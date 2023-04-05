5 Reasons Why Streaming is Better for Businesses than Regular Videos

Social networks have transformed different aspects of people’s lives. They have changed how businesses operate and engage with potential and loyal customers. For instance, companies currently use live broadcasts to reach and interact with their audience. You, too, should consider producing visual content and especially going live because it’s a powerful marketing tool.

Regardless of the type and size of your business, live streaming offers more tangible benefits than regular videos. A company webcast can boost engagement, build trust and elevate your company’s image.

Indeed, many live-streaming platforms on the internet, including Facebook Live, YouTube, Instagram, Twitch, TikTok, etc., can offer you solutions. You can take advantage of these opportunities to create an endless stream and engage with your customers.

5 Reasons Why You Should Go Live

It’s common today to see streams on social media that replay for days without a presenter, but there are active viewers. These are called looped streams or continuous streams. Content creators are excited about Gyre streaming. They use the Gyre to launch continuous pre-recorded live videos on social media.

Here are the 5 benefits of running a 24/7 live stream and engaging with your audience without stopping.

1. Gives a Human Aspect

Unlike regular videos, live streaming offers your audience a genuine interaction. It helps your business connect with viewers compared to videos on demand. The latter has no room for the audience to communicate with the presenters.

Going live also brings a human element to your videos. Viewers identify with presenters when they make mistakes, laugh or stutter. Presenters seem emotionless and stiff in standard videos or live TV news; thus, people can’t relate to them.

2. Expands Your Reach

Social networks favor live content over regular videos. For instance, your audience is more likely to see you when you go live on Facebook than when you share a video on demand or image. Actually, most platforms YouTube included prioritizes live video in their searches.

Now that live videos have more exposure, your brand and its products are able to get more followers and generate more leads on social media platforms. People can also find your live videos easily and share them right away because this content requires immediate action.

3. It’s Cost-Effective

Live streaming your content is less costly and more effective than other marketing ways. In the world of marketing, businesses want to reach more people without spending a lot of money. The good news is that live streaming can reach a wider audience even if you have a shoestring budget.

The internet has innovative tools to help you create an endless stream and engage with the audience. Platforms, too, favor live streams because they give them more ad slots that create new traffic.

4. Provides Crowdsourcing Opportunities

Presenters interact with their viewers in real time during live streaming. Some businesses leverage this opportunity to get feedback, conduct research, and crowdsourcing. Understanding their feelings about your marketing efforts, brand, and offerings can help foster business growth.

The viewercount that accompanies the live broadcasts shows the number of viewers of your broadcasts. You can also see the comments and number of hearts in your videos. These interactions increase the ranking on social networks, which drives more viewers to your live broadcasts.

5. Gives a Competitive Advantage

Online content consumption has soared worldwide because of increased access to smartphones and the internet. Among many factors, the global lockdowns and severe restrictions due to Covid 19 led to a surge in streaming platforms like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, etc.

Brands that want more exposure and have full control of their streaming service aesthetics can stand out from the competitors. Companies that integrate branding into their streaming platform have more viewers than those that appear generic. After all, millennials are ever on the move, and favor streamed content anytime and anywhere. Because of that, text-based content is slowly being exchanged with live broadcasts.

Conclusion

Brands favors live streaming when communicating with their target audience more than regular videos. Social media platforms have also made it effortless for people with smartphones and internet connections. As you can see, there are many benefits of live streaming, So use live streams to engage your potential customers, create awareness about your brand and offerings, generate leads, and grow your business.