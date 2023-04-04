What are Business Charts and How can Yours Efficiently Use Them?

Unable to make informed decisions despite having all the necessary business data? The reason for this is apparent. It is because your business data is all over the place. According to an estimate, around 95% of businesses struggle due to unstructured data. Your team members and consumers fail to understand and analyze the complex data, which leads to poor decisions and strategies.

However, business charts are an exceptional way to help structure data and elevate your business. Are you thrilled to learn more about them?

Let’s dive in.

What are Business Charts?

Business charts are a visual representation of your company’s data. These graphical diagrams display essential information about your company’s products and services using text, numbers, and symbols. Business charts provide a series of numerical data to simply display large quantities of data and show the relationship between them.

Business charts are an exceptional tool to simplify strategic data, making it easy to understand for the workers and your potential customers.

Charts and graphs phenomenally attract individuals as their content is easily understood and retained. Around 30-60% of businesses use graphical tools and schemes for effective marketing.

Therefore, you should consider using an effective graph creator to create interactive business charts and graphs for your business. They bring a common understanding between your team members and present new ideas that accelerate your business projects through visualization.

What are Some of the Best Business Charts, and How are they Useful?

Several types of business charts serve different purposes to up your business game. Here are some of them:

Line Chart

The line chart is one of the most common diagrams used in companies. They consist of a series of points called “markers,” each representing the company’s data. These markers are joined to create a straight line that exhibits different trends and minor changes. The line chart is also known as a curve chart.

Bubble Charts

Bubble charts are another popular tool used by businesses in different fields. It is a variation of the scatter chart. Bubbles are used in place of data points with an additional data dimension. It does not use a category axis, as horizontal and vertical axes are value axes.

Bubble charts are used by businesses when their data needs a third dimension, as it provides richer information to viewers.

Flowcharts

Flowcharts are a diagram representing the flow of work or a process through a step-by-step process. These diagrammatic representations show the different steps with boxes connected by arrows. Flowcharts are helpful for manufacturing or administrative processes, service, project plans, or business operations.

Pie Charts

Also known as circle charts, the pie chart is an excellent graph used across many businesses. It displays multiple sets of information in a simple and easy-to-understand way. Pie Charts are usually a circle having different slices, each representing a numerical quantity. Each slice’s arc length, central angle, and area are directly proportional to the amount it illustrates. These statistical graphs come in handy for different business aspects, such as:

Percentages of the revenue earned from different products.

Percentages of types of customers

Profits from different countries

Organization chart

An organization chart refers to the complete breakdown of a company. It displays the structure of an organization by showing the ranks of different employees and the relationship between them.

This diagram has different boxes or other shapes, each showing an employee’s position. The boxes contain specific workers’ contact information, email, page links, and sometimes even photos. An organizational chart is also called an organogram or an organogram. This tool is excellent for letting your employees or customers have transparency and clarity about your organization.

Bar Charts and Histograms

A bar chart is a graphical representation of different numerical values to assess patterns and trends in a business or industry. A bar chart is also known as a histogram. This visual tool comprises two axes; the horizontal axis of the chart on which the variables are plotted and the vertical axis where the mean of observation is plotted. Every bar represents several ranges. The taller bars display more data in that range, while the shorter bars indicate the opposite.

Key Takeaways

The best way to make your business operations smooth and understandable is by starting to use charts and graphs. These innovative tools comprise an excellent visual representation of your data, making it easier to interpret, understand and analyze. Not only do they structure your company’s data, but they also help potential customers understand and retain your brand’s information.