Energy-Efficient Home Improvement Ideas to Consider in 2023 In Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix gets hot! Sometimes the heat in Phoenix is unbearable, reaching over 100° of dry air. As a homeowner, you may struggle with energy bills each year since this may be one of your most variable expenses. So, you may want to improve your home’s energy efficiency to remain comfortable all year, especially if you want to sell your house fast in Phoenix, Arizona. Here are some ways that you can create an energy-efficient home in 2023.

Improve Insulation

One of the first things you should start with when improving the energy efficiency of homes in Phoenix, Arizona, is within your walls. Do you have proper insulation for your home? If not, adding more insulation will allow you to retain your home’s internal temperatures without using more heating or air. So if the insulation in your home is not that good, consider upgrading to a better form of insulation for your home, especially in attics.

Control the Humidity in Your Home

You may not have to worry about humidity in an arid region such as Phoenix. But when it is cool in your home, dry air can make your heater work harder to make you feel warmer. This can drive up your energy bills. On the flip side, if there is too much humidity in your home, your AC will work harder to make you feel cool, thus driving up your energy bills. To control the moisture in your home, getting an HVAC system with a whole-house humidifier to help regulate the humidity levels and save energy is ideal.

Install Smart Thermostats

Nowadays, many people work from home. The pandemic has created more work-from-home positions than ever before. However, some still are not at home most of the day. So you probably won’t be able to control your thermostat in your home because you’re not there. If you’re hardly ever at home, you may want to invest in a smart thermostat to control your energy from your smartphone. Having such remote access will prevent you from using excess energy to cool or heat your home when you’re not there to benefit from it.

Front Door Improvement

When you think about switching out your front door, you probably do it to improve the security of your home. But did you know changing your front door can improve your home’s energy efficiency? According to the U.S. Department of Energy, lots of energy loss in your home goes out of your exterior doors. So having much more energy-efficient exterior doors, such as one made of fiberglass, will help you create a more energy-efficient home in Phoenix, Arizona.

Install Better Windows

As with doors, Windows can be a way for air or heat to enter your home. If you have Windows that aren’t energy efficient, chances are you have high energy bills. To improve your home’s energy efficiency, installing quality windows is a good idea. Ultimately energy star windows will be the best option. However, specific windows are much more energy efficient than others, such as picture windows. These types of windows don’t have many moving parts, so they don’t allow air to get in or escape.

Switch To Solar Power

Did you know that Arizona ranks in the top 10 for solar power in the U.S.? You may want to consider switching from traditional power to solar power to lower your monthly energy bills. The federal government is offering a tax credit for those who want to convert to solar energy. The state government is also offering assistance to help with solar installation costs. So, there is no better time than now to switch to solar to improve your home’s energy efficiency.