Knowing When To Hire a Personal Injury Lawyer

Daily life can be hazardous and is often unpredictable. Common dangers can include sudden accidents such as a car crash or a simple slip and fall at the store or work. If you’ve been hurt, you certainly have a lot of things to keep track of including your recovery, family concerns, financial stressors, your career, and more. If you’ve been injured, the law offices of Lulich & Attorneys personal injury lawyers can help you be made whole. Before contacting an attorney, you may be wondering if it is the right time to do so. Does your case qualify, or do you need an attorney to handle your specific situation? These are common concerns and the following items will tell if it’s the right item to reach out to a legal professional.

When You Should Consider Hiring An Injury Attorney

You Are Badly Hurt: an important factor in hiring an attorney is the severity of your injuries. Minor injuries can often be handled without the need for an attorney. However, if you have pain that lasts for several days, or it requires hospital care, you should contact a lawyer. This is especially true if your injury involved a hospital stay, surgery, therapy, or other long-term care as there are past and future medical expenses to take into consideration.

Someone Else Was At Fault: negligence is an important part of legal proceedings and if your injury was due to the lack of care of another person or party, you should contact a lawyer as soon as possible. Negligence under the law must meet certain criteria and a lawyer will help preserve evidence that shows you were not at fault and are owed compensation.

Insurance Representatives Are Contacting You: if an insurance company is contacting you concerning a claim and requesting statements, medical records, and other information, you should inform them you are contacting an attorney. Your lawyer should always manage any insurance claims or contact them as insurance companies often attempt to lower the value of any claim payment.

Disputes Concerning Liability: if the other party involved in your accident is denied liability either through their insurance company or legal representation, you should hire a personal injury lawyer. Even in cases where the evidence shows clear fault, liability will be denied to either avoid payment or reduce the amount of any insurance claim. By hiring a lawyer, you can ensure guilt is proven and a proper settlement or judgment can be reached.

You Need Help With a Settlement: some settlements can be highly complex and involve a great deal of research and negotiation. A lawyer has the skills needed to properly navigate the court system, collect evidence, and argue your case. Through tools such as the collection of evidence, expert witnesses, accident reconstruction, and more, your lawyer will help prove your case and help you receive the settlement you are due.

Final Thoughts

A personal injury lawyer provides you with the support and experience you need to receive proper compensation if you have been injured. Even a seemingly minor incident can have a major impact on your life and well-being. In such a situation, you should never go through proceedings without an attorney to assist you.