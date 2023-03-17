Importance of Regression Testing in Software Development

Regression testing is one of the testing types in the development of software. Whenever new changes or updates occur in a code, it means going back to the existing code and making sure that it has not affected the required result, and hereby goes the name regression testing. Many regression testing tools, such as Opkey, Testimony, testRigor, Selenium, etc., are available in the market.

The applications like ERP and Salesforce CRM need regression testing due to the frequency of orderly updates. In this article, we will discuss essential points about regression testing.

Regression Testing in Software Development

It is a type of software testing done to ensure whether the software is working as intended. In this, a partial or complete selection of already executed test cases is re-executed to check whether the existing functionalities work according to the requirements.

Whenever any change or update takes place in the code, there may be the chance that functionality changes the intended output, so regression testing ensures the overall stability and functionality of current features.

Different Types of Regression Testing

Depending on the change and update in an application or software, there are seven distinct types of regression testing.

Corrective Regression Testing: It is one of the popular types of regression testing. When specifications are not changed, and the test case can be used again in testing, this testing comes into the picture. This testing requires less time to detect bugs or faults.

Progressive Regression Testing: This testing is majorly done when the development of new test cases takes place. Whenever the modifications or specifications change, and new test cases are created, then this type of regression testing is used.

Selective Regression Testing: This testing is done by selecting just specific parts of the software in order to check whether the new code has any impact on the existing one. The primary purpose of this testing is to detect the dependencies among the various test cases.

Partial Regression Testing: Whenever changes occur in the source code, partial regression testing is done to check whether the application is working as intended.

Unit Regression Testing: It is performed on certain pieces of code in order to find out the dependencies among the code.

Complete Regression Testing: It is performed when the final software deployment occurs just before the release to the target audiences.

When to Carry Out Regression Testing?

Regression Testing can be carried out at any phase of development. However, there are some standard times when the regression validation is done with the help of regression testing tools.

Addition of New Functionality or Feature

When a new functionality or feature is added to an application, it can bring changes to the current application and hence leads to changes in output. It is also possible that new features added may alter the customization and personalization.

Modifications in Existing Application

Changes like adding a new field or minor workflow accustoming can bring about the need to use regression testing tools.

Integration With Another Application

When the application or software is integrated with a third party, then code changes take place and it may disrupt the existing functionalities.

Software Update

Software like ERP requires continuous regression validation because it releases newer updates frequently. Regular updates may alter the functionality.

Performance Issues

It is not necessary that regression testing tools can only be used when there is a change or any update takes place. Sometimes performance issues also occur that create problems in the standard workflow. Some Well-Known Regression Testing Tools Subject 7: It is a cloud-based, “ real codeless” automation testing solution that combines all testing platforms in a single platform. It also permits technical and non-technical users to run robust test flows. Testimony: It is one of the regression testing tools that is built specifically for SAP software. It minimizes the need for test data management and ends the test script creation, reaffirming the SAP regression testing. Appsurify: It is mainly used when the QA engineers and developers need to fasten up the cycle times, discover errors earlier, and test frequently. This tool minimizes the regression test completion time and maximizes the coverage of the test. Selenium: It is considered to be the apex automated regression testing tools. Selenium comprises cross-environment, OS, and support of browsers. Moreover, it is congruent with many programming languages and other testing frameworks. testRigor: It is specifically used for test maintenance, and it is well-suited when there is a need to create robust automation coverage. Watir: It makes use of the Ruby programming language and is a lightweight and easy-to-use tool. It is meant to test web apps.

Opkey: It is an enterprise grade test automation solution that supports 14+ ERPs including Oracle EBS, Oracle Cloud Applications, SAP, Salesforce, Workday, and Microsoft Dynamics 365. Opkey is a no code test automation tool that allows business users to participate in regression testing. Furthermore, it supports continuous testing to smoothen the process of testing in software development.

Why Choose Opkey?