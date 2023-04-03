CCNA vs CCNP: The Key Skills and Knowledge Required for Each Certification

Cisco offers a range of certifications to networking professionals, and two of the most popular are the Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) and the Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP). While both certifications focus on networking technologies and practices, they differ in terms of the skills and knowledge required to achieve them.

CCNA Certification

The CCNA certification is designed for networking professionals who are just starting their careers. It validates the basic knowledge and skills required to install, configure, operate, and troubleshoot small to medium-sized networks. The CCNA certification covers a broad range of networking technologies, including routing and switching, security, wireless, and collaboration.

To obtain the CCNA certification, candidates must pass a single exam that covers networking fundamentals, LAN switching technologies, routing technologies, WAN technologies, infrastructure services, infrastructure security, and infrastructure management. The exam consists of 120 questions and lasts for 90 minutes.

The key skills and knowledge required for the CCNA certification include:

Network Fundamentals: Candidates must have a basic understanding of networking concepts and technologies, including the OSI model, IP addressing, subnetting, and network topologies.

LAN Switching Technologies: Candidates must have a good understanding of switch architectures, VLANs, STP, EtherChannel, and Layer 2 protocols.

Routing Technologies: Candidates must have a solid understanding of routing protocols, including OSPF and EIGRP, as well as the basics of BGP.

WAN Technologies: Candidates must understand the basics of WAN technologies, including MPLS, Metro Ethernet, and broadband technologies.

Infrastructure Services: Candidates must have a basic understanding of infrastructure services such as DNS, DHCP, NTP, and SNMP.

Infrastructure Security: Candidates must have a basic understanding of network security technologies such as access control lists, firewalls, and VPNs.

CCNP Certification

The CCNP certification is designed for networking professionals who have already obtained the CCNA certification and are looking to advance their careers. It validates the advanced knowledge and skills required to plan, implement, and troubleshoot complex network infrastructures. The CCNP certification focuses on a specific area of networking, such as routing and switching, security, collaboration, data center, or service provider.

To obtain the CCNP certification, candidates must pass a series of exams that cover advanced networking concepts and technologies. The exact number of exams and topics covered depends on the specific track chosen. For example, the CCNP Routing and Switching track requires candidates to pass three exams covering advanced routing and switching technologies, troubleshooting methodologies, and network design principles.

The key skills and knowledge required for the CCNP certification include: