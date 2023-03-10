How Adventures Can Aid in Your Drug and Alcohol Recovery Efforts

There are so many moving parts when it comes to drug and alcohol recovery. The first part is recognizing you need help, and then taking the steps to check in to rehab to detox your body and get started on the long road ahead. There are many different approaches to the recovery journey and no one person needs the exact same things. But when you’re looking for ways to aid you in your recovery efforts, why not consider adventures? There are many ways that adventures can help you in your recovery. Here’s how:

Learn to do Hard Things

Developing resilience doesn’t come overnight. A lot of people are afraid to do hard things. They’re afraid to try new things, or they find themselves stuck in a rut and don’t know how to get out of it. This is especially true for those who struggle with drug and alcohol addiction. Addiction can lead people down a difficult path that can feel impossible to get out of. Learning how to do hard things can help you break out of your comfort zone. Adventures introduce fun challenges into your life again. You’ll learn that hard things don’t always have to be painful and that the results are worth the effort.

Discover Your Purpose in Life

Having an addiction can leave you feeling like your life is meaningless and without purpose. Achieving a sense of purpose in life can be a powerful motivator for drug and alcohol recovery. By planning and going on adventures you can discover your purpose. The ways in which adventure therapy impacts your brain can help you uncover things about yourself that were hidden away inside. There is an addiction treatment center in Hawaii that offers a unique therapeutic approach that helps clients explore, experience new things, and discover a purpose that may have been missing due to alcohol and drug addiction. Places like that also help their clients find purpose in life.

Gain New Strengths and Skills

As you engage in new activities, you’ll gain new skills and strengths. This could be learning to read maps so you can go on road trip adventures. It could be learning to setup camp in the woods when there aren’t amenities nearby. This can be accomplished through learning a new hobby or skill, such as playing an instrument or learning a language.

Process Events That Were Traumatic

Drug and alcohol addicts each have a story. Trauma is often part of that tale. Unfortunately, drinking and using drugs only masks the emotions, and the pain gets buried deep inside. Processing these traumatic events with the aid of a professional licensed therapist is important. But being able to move and go on adventures can also help your mind and body process the pain.

Connect With People

Being in recovery can be lonely. But connecting with new people through adventures can help you feel less alone on the journey. Adventure therapy is a great way to both connect with others going through similar experiences, and work through some of your issues.

Experience New Things

Life is meant to be enjoyed. Often drugs and alcohol can become a prison that keeps people from enjoying life to its fullest. Addicts know full well that they are bound by the feelings of needing a next fix. Experiencing new things can be an excellent way to help you feel like you’re living life to the fullest. This is often one of the goals of recovery. Try something new. Go to new places, take a route you never would’ve considered, and look for new adventures.

Get Outdoors

Adventuring helps you to spend more time outside. Getting outdoors is a great way to relieve stress, and improves your mental health, both of which are important on the recovery journey. Being in nature has been shown to help people sleep better and feel more confident about themselves.

Boosts Self Esteem and Improves Mental Health

It can feel defeating when you are addicted to drugs and alcohol. It feels like you are no longer in control of your choices which can lower your self-esteem and lead to poor mental health. Adventures are a way to boost your self-esteem and help you overcome mental health challenges. You’ll find that you are more confident as you overcome challenges and make efforts toward your recovery.