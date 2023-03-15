Why Migrate Data from Google Workspace to Microsoft 365?

Looking for a complete solution that allows you to collaborate effectively and caters to each company’s specific needs? It’s time to reevaluate and look at why Microsoft 365 may be the smartest option for your business. Microsoft excels in security, flexibility, affordability, compatibility, and more! Let’s dive deeper into each of these reasons why it’s time to migrate from Google Workspace to Microsoft 365.

Security

Protecting your company’s data should be the top priority. This is one of the major reasons to Migrate Google Workspace to Office 365. Microsoft spends more than $1 billion annually protecting not only their data but clients’ data as well. Office 365 has built-in anti-spam and anti-virus protection to help improve security.

On top of this, Microsoft features an Advanced Threat Protection function that ensures the file is protected before an attack occurs. Microsoft Defender is a feature of Office 365 that can cater to the needs of your business, and this is something Google Suite is not able to provide on the same level. Microsoft 365 seeks to help your business stay compliant with cybersecurity standards by offering built-in compliance to various mandates such as DFARS 252.2LL, NIST SP 800-171, and FedRAMP.

Flexibility

Businesses must consider scalability when implementing a new model. You want a software solution to be able to grow your business in the long run. This is a huge advantage in switching to M365 over Google Workspace. With Microsoft, it’s easy to add and remove users for various apps to make a more customized workspace. Additionally, when adding in a new system to expand your business, your team can work with the tools they are familiar with while learning.

Compatibility

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest perks of switching to Microsoft 365 is the familiarity that comes along with it. Most have previous experience with Word, Excel, and PPT, meaning the functionality behind them provides less of a learning curve. Microsoft 365 functions on your desktop, mobile device, and browser, making it easier to navigate and letting you access data on Virtual Desktop whenever you want. In addition, the integration of all the apps provides a much better ecosystem.

Additionally, Microsoft Teams has proven to be a remarkable collaboration tool. Teams is a place where your whole team can interact, especially with the participant limits being higher than the Google Workspace equivalents. Accessing all these capabilities in one centralized platform makes work life more comfortable and helps operations run smoother.

Affordability

With something as complex as Office 365 and Google Workspace, it’s important the pricing remains flexible to better cater to your organization’s specific needs. Google Workspace offers three pricing plans: Business Starter, Business Standard, and Business Plus. While the actual pricing is affordable and simplicity is easy to understand, it doesn’t offer much in terms of flexibility. Microsoft, on the other hand, offers a broad range of pricing options. They provide various pricing options for business, enterprise, government, non-profit, and education with sub-versions available in each.

Conclusion

Switching to Microsoft 365 can completely change the game for an organization. It excels above Google Workspace in security, flexibility, compatibility, affordability, and more.