your posts’ captions to help you rank higher on specific hashtags that are related to your brand. Good luck!

100 Random Trending Hashtags for TikTok

  1. #balenciaga
  2. #sneakers
  3. #dior
  4. #luxury
  5. #louisvuitton
  6. #gucci
  7. #luxurylife
  8. #offwhite
  9. #watch
  10. #watches
  11. #doggy
  12. #tiktokpromotecontest
  13. #vine
  14. #pieday
  15. #tuesdaymotivation
  16. #springbreak
  17. #skincare
  18. #stopmotion
  19. #blackgirlmagic
  20. #makeuptutorial
  21. #healthy
  22. #icecream
  23. #kitchen
  24. #protein
  25. #foodreview
  26. #grwm
  27. #spring
  28. #entrepreneurship
  29. #fit
  30. #nyc
  31. #cool
  32. #instalike
  33. #blue
  34. #travel
  35. #photography
  36. #gym
  37. #tiktoktrend
  38. #challenge
  39. #artistsoftiktok
  40. #slowmo
  41. #blackgirlfollowtrend
  42. #reallifeathome
  43. #like
  44. #momsoftiktok
  45. #tiktokfamous
  46. #dadsoftiktok
  47. #video
  48. #repost
  49. #follow
  50. #viralpost
  51. #meme
  52. #followforfollowback
  53. #youtube
  54. #mexico
  55. #duet
  56. #2023
  57. #tiktokmademebuyit
  58. #relatable
  59. #love
  60. #viralvideos
  61. #explore
  62. #tiktok
  63. #youtuber
  64. #tiktokchallenge
  65. #behindthescenes
  66. #family
  67. #happy
  68. #cute
  69. #bestvideo
  70. #fun
  71. #love
  72. #tiktok
  73. #fyp
  74. #foryoupage
  75. #pregnantlife
  76. #memes
  77. #cutegirl
  78. #fashion
  79. #cuteboy
  80. #followme
  81. #viral
  82. #tiktok4fun
  83. #foryou
  84. #follow
  85. #music
  86. #cutebaby
  87. #thisis4u
  88. #comedy
  89. #cuteness
  90. #loveyoutiktok
  91. #funny
  92. #anime
  93. #GoViral
  94. #futbol
  95. #comedia
  96. #loveyou
  97. #cutebaby
  98. #tiktoker
  99. # humor
  100. #duetwithme

100 Best TikTok Hashtags for TikTok Influencers

If you’re one of the TikTok influencers looking to make a big break on TikTok, only working with custom hashtags is not going to cut it. You’ll need to jump on some of the best TikTok hashtags for influencers and even participate in hashtag challenges for you to get more eyes on your page. In addition, leveraging reliable CrowdHall services can help you build your page even faster with TikTok likes, views, and subscribers.

Now, here are some exciting and highly engaging TikTok hashtags to include in your TikTok strategy. Knock yourself out!

  1. #fashionistastyles
  2. #explorepage
  3. #streetstyle
  4. #infleuncerblogger
  5. #influencers
  6. #lifestyle
  7. #infleuncerkids
  8. #computer
  9. #fashionable
  10. #infleuncerswanted
  11. #fashionstyle
  12. #youtuber
  13. #model
  14. #influencerdigital
  15. #tiktokchallenge
  16. #fyp
  17. #instatech
  18. #infleuncerstyle
  19. #techinfluencer
  20. #infleunceragency
  21. #stylish
  22. #technology
  23. #meme
  24. #photography
  25. #followforfollowback
  26. #art
  27. #startup
  28. #techpro
  29. #makeup
  30. #ootd
  31. #likeforlikes
  32. #technews
  33. #moda
  34. #style
  35. #followme
  36. #likeforlikes
  37. #follow
  38. #infleuncerlife
  39. #cute
  40. #blogger
  41. #trending
  42. #techie
  43. #influencer
  44. #fitnesscoach
  45. #fitfam
  46. #fashionistakids
  47. #fashion
  48. #follow
  49. #picoftheday
  50. #infleuncerdollar
  51. #like
  52. #infleunceritalia
  53. #instagram
  54. #fashionblogger
  55. #repost
  56. #tiktokers
  57. #viralvideos
  58. #infleuncerstylle
  59. #influencermarketing
  60. #memes
  61. #businessgrowth
  62. #businessgrowthtips
  63. #pro
  64. #outfitoftheday
  65. #photooftheday
  66. #lfl
  67. #trending
  68. #duet
  69. #style
  70. #like
  71. #photooftheday
  72. #instagood
  73. #gadget
  74. #comedy
  75. #businessowner
  76. #businesswoman
  77. #businesstips
  78. #love
  79. #fashionadddict
  80. #explore
  81. #infleuncerdog
  82. #business
  83. #funny
  84. #personaltrainer
  85. #fashion
  86. #model
  87. #likes
  88. #fashionistagram
  89. #music
  90. #smallbusinessowner
  91. #lifestyle
  92. #digitalmarketing
  93. #follow
  94. #funnyvideos
  95. #android
  96. #entrepreneur
  97. #money
  98. #businessowner
  99. #money
  100. #smallbusiness

Top 100 Trending Hashtags for Marketing Tips

TikTok is a great marketing channel for brands and entrepreneurs. It’s also a great place to share marketing tips and strategies for businesses on the platform. So, if you’re a marketing coach or you’re into digital marketing, the following 100 hashtags can help you generate more reach.

  1. #design
  2. #seo
  3. #digitalmarketing
  4. #photography
  5. #entrepreneur
  6. #onlinemarketing
  7. #socialmediamarketing
  8. #graphicdesign
  9. #socialmediamarketingtips
  10. #marketingdigital
  11. #advertising
  12. #webmarketing
  13. #marketing
  14. #entrepreneurship
  15. #affiliatemarketing
  16. #contentmarketing
  17. #follow
  18. #marketingagency
  19. #startup
  20. #marketing
  21. #marketingstrategy
  22. #marketingmultinivel
  23. #marketing101
  24. #digital
  25. #businessmarketing
  26. #digitalmarketingagency
  27. #marketingstrategy
  28. #realestatemarketing
  29. #marketingplan
  30. #digitalmarketingtips
  31. #art
  32. #networkmarketingpro
  33. #marketinglife
  34. #motivation
  35. #success
  36. #influencermarketing
  37. #networkmarketing
  38. #bhfyp
  39. #branding
  40. #marketingderede
  41. #digitalmarketing
  42. #socialmarketing
  43. #marketingdeconteudo
  44. #internetmarketing
  45. #emailmarketing
  46. #multilevelmarketing
  47. #socialmediamarketing
  48. #love
  49. #marketingsocial
  50. #instagram
  51. #smallbusinessmarketing
  52. #empreendedorismo
  53. #socialmedia
  54. #onlinemarketing
  55. #facebookmarketing
  56. #marketingtips
  57. #business
  58. #marketingestrategico
  59. #mobilemarketing
  60. #marketingonline
  61. #inboundmarketing
  62. #videomarketing
  63. #marketingdigital
  64. #marketingtips
  65. #smallbusiness
  66. #marketingdigital
  67. #instagrammarketing
  68. #instagood
  69. #businessmarketing
  70. #marketing101
  71. #fashion
  72. #like
  73. #logo
  74. #businessowner
  75. #money
  76. #contentmarketing
  77. #webdesign
  78. #sales
  79. #brand
  80. #biz
  81. #dise
  82. #ecommerce
  83. #negocios
  84. #inspiration
  85. #marketingagency
  86. #lifestyle
  87. #creative
  88. #ad
  89. #mindset
  90. #website
  91. #designer
  92. #marketingonline
  93. #sucesso
  94. #smallbiz
  95. #content
  96. #brasil
  97. #realestate
  98. #onlinemarketing
  99. #ecommerce
  100. #onlinestore

100 New Hashtags for Random TikTok Posts

If you’re posting random TikTok videos without a definite niche, then the right hashtags to include in your post will be a mix of any trending hashtag, some everyday popular hashtags, and then random TikTok hashtags that will showcase your post to a variety of TikTok users.

The good thing about this TikTok hashtag strategy is that your post will reach your target audience, one way or another, boosting your engagement.

  1. #tiktok
  2. #love
  3. #like
  4. #follow
  5. #tiktokmemes
  6. #viral
  7. #memes
  8. #tiktokindia
  9. #musically
  10. #trending
  11. #likeforlikes
  12. #music
  13. #tiktokindo
  14. #tiktokdance
  15. #tiktokhot
  16. #tiktokers
  17. #tiktokgirls
  18. #tiktokviral
  19. #tiktokchallenge
  20. #tiktoklover
  21. #tiktokboys
  22. #tiktokstar
  23. #india
  24. #explorepage
  25. #meme
  26. #likeforlikes
  27. #funny
  28. #trending
  29. #video
  30. #viralvideos
  31. #repost
  32. #instagood
  33. #dance
  34. #viralfood
  35. #viralpost
  36. #viralmemes
  37. #comment
  38. #followback
  39. #followme
  40. #followforfollowback
  41. #followforfollowback
  42. #comment4comment
  43. #commentback
  44. #reposted
  45. #repostthis
  46. #repostapp
  47. #repostsave
  48. #repostwhiz
  49. #tik_tok
  50. #tiktoktravel
  51. #tiktoktraditions
  52. #greenscreen
  53. #fyp
  54. #foryoupage
  55. #xyzbca
  56. #trending
  57. #anime
  58. #humor
  59. #trend
  60. #art
  61. #pov
  62. #capcut
  63. #fypage
  64. #4u
  65. #viralvideo
  66. #makeup
  67. #stitch
  68. #kpop
  69. #LearnOnTikTok
  70. #dog
  71. #football
  72. #food
  73. #cute
  74. #edit
  75. #like
  76. #tutorial
  77. #freefire
  78. #minecraft
  79. #goviral
  80. #relatable
  81. #satisfying
  82. #drawing
  83. #asmr
  84. #dogsoftiktok
  85. #explore
  86. #family
  87. #travel
  88. #aesthetic
  89. #friends
  90. #dueto
  91. #lyrics
  92. #slowmo
  93. #motivation
  94. #prank
  95. #beauty
  96. #foodie
  97. #workout
  98. #summer
  99. #blowthisup
  100. #painting

100 Lesser-Known Hashtags

While it’s great to use popular hashtags in your TikTok content, another way to boost your content’s discoverability is to use lesser-known hashtags. This hashtag strategy helps your content become visible to users of TikTok who may be aware of these lesser-known tags.

It’s easy for your content to get lost in the midst of some of the best TikTok hashtags because so many people are competing to go viral on those hashtags. Less popular hashtags will have less competition and help your post gain traction.

  1. #coffee
  2. #hot
  3. #astrology
  4. #queen
  5. #react
  6. #hairtutorial
  7. #mood
  8. #dcgr
  9. #crzgf
  10. #quotes
  11. #live
  12. #happybirthday
  13. #parkour
  14. #90s
  15. #america
  16. #streamer
  17. #surprise
  18. #doubleexposure
  19. #comment
  20. #training
  21. #popular
  22. #skills
  23. #liveforthechallenge
  24. #fypchallenge
  25. #news
  26. #photoshoor
  27. #tiktokfamous
  28. #selfcare
  29. #home
  30. #itsempty
  31. #transformation
  32. #smallbusiness
  33. #statisfying
  34. #reaction
  35. #couple
  36. #wholesome
  37. #feature
  38. #recommendations
  39. #laugh
  40. #goals
  41. #lmao
  42. #fypsounds
  43. #history
  44. #single
  45. #respect
  46. #jokes
  47. #hahaha
  48. #lifehacks
  49. #foyou
  50. #dancing
  51. #tiktokfashion
  52. #mentalhealth
  53. #haircut
  54. #creative
  55. #pregnant
  56. #sketch
  57. #weightloss
  58. #home
  59. #lipsync
  60. #singing
  61. #makemefamous
  62. #glowup
  63. #cool
  64. #oddlysatisfying
  65. #interior
  66. #tiktokcringe
  67. #friendshipgoals
  68. #challenge
  69. #storytime
  70. #hacks
  71. #selfie
  72. #tipsandtricks
  73. #tv
  74. #politics
  75. #healthyrecipes
  76. #girlchallenge
  77. #hack
  78. #boyfriend
  79. #didyouknow
  80. #animalsoftiktok
  81. #fitnessgoals
  82. #babytiktok
  83. #moments
  84. #nofilter
  85. #animalrescue
  86. #cooking
  87. #tiktokmademebuyit
  88. #lol
  89. #sexy
  90. #baby
  91. #beautyhacks
  92. #animallover
  93. #filter
  94. #booktok
  95. #protest
  96. #justforfun
  97. #beautytops
  98. #animals
  99. #workout
  100. #tips

100 Hashtags for Funny Content

If you’re a TikTok channel that shares lots of jokes and hilarious content, then you should include specific hashtags that relate to comedy or funny content within your caption. This is in addition to the top trending hashtags and at least one general popular hashtag to help drive engagement.

Using funny hashtags is a useful tactic that will place your content on the discover tab and make you visible to other users who are looking to have a laugh on TikTok, not just your current followers. Here are a few up-to-date hashtags to try:

  1. #funnyvideos
  2. #justforfun
  3. #kitchen
  4. #chef
  5. #prank
  6. #15svines
  7. #FoodBlogger
  8. #MySecretRecipe
  9. #HealthyFood
  10. #eat
  11. #FoodTok
  12. #comedy
  13. #EasyRecipe
  14. #foodie
  15. #blooper
  16. #jokester
  17. #yummy
  18. #boyfriendprank
  19. #featureme
  20. #ditto
  21. #nepobaby
  22. #jokesdaily
  23. #jokesup
  24. #jokesinhindi
  25. #FoodRecipe
  26. #nepotismbaby
  27. #prankster
  28. #dinner
  29. #NewRecipe
  30. #tasty
  31. #homemade
  32. #1minaudition
  33. #TikTokFood
  34. #funnystory
  35. #weirdpets
  36. #lol
  37. #TikTokRecipe
  38. #delicious
  39. #FoodPorn
  40. #VeganRecipe
  41. #tiktokcringe
  42. #lunch
  43. #1mincomedy
  44. #featurethis
  45. #MyRecipe
  46. #funny
  47. #funnyfail
  48. #dankmemes
  49. #memes
  50. #haha
  51. #funnyposts
  52. #jokesoftiktok
  53. #funnymoments
  54. #funnydogs
  55. #comedynight
  56. #funnymemesdaily
  57. #humor
  58. #laughoutloud
  59. #funnyvideo
  60. #comedygold
  61. #comedylife
  62. #jokesonjokes
  63. #laughalittle
  64. #happy
  65. #jokesdaily
  66. #funnyvideos
  67. #Funnycat
  68. #laughter
  69. #jokesfordays
  70. #comedycentral
  71. #funnypictures
  72. #jokesonme
  73. #smile
  74. #memesdaily
  75. #fun
  76. #jokesup
  77. #jokes
  78. #lmao
  79. #comedypodcast
  80. #comedyskits
  81. #comedyposts
  82. #funnyshit
  83. #laughing
  84. #funnymemes
  85. #hilarious
  86. #comedyindia
  87. #laugh
  88. #comedy
  89. #comedymemes
  90. #comedyclub
  91. #funnyviral
  92. #jokesonyou
  93. #funnydog
  94. #comedyvideos
  95. #funnycats
  96. #comedymovie
  97. #comedian
  98. #laughmore
  99. #laughfactory
  100. #funnyquotes

100 Best Hashtags for Educational Content

The following hashtags are some of the best hashtags for pages that post about educational content. They revolve around academics, school, learning, etc.

  1. #EduTok
  2. #bookworm
  3. #studentathlethe
  4. #MindPower
  5. #studentmemes
  6. #students
  7. #teacher
  8. #jobtips
  9. #readingaddict
  10. #testbook
  11. #readingtime
  12. #learningchines
  13. #poetry
  14. #writer
  15. #GeneralKnowledge
  16. #motivation
  17. #educationquotes
  18. #testbook
  19. #writers
  20. #student
  21. #education
  22. #studenthousing
  23. #DidYouKnow
  24. #trainingsession
  25. #teachersoftiktok
  26. #indieauthor
  27. #mindpower
  28. #science
  29. #learningcenter
  30. #edutok
  31. #booknerd
  32. #learnings
  33. #studygram
  34. #educationmatters
  35. #educationconsultant
  36. #readinglist
  37. #TikTokLearn
  38. #library
  39. #learn
  40. #learningbydoing
  41. #booklove
  42. #studyabroad
  43. #school
  44. #bookish
  45. #learnwithtiktok
  46. #university
  47. #business
  48. #learningeveryday
  49. #bookblogger
  50. #educationfirst
  51. #learningisfun
  52. #studentnurse
  53. #learningathome
  54. #reader
  55. #learnontiktok
  56. #businesstips
  57. #authorsoftitktok
  58. #readingbooks
  59. #LearnOnTikTok
  60. #learningthroughplay
  61. #learninglanguages
  62. #bookstagram
  63. #electrician
  64. #studentlife
  65. #booklover
  66. #booksoftiktok
  67. #tbr
  68. #poet
  69. #studentloans
  70. #learningspanish
  71. #educationabroad
  72. #trainingmotivation
  73. #studentvisa
  74. #studentsuccess
  75. #college
  76. #educationiskey
  77. #learninganddevelopment
  78. #careergoals
  79. #facts
  80. #JobTips
  81. #bookaddict
  82. #learning
  83. #knowledge
  84. #educationforall
  85. #wisdom
  86. #writing
  87. #readingisfun
  88. #readingissexy
  89. #education
  90. #learningenglish
  91. #learning
  92. #writingcommunity
  93. #KnowledgeIsPower
  94. #inspiration
  95. #knowledge
  96. #studentslife
  97. #BusinessTips
  98. #studentproblems
  99. #educationispower
  100. #CareerGoals

100 Product Hashtags for TikTok

Are you into e-commerce and want your products to rank highly on popular hashtags for products? There’s a good chance more people will see your products when you use any of the product hashtags. A good tip would be to choose hashtags that sync well with what you’re showcasing.

  1. #product
  2. #productreview
  3. #productlaunch
  4. #productphotography
  5. #branding
  6. #marketing
  7. #business
  8. #smallbusiness
  9. #coffeeshop
  10. #beautyproduct
  11. #cosmetics
  12. #beuatytips
  13. #blacksoap
  14. #beautycare
  15. #skincare
  16. #skincareroutine
  17. #beautyaddict
  18. #beautyblogger
  19. #makeup
  20. #skincareproduct
  21. #beautygram
  22. #blackowned
  23. #blackownedbusiness
  24. #organicproducts
  25. #makeupaddict
  26. #glowingskin
  27. #bodyscrub
  28. #bautyful
  29. #style
  30. #collaboration
  31. #AcrylicPainting
  32. #beauty
  33. #FoodReview
  34. #BeautyTips
  35. #ClothingReview
  36. #beautiful
  37. #ProductReview
  38. #FreeSamples
  39. #model
  40. #MakeUpTutorial
  41. #TikTokFashion
  42. #reviews
  43. #ProductTester
  44. #unbox
  45. #yogapants
  46. #BeautyReview
  47. #BeautyBlogger
  48. #unboxing
  49. #facial
  50. #cosmetics
  51. #watercolor
  52. #MakeUpLooks
  53. #MakeUpVideo
  54. #ProductTesting
  55. #OilPainting
  56. #TikTokMakeUp
  57. #review
  58. #NeverBuyAgain
  59. #dress
  60. #YouNeedThis
  61. #artist
  62. #antiaging
  63. #paint
  64. #shopping
  65. #ViralProducts
  66. #MakeUpArtist
  67. #SkincareTips
  68. #AbstractArt
  69. #mua
  70. #makeup
  71. #HonestReview
  72. #AmazonDeals
  73. #AmazonFinds
  74. #NaturalBeauty
  75. #ClothingBrand
  76. #design
  77. #PaintTok
  78. #OutfitOfTheDay
  79. #TestingProducts
  80. #pretty
  81. #activewear
  82. #AmazonReview
  83. #ProductReviews
  84. #selfcare
  85. #skincare
  86. #ProductReviewer
  87. #MakeUpHack
  88. #HomeBeautyHacks
  89. #outfit
  90. #art
  91. #AmazonReviews
  92. #ArtTherapy
  93. #yogalove
  94. #clothing
  95. #AmazonMustHaves
  96. #BeautyHacks
  97. #WatercolorTutorial
  98. #SkincareRoutine
  99. #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt
  100. #BeautyChallenge

100 Best Hashtags for Any TikTok Video

The following are generic hashtags you can use for any video on TikTok. They will help you generate more followers and often get you to the “For You Page.” Try any of them out below.

  1. #LikeForLike
  2. #video
  3. #dueto
  4. #DogsOfTikTok
  5. #TikTokChallenge
  6. #ViralVideo
  7. #soccer
  8. #FunnyVideos
  9. #iloveyou
  10. #motivation
  11. #GoViral
  12. #ForYouPage
  13. #MakeUpTutorial
  14. #memes
  15. #follow
  16. #meme
  17. #TikTok
  18. #love
  19. #anime
  20. #bts (both the band and the movie term)
  21. #artist
  22. #bhfyp
  23. #lfl
  24. #quotes
  25. #lol
  26. #futbol
  27. #TikTokBrasil
  28. #tik_tok
  29. #TikTokers
  30. #live
  31. #food
  32. #prank
  33. #duett
  34. #ForYou
  35. #viral_video
  36. #fun
  37. #FollowForFollowBack
  38. #MakeUp
  39. #trend
  40. #photography
  41. #CoupleGoals
  42. #DanceChallenge
  43. #challenge
  44. #TikTok4Fun
  45. #memories
  46. #GreenScreenVideo
  47. #football
  48. #India
  49. #TikTokFamous
  50. #GreenScreen
  51. #likes
  52. #TikTokViral
  53. #like
  54. #FollowMe
  55. #ThisIs4You
  56. #video
  57. #dog
  58. #TikTokTrending
  59. #storytime
  60. #music
  61. #art
  62. #FollowMe
  63. #viral
  64. #loveyou
  65. #TikToker
  66. #stitch
  67. #explore
  68. #cat
  69. #comedian
  70. #fyp
  71. #FollowForFollow
  72. #awesome
  73. #fy
  74. #LearnOnTikTok
  75. #comedy
  76. #gaming
  77. #TikTokPhilippines
  78. #mexico
  79. #TikTokDance
  80. #BestVideo
  81. #featureme
  82. #humour
  83. #GoodVibes
  84. #funny
  85. #CuteBaby
  86. #quotes
  87. #cute
  88. #TikTokIndia
  89. #happy
  90. #dance
  91. #TikTokTrend
  92. #LoveYouTikTok
  93. #fypchallenge
  94. #trending
  95. #gamer
  96. #CatsOfTikTok
  97. #ExplorePage
  98. #fashion
  99. #DuetWithMe
  100. #duet

Top 50 Most Popular TikTok Hashtags for TikTok Niches

TikTok posts are usually categorized into many different niches. Using the best hashtag for your niche is super important if you hope to perform well in terms of engagement and reach. Here are the 5 most popular niches on TikTok for businesses and the 10 most popular TikTok hashtags for each of them.

Food-Related Content Hashtags

  1. #vegan
  2. #recipe
  3. #cafe
  4. #shots
  5. #cooking
  6. #tiktokfood
  7. #foodrecipe
  8. #easyrecipe
  9. #foodie
  10. #videorecipe

Fashion and Beauty-Related Content Hashtags

  1. #unlockbeauty
  2. #fashionista
  3. #sleepingbeauty
  4. #shopping
  5. #haircare
  6. #naturalbeauty
  7. #StreetStyle
  8. #hairstyle
  9. #beautyfull
  10. #beautytips

Hashtags for Motivation-Related Content

  1. #MentalHealth
  2. #MotivationMonday
  3. #inspirational
  4. #FitnessMotivation
  5. #success
  6. #SelfCare
  7. #QuotesToLiveBy
  8. #inspiration
  9. #TikTokMotivation
  10. #mindset

Hashtags for Business-Related Content

  1. #startup
  2. #BusinessIdeas
  3. #entrepreneurship
  4. #goals
  5. #freelancer
  6. #entrepreneur
  7. #OnlineBusiness
  8. #BusinessOwner
  9. #DigitalBusiness
  10. #SmallBusiness

Hashtags to Use for Crypto-Related Content

  1. #CryptoInvesting
  2. #BitcoinNews
  3. #blockchain
  4. #cryptocurrency
  5. #CryptoTips
  6. #btc
  7. #CryptoForBeginners
  8. #crypto
  9. #ethereum
  10. #bitcoin

50 Latest TikTok Hashtag Trends and Hashtag Challenges

Here’s a list of currently trending TikTok hashtags and challenges to use on TikTok.

Latest Hashtag Trends of TikTok

  1. #couplegoals
  2. #soccer
  3. #naruto
  4. #diy
  5. #fitness
  6. #challenge
  7. #tiktoktraditions
  8. #tiktokviral
  9. #ad
  10. #storytime
  11. #kpop
  12. #roblox
  13. #MondayMotivation
  14. #tiktokdiy
  15. #ads
  16. #paid
  17. #advertising
  18. #paidpromotion
  19. #tiktokmademeplayit
  20. #joke
  21. #anime
  22. #greenscreen
  23. #trending
  24. #tiktok
  25. #funny

Latest Hashtag Challenges to Jump On RIGHT NOW

  1. #Rodeochallenge
  2. #Trendingdance2023
  3. #sheepandshepherdchallenge
  4. #newdancechallenge
  5. #britosdancechallenge
  6. #dancetrend2023
  7. #savagechallenge
  8. #corememories
  9. #pbspicechallenge
  10. #learnsomethingnew
  11. #showusyourdrawers
  12. #onethingaboutme
  13. #spreadkindness
  14. #21dayschallenge
  15. #4words
  16. #7secondschallenge
  17. #dancebloopers
  18. #coupleschallenge

TikTok Hashtag Ideas for Running Marketing Campaigns

If you’re using TikTok hashtags as part of your marketing campaign strategies, then there is some helpful information that can get you started. Remember that in addition to using TikTok hashtags, you can enhance your TikTok growth and start making moves on TikTok by boosting your channel with organic subscribers and engagements. CrowdHall is your go-to sidekick for quick TikTok growth.

How to Create a Hashtag on TikTok

Creating your own hashtag on TikTok can get you to the discover tab in just a short time, and starting a hashtag challenge also becomes easier with your own hashtag.

So, if you’re creating content for TikTok, you should consider learning how to create your own new hashtag. You may even add special characters to make it unique!

  1. Do some research on your niche to find out how other creators have created their hashtags.
  2. Ensure your new hashtag choice is self-explanatory and encourages users to take action. For instance, you could use a hashtag like #SkinLove2023 to promote a beauty product that encourages customers to be proud of their skin.
  3. Make the hashtag easy to find by using that single hashtag in the easy-to-copy video you create.
  4. Include the hashtag in your in-video text to help gain more recognition
  5. Work with an influencer to help you drive engagement to that hashtag, and encourage more users to participate.

How to Follow Hashtags on TikTok

Following hashtags on TikTok that are related to your brand will help you to show up wherever your target audience is. Here’s how to do so:

  1. Search TikTok to find a variety of hashtags in your niche.
  2. Access a specific hashtag page by clicking on it to reveal.
  3. Look out for the “Follow” button and tap on it to follow the page.

More of these posts with the hashtags will auto-start appearing on your “For You Page”

8 Best Strategies for Using Relevant Hashtags on TikTok

To get the most out of TikTok hashtags, here are 8 proven strategies that guarantee success:

  1. Mix up Relevant Hashtags to Increase Your Reach

One of the most useful tactics to try in your TikTok hashtag strategy is using both popular and niche hashtags. This perfect combo will help you increase your content discoverability to both narrow and broad audiences.

Niche hashtags are lesser-known hashtags. So anyone searching the term will most likely see your TikTok video. But popular TikTok hashtags mean there is much more content to browse through, and yours is just one of many.

  1. Start Your own Hashtag Challenge

Create your own hashtag and promote it by starting a challenge. To start a challenge, you need to come up with a creative task like a dance move or a dare. Then your current followers can copy the video, maybe add some creativity, and post it using the custom hashtag. And just like that, you can gain traction when other TikTok users join in.

  1. Participate in Trending Challenges

Participating in TikTok challenges can help you build brand awareness and gain more followers. If it’s a TikTok challenge, then everyone is doing it. And if everyone is doing, then everyone is following the trend too. That screams “reach”.

You need to filter the challenges you participate in because you have to present your brand in a positive light. Look out for viral TikTok challenges in your niche, make your own video to join, and post it using the custom hashtag of the challenge.

  1. Use the Comments to Add More Hashtags 

The character limit of TikTok may be a hindrance to the number of hashtags you can use. Adding extra hashtags in your comments is an easy way out of this situation.

Make sure you add the most relevant hashtags to your caption because the TikTok algorithm doesn’t give the same importance to the hashtags in the comment section.

  1. Describe Your Audience with Hashtags

You don’t have to use hashtags to describe your content alone. You can also use hashtags to describe a particular set of people. For example, if you own a fashion store, using #fashionistas describes an audience that loves and follows fashion trends. This will help you attract more people that fit in your target audience than using generic hashtags like #smallbusinessowner.

  1. Add Product-specific Keywords to Your Caption 

Other social media platforms like Instagram are tilting towards keywords SEO search strategy, and several social media experts believe that TikTok has subtly adopted the approach as well. To optimize this speculated change in the TikTok algorithm, add product-specific keywords and key phrases, alongside hashtags, to your caption.

  1. Save Common Hashtags for Future Use

Oftentimes, you may find yourself using a particular set of hashtags for multiple videos. Save your time by copying and pasting these hashtags into your phone’s notepad, and reverse the process when needed.

You can also segment hashtags for different types of content and save it on your notepad for future use. For example, hashtags for funny content, hashtags for educational content, and so on.

  1. Set Realistic Goals for Your Hashtag Strategy

Setting realistic goals will help you determine the type of hashtags you should use. For example, if your goal is maximum exposure on TikTok, you can use more generic and trending hashtags. However, if you just want to be successful in your niche, you’ll need to use more niche hashtags. If your goal is to reach your target audience, you need to study what they follow and the hashtags they use related to your niche. Then, create content that targets those specific hashtags.

10 Tips to Help You Find Trending Hashtags on TikTok

If you’re employing a TikTok hashtag strategy for your brand growth, you need to learn how to find trending hashtags that are relevant to your business. Here are 10 tips to get you started in the right direction:

  1. Study your competition to discover the best hashtags in your industry. You may also gain insights into the hashtags you should avoid,
  2. Study your audience (and their networks) to find the hashtags they’re using.
  3. Create your own hashtag to start a branded hashtag challenge. Creating and promoting your own hashtags can help you get user-generated content that you can include in other marketing campaigns.
  4. Use AI hashtag generators
  5. Get trending hashtags with TikTok’s search tool
  6. Explore TikTok’s For You Page (#FYP) to find trending hashtags
  7. Check for related hashtags when using the TikTok search tool
  8. Browse the internet for blog posts with hashtag lists
  9. Use social media listening tools to get trending hashtags ideas
  10. Check the “Discover” section on TikTok’s website

How to Keep Your Hashtags Trending and Reach TikTok Users

Getting constant engagement on your TikTok hashtag is one of the surest ways to keep it trending. This could be by creating more videos that go viral with the hashtag or by working with TikTok influencers to keep promoting their content using the hashtag.

You can make your videos go viral on TikTok with CrowdHall. Simply purchase likes, views, and subscribers from their TikTok packages and watch your content soar!

FAQs About TikTok Hashtags

  1. What Are the Most Popular Hashtags on TikTok I can Use?

Currently, the most popular hashtags on TikTok are #tiktok #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #funny #fun #music #memes #bestvideo #followme #cute #viral #love #happy #fashion #follow #tiktok4fun #loveyoutiktok #thisisforyou and #comedy.

  1. Do TikTok Hashtags Work?

Yes, TikTok hashtags work. With the right TikTok hashtag strategy, you can increase your content discoverability to boost your reach, increase brand awareness and ultimately, grow your business. You can also combine your efforts with TikTok growth providers like XXX brand to boost your engagement organically.

  1. What Steps Can Take to Find Trending Tiktok Hashtags?

You can find trending hashtags on TikTok by using TikTok’s search tool or the “Discover” section on tiktok.com. Social listening tools and AI hashtag generators are also useful for getting trending hashtags.

  1. How Do I Choose a TikTok Hashtag for My Niche?

Studying your rivals on TikTok is an effective way to find relevant hashtags in your niche. You can also create your own branded hashtag or get ideas from blog posts about hashtags in your nice.

  1. What Hashtags Can Get Me to the FYP?

Two specific hashtags are related to TikTok’s For You Page; #fyp and #foryoupage. Although, there isn’t much proof that these hashtags get you there. However, the quality of your video and the reaction of a selected few play a role in your content’s appearance in the FYP.

 

SND Team

Posted by

We are a team of writers passionate about entrepreneurship and innovation. We cover anything else that our readers may find interesting. This includes trending news, lifestyle and finance topics, consumer guides, and much more.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in