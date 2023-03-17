5 Best Free Voice Changer for PC/Online

Voice changing technology has come a long way in recent years, and with the proliferation of software and online tools, it has never been easier to change the sound of your voice. Whether you are looking to make prank calls, add some fun to your online gaming, or just have some fun with friends, a voice changer can be a great tool to have.

Voice changers can be found in various forms – some are software that you can download and install on your PC, while others are web-based tools that can be accessed through your browser. In this article, we will explore some of the best free voice changers available for PC and online use.

1. iMyFone MagicMic Voice Changer

iMyFone MagicMic Voice Changer is one of the best softwares that allows you to change your voice in real-time. It offers 125+ various voice filters, including AI voices, Male to Female , Ghostface, deep voice, and Anime, and it also allows you to adjust the pitch and speed of your voice. In addition, it has a sound emulator that allows you to change your voice directly in games or other applications.

2. Voicemod

Voicemod is a popular voice changer that has gained a lot of attention in recent years. It is available as a free download for Windows PC, and it comes with a variety of pre-built voice filters that you can apply to your voice in real-time. With Voicemod, you can sound like a robot, a chipmunk, a demon, or even a celebrity. The software also allows you to create your own custom voices by adjusting various parameters like pitch, speed, and tone.

3.MorphVOX Junior

MorphVOX Junior is a free voice changer software that is perfect for beginners. It comes with a simple and intuitive interface, and it allows you to apply various voice filters to your voice in real-time. MorphVOX Junior also includes a soundboard and a background noise reduction feature. While the free version of MorphVOX Junior has limited features compared to the paid version, it still offers a lot of fun and entertainment for those looking to experiment with voice changing.

5.Online Voice Changer

If you are looking for a web-based voice changer that you can use on any device, Online Voice Changer is a great option. It is a free online tool that allows you to change your voice in real-time using various voice filters like robot, alien, and female. The tool is very easy to use – simply go to the website, select a voice filter, and start talking. Online Voice Changer also allows you to download your modified voice as an MP3 file.

6.Clownfish Voice Changer

Clownfish Voice Changer is another free voice changer for Windows PC that comes with a lot of features. In addition to voice changing, it also includes a text-to-speech converter, music player, and soundboard. The software supports various input sources like a microphone, Skype, and Discord, making it a great tool for online gaming and communication. Clownfish Voice Changer is also customizable, allowing you to create your own voice presets and sound effects.

In Conclusion

Voice changers are a great way to add some fun and creativity to your online communications and entertainment. With the various free voice changers available for PC and online use, you can experiment with different voices and sound effects to create unique and entertaining content. Whether you are a gamer, a content creator, or just looking to have some fun with friends, a voice changer can be a valuable tool to have in your arsenal.