1K Trending TikTok Hashtags for Brand Growth on TikTok

What started out as the newbie social media platform on the block in 2016 has become one of the most popular today. It’s no news that TikTok is one of the largest thriving social media platforms on the internet today, with about 1 billion monthly active users and more joining daily. It’s best known for its short but interesting user-generated content that go viral quickly.

TikTok is the latest hub for micro-influencers, mini-celebrities, and social media users to gain fast fame. If you’re looking to boost engagement on your brand and get more eyes on your page, leveraging trending TikTok hashtags on your TikTok content can grant you your desires.

A popular TikTok hashtag strategy like the branded hashtag challenge or using a custom hashtag can quickly make your brand name popular in the TikTok community and improve the TikTok algorithm in your favor.

Without further ado, let’s take you on a journey to finding the best hashtags you can use to access your target audience on TikTok and the best strategies to help you grow your brand fast with TikTok videos.

How Exactly Do TikTok Hashtags Work?

Hashtags are quite popular in the social media space, but what exactly does the Hashtag symbol (#) mean, and how is it useful for TikTok? Can a solid hashtag strategy work to your benefit if you use the right hashtags on TikTok?

Let’s find out.

First, a hashtag is the pound or number sign attached to a group of keywords, topics, or phrases, which then becomes a clickable link. When you click on hashtagged content, you will find a collection of content that have used the same hashtag within the link. It categorizes or labels similar content or niches and helps the posts under the hashtags gain more visibility.

Many viral TikTok challenges start with a custom hashtag. On TikTok, hashtags can be used within the caption of your TikTok video to help your post show up among similarly tagged posts on that hashtag. However, TikTok hashtags are more than just random keywords in your caption; you can use specific hashtags that are related to your industry or niche (also known as niche hashtags) within your TikTok bio or even in your in-video captions.

The TikTok algorithm has been designed to identify relevant hashtags wherever you place them on TikTok. If you’re hoping to become popular in your industry, you must learn how to make the best of hashtags and jump on hashtag trends whenever they come along.

Avoid using the same hashtags multiple times on a single TikTok post, to avoid looking like a spam account. Also, if you’re creating your own hashtags for your brand’s social media strategy, make sure it’s something catch that your target audience and TikTok users, in general, can identify you by. Only use generic hashtags where necessary.

As you progress in this article, you’ll learn how to make your own hashtag and make it one of the trending TikTok hashtags on the platform. But first, let’s check out a few of the top TikTok hashtags you can use for all the videos you share on TikTok and similar social platforms.

Which Hashtags Get the Most Views on TikTok? (Popular Hashtags on TikTok)

Trending hashtags get the most views on TikTok; however, these hashtags only get much engagement during the periods when they’re trending. Popular TikTok hashtags are perfect to get quick bursts of visibility by hopping on trends to get your brand out there.

A few examples of these most popular Tiktok hashtags for 2023 include:

#tiktok #fyp #recipe #comedy #memes #tiktokchallenge #followme #workout #artist #duet #foryoupage #repost makeup #funnyvideos #new #viralvideos #savagechallenge #love #cute #music #trending #happy #fashion #follow #musically #comedy #followfor #meme #lol #muser #like4like #girl #friends #beauty #funnyvideos #family #lifestyle #workout #instafood #funny #handmade #dankmemes #yummy #flowers

The Top 1000 Trending Tiktok Hashtags for Different Categories

Hashtag is a vast network and community of random TikTok users. There are many different categories of TikTok videos, and not every hashtag will be related or useful for the type of content you’re creating. Do you want a piece of advice?

Well, we’ll give it to you anyway — match related hashtags with relevant content hashtags so that you can show up on the feed of your intended audience and gain more followers. That said, if you mainly post ASMR content, find content hashtags that are useful to use for your posts. Don use a hashtag like #recipe on your page since you’re not into food content.

Mix popular hashtags like the ones listed below in your posts’ captions to help you rank higher on specific hashtags that are related to your brand. Good luck!

100 Random Trending Hashtags for TikTok

#balenciaga #sneakers #dior #luxury #louisvuitton #gucci #luxurylife #offwhite #watch #watches #doggy #tiktokpromotecontest #vine #pieday #tuesdaymotivation #springbreak #skincare #stopmotion #blackgirlmagic #makeuptutorial #healthy #icecream #kitchen #protein #foodreview #grwm #spring #entrepreneurship #fit #nyc #cool #instalike #blue #travel #photography #gym #tiktoktrend #challenge #artistsoftiktok #slowmo

100 Best TikTok Hashtags for TikTok Influencers

If you're one of the TikTok influencers looking to make a big break on TikTok, only working with custom hashtags is not going to cut it. You'll need to jump on some of the best TikTok hashtags for influencers and even participate in hashtag challenges for you to get more eyes on your page.

Now, here are some exciting and highly engaging TikTok hashtags to include in your TikTok strategy. Knock yourself out!

#fashionistastyles #explorepage #streetstyle #infleuncerblogger #influencers #lifestyle #infleuncerkids #computer #fashionable #infleuncerswanted #fashionstyle #youtuber #model #influencerdigital #tiktokchallenge #fyp #instatech #infleuncerstyle #techinfluencer #infleunceragency #stylish #technology #meme #photography #followforfollowback #art #startup #techpro #makeup #ootd #likeforlikes #technews #moda #style #followme #likeforlikes #follow #infleuncerlife #cute #blogger #trending #techie #influencer

Top 100 Trending Hashtags for Marketing Tips

TikTok is a great marketing channel for brands and entrepreneurs. It’s also a great place to share marketing tips and strategies for businesses on the platform. So, if you’re a marketing coach or you’re into digital marketing, the following 100 hashtags can help you generate more reach.

#design #seo #digitalmarketing #photography #entrepreneur #onlinemarketing #socialmediamarketing #graphicdesign #socialmediamarketingtips #marketingdigital #advertising #webmarketing #marketing #entrepreneurship #affiliatemarketing #contentmarketing #follow #marketingagency #startup #marketing #marketingstrategy #marketingmultinivel #marketing101 #digital #businessmarketing #digitalmarketingagency #marketingstrategy #realestatemarketing #marketingplan #digitalmarketingtips #art #networkmarketingpro #marketinglife #motivation #success #influencermarketing #networkmarketing #bhfyp #branding

100 New Hashtags for Random TikTok Posts

If you’re posting random TikTok videos without a definite niche, then the right hashtags to include in your post will be a mix of any trending hashtag, some everyday popular hashtags, and then random TikTok hashtags that will showcase your post to a variety of TikTok users.

The good thing about this TikTok hashtag strategy is that your post will reach your target audience, one way or another, boosting your engagement.

#tiktok #love #like #follow #tiktokmemes #viral #memes #tiktokindia #musically #trending #likeforlikes #music #tiktokindo #tiktokdance #tiktokhot #tiktokers #tiktokgirls #tiktokviral #tiktokchallenge #tiktoklover #tiktokboys #tiktokstar #india #explorepage #meme #likeforlikes #funny #trending #video #viralvideos #repost #instagood #dance #viralfood #viralpost #viralmemes #comment #followback #followme #followforfollowback

100 Lesser-Known Hashtags

While it’s great to use popular hashtags in your TikTok content, another way to boost your content’s discoverability is to use lesser-known hashtags. This hashtag strategy helps your content become visible to users of TikTok who may be aware of these lesser-known tags.

It’s easy for your content to get lost in the midst of some of the best TikTok hashtags because so many people are competing to go viral on those hashtags. Less popular hashtags will have less competition and help your post gain traction.

#coffee #hot #astrology #queen #react #hairtutorial #mood #dcgr #crzgf #quotes #live #happybirthday #parkour #90s #america #streamer #surprise #doubleexposure #comment #training #popular #skills #liveforthechallenge #fypchallenge #news #photoshoor #tiktokfamous #selfcare #home #itsempty #transformation #smallbusiness #statisfying #reaction #couple #wholesome #feature #recommendations #laugh #goals

100 Hashtags for Funny Content

If you’re a TikTok channel that shares lots of jokes and hilarious content, then you should include specific hashtags that relate to comedy or funny content within your caption. This is in addition to the top trending hashtags and at least one general popular hashtag to help drive engagement.

Using funny hashtags is a useful tactic that will place your content on the discover tab and make you visible to other users who are looking to have a laugh on TikTok, not just your current followers. Here are a few up-to-date hashtags to try:

#funnyvideos #justforfun #kitchen #chef #prank #15svines #FoodBlogger #MySecretRecipe #HealthyFood #eat #FoodTok #comedy #EasyRecipe #foodie #blooper #jokester #yummy #boyfriendprank #featureme #ditto #nepobaby #jokesdaily #jokesup #jokesinhindi #FoodRecipe #nepotismbaby #prankster #dinner #NewRecipe #tasty #homemade #1minaudition #TikTokFood #funnystory #weirdpets #lol #TikTokRecipe #delicious #FoodPorn #VeganRecipe

100 Best Hashtags for Educational Content

The following hashtags are some of the best hashtags for pages that post about educational content. They revolve around academics, school, learning, etc.

#EduTok #bookworm #studentathlethe #MindPower #studentmemes #students #teacher #jobtips #readingaddict #testbook #readingtime #learningchines #poetry #writer #GeneralKnowledge #motivation #educationquotes #testbook #writers #student #education #studenthousing #DidYouKnow #trainingsession #teachersoftiktok #indieauthor #mindpower #science #learningcenter #edutok #booknerd #learnings #studygram #educationmatters #educationconsultant #readinglist #TikTokLearn #library #learn

100 Product Hashtags for TikTok

Are you into e-commerce and want your products to rank highly on popular hashtags for products? There’s a good chance more people will see your products when you use any of the product hashtags. A good tip would be to choose hashtags that sync well with what you’re showcasing.

#product #productreview #productlaunch #productphotography #branding #marketing #business #smallbusiness #coffeeshop #beautyproduct #cosmetics #beuatytips #blacksoap #beautycare #skincare #skincareroutine #beautyaddict #beautyblogger #makeup #skincareproduct #beautygram #blackowned #blackownedbusiness #organicproducts #makeupaddict #glowingskin #bodyscrub #bautyful #style #collaboration #AcrylicPainting #beauty #FoodReview #BeautyTips #ClothingReview #beautiful #ProductReview #FreeSamples

100 Best Hashtags for Any TikTok Video

The following are generic hashtags you can use for any video on TikTok. They will help you generate more followers and often get you to the “For You Page.” Try any of them out below.

#LikeForLike #video #dueto #DogsOfTikTok #TikTokChallenge #ViralVideo #soccer #FunnyVideos #iloveyou #motivation #GoViral #ForYouPage #MakeUpTutorial #memes #follow #meme #TikTok #love #anime #bts #artist #bhfyp #lfl #quotes #lol #futbol #TikTokBrasil #tik_tok #TikTokers #live #food #prank #duett #ForYou #viral_video #fun #FollowForFollowBack #MakeUp #trend #photography

Top 50 Most Popular TikTok Hashtags for TikTok Niches

TikTok posts are usually categorized into many different niches. Using the best hashtag for your niche is super important if you hope to perform well in terms of engagement and reach. Here are the 5 most popular niches on TikTok for businesses and the 10 most popular TikTok hashtags for each of them.

Food-Related Content Hashtags

#vegan #recipe #cafe #shots #cooking #tiktokfood #foodrecipe #easyrecipe #foodie #videorecipe

Fashion and Beauty-Related Content Hashtags

#unlockbeauty #fashionista #sleepingbeauty #shopping #haircare #naturalbeauty #StreetStyle #hairstyle #beautyfull #beautytips

Hashtags for Motivation-Related Content

#MentalHealth #MotivationMonday #inspirational #FitnessMotivation #success #SelfCare #QuotesToLiveBy #inspiration #TikTokMotivation #mindset

Hashtags for Business-Related Content

#startup #BusinessIdeas #entrepreneurship #goals #freelancer #entrepreneur #OnlineBusiness #BusinessOwner #DigitalBusiness #SmallBusiness

Hashtags to Use for Crypto-Related Content

#CryptoInvesting #BitcoinNews #blockchain #cryptocurrency #CryptoTips #btc #CryptoForBeginners #crypto #ethereum #bitcoin

50 Latest TikTok Hashtag Trends and Hashtag Challenges

Here’s a list of currently trending TikTok hashtags and challenges to use on TikTok.

Latest Hashtag Trends of TikTok

#couplegoals #soccer #naruto #diy #fitness #challenge #tiktoktraditions #tiktokviral #ad #storytime #kpop #roblox #MondayMotivation #tiktokdiy #ads #paid #advertising #paidpromotion #tiktokmademeplayit #joke #anime #greenscreen #trending #tiktok #funny

Latest Hashtag Challenges to Jump On RIGHT NOW

#Rodeochallenge #Trendingdance2023 #sheepandshepherdchallenge #newdancechallenge #britosdancechallenge #dancetrend2023 #savagechallenge #corememories #pbspicechallenge #learnsomethingnew #showusyourdrawers #onethingaboutme #spreadkindness #21dayschallenge #4words #7secondschallenge #dancebloopers #coupleschallenge

TikTok Hashtag Ideas for Running Marketing Campaigns

If you're using TikTok hashtags as part of your marketing campaign strategies, then there is some helpful information that can get you started.

How to Create a Hashtag on TikTok

Creating your own hashtag on TikTok can get you to the discover tab in just a short time, and starting a hashtag challenge also becomes easier with your own hashtag.

So, if you’re creating content for TikTok, you should consider learning how to create your own new hashtag. You may even add special characters to make it unique!

Do some research on your niche to find out how other creators have created their hashtags. Ensure your new hashtag choice is self-explanatory and encourages users to take action. For instance, you could use a hashtag like #SkinLove2023 to promote a beauty product that encourages customers to be proud of their skin. Make the hashtag easy to find by using that single hashtag in the easy-to-copy video you create. Include the hashtag in your in-video text to help gain more recognition Work with an influencer to help you drive engagement to that hashtag, and encourage more users to participate.

How to Follow Hashtags on TikTok

Following hashtags on TikTok that are related to your brand will help you to show up wherever your target audience is. Here’s how to do so:

Search TikTok to find a variety of hashtags in your niche. Access a specific hashtag page by clicking on it to reveal. Look out for the “Follow” button and tap on it to follow the page.

More of these posts with the hashtags will auto-start appearing on your “For You Page”

8 Best Strategies for Using Relevant Hashtags on TikTok

To get the most out of TikTok hashtags, here are 8 proven strategies that guarantee success:

Mix up Relevant Hashtags to Increase Your Reach

One of the most useful tactics to try in your TikTok hashtag strategy is using both popular and niche hashtags. This perfect combo will help you increase your content discoverability to both narrow and broad audiences.

Niche hashtags are lesser-known hashtags. So anyone searching the term will most likely see your TikTok video. But popular TikTok hashtags mean there is much more content to browse through, and yours is just one of many.

Start Your own Hashtag Challenge

Create your own hashtag and promote it by starting a challenge. To start a challenge, you need to come up with a creative task like a dance move or a dare. Then your current followers can copy the video, maybe add some creativity, and post it using the custom hashtag. And just like that, you can gain traction when other TikTok users join in.

Participate in Trending Challenges

Participating in TikTok challenges can help you build brand awareness and gain more followers. If it’s a TikTok challenge, then everyone is doing it. And if everyone is doing, then everyone is following the trend too. That screams “reach”.

You need to filter the challenges you participate in because you have to present your brand in a positive light. Look out for viral TikTok challenges in your niche, make your own video to join, and post it using the custom hashtag of the challenge.

Use the Comments to Add More Hashtags

The character limit of TikTok may be a hindrance to the number of hashtags you can use. Adding extra hashtags in your comments is an easy way out of this situation.

Make sure you add the most relevant hashtags to your caption because the TikTok algorithm doesn’t give the same importance to the hashtags in the comment section.

Describe Your Audience with Hashtags

You don’t have to use hashtags to describe your content alone. You can also use hashtags to describe a particular set of people. For example, if you own a fashion store, using #fashionistas describes an audience that loves and follows fashion trends. This will help you attract more people that fit in your target audience than using generic hashtags like #smallbusinessowner.

Add Product-specific Keywords to Your Caption

Other social media platforms like Instagram are tilting towards keywords SEO search strategy, and several social media experts believe that TikTok has subtly adopted the approach as well. To optimize this speculated change in the TikTok algorithm, add product-specific keywords and key phrases, alongside hashtags, to your caption.

Save Common Hashtags for Future Use

Oftentimes, you may find yourself using a particular set of hashtags for multiple videos. Save your time by copying and pasting these hashtags into your phone’s notepad, and reverse the process when needed.

You can also segment hashtags for different types of content and save it on your notepad for future use. For example, hashtags for funny content, hashtags for educational content, and so on.

Set Realistic Goals for Your Hashtag Strategy

Setting realistic goals will help you determine the type of hashtags you should use. For example, if your goal is maximum exposure on TikTok, you can use more generic and trending hashtags. However, if you just want to be successful in your niche, you’ll need to use more niche hashtags. If your goal is to reach your target audience, you need to study what they follow and the hashtags they use related to your niche. Then, create content that targets those specific hashtags.

10 Tips to Help You Find Trending Hashtags on TikTok

If you’re employing a TikTok hashtag strategy for your brand growth, you need to learn how to find trending hashtags that are relevant to your business. Here are 10 tips to get you started in the right direction:

Study your competition to discover the best hashtags in your industry. You may also gain insights into the hashtags you should avoid, Study your audience (and their networks) to find the hashtags they’re using. Create your own hashtag to start a branded hashtag challenge. Creating and promoting your own hashtags can help you get user-generated content that you can include in other marketing campaigns. Use AI hashtag generators Get trending hashtags with TikTok’s search tool Explore TikTok’s For You Page (#FYP) to find trending hashtags Check for related hashtags when using the TikTok search tool Browse the internet for blog posts with hashtag lists Use social media listening tools to get trending hashtags ideas Check the “Discover” section on TikTok’s website

How to Keep Your Hashtags Trending and Reach TikTok Users

Getting constant engagement on your TikTok hashtag is one of the surest ways to keep it trending. This could be by creating more videos that go viral with the hashtag or by working with TikTok influencers to keep promoting their content using the hashtag.

You can make your videos go viral on TikTok with engaging content and strategic hashtag use.

FAQs About TikTok Hashtags

What Are the Most Popular Hashtags on TikTok I can Use?

Currently, the most popular hashtags on TikTok are #tiktok #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #funny #fun #music #memes #bestvideo #followme #cute #viral #love #happy #fashion #follow #tiktok4fun #loveyoutiktok #thisisforyou and #comedy.

Do TikTok Hashtags Work?

Yes, TikTok hashtags work. With the right TikTok hashtag strategy, you can increase your content discoverability to boost your reach, increase brand awareness and ultimately, grow your business.

What Steps Can Take to Find Trending Tiktok Hashtags?

You can find trending hashtags on TikTok by using TikTok’s search tool or the “Discover” section on tiktok.com. Social listening tools and AI hashtag generators are also useful for getting trending hashtags.

How Do I Choose a TikTok Hashtag for My Niche?

Studying your rivals on TikTok is an effective way to find relevant hashtags in your niche. You can also create your own branded hashtag or get ideas from blog posts about hashtags in your nice.

What Hashtags Can Get Me to the FYP?

Two specific hashtags are related to TikTok’s For You Page; #fyp and #foryoupage. Although, there isn’t much proof that these hashtags get you there. However, the quality of your video and the reaction of a selected few play a role in your content’s appearance in the FYP.