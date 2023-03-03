Introduction

Innovative ideas are a constant requirement in the present, but they are not always received with open arms. But all you need is a surge of enthusiasm as well as hard work to transform your dream into reality. Hawks Melbourne City Rawalpindi is a residential development located in Rawalpindi that seeks to imitate the look and feel of Melbourne, a city in Australia. This is your chance to live and experience a satisfying and enjoyable life. Hawk’s Melbourne City is a modern housing project with cutting-edge amenities.

Full Article is Here : Hawks Melbourne City | Payment Plan 2023 | Location | Map | NOC

Hawks Melbourne City Rawalpindi Location

The location of Hawks Melbourne City Rawalpindi is ideal as it is located on Chakbeli Road, in proximity to Rawat City. In the coming years, it will be simple to reach the city from Ring Road through the proposed interchanges N-5 radio station and Losar Mor. The housing society is closer to the DHA Phase III extension along Chakbeli Road.

Giga Mall is just 10 minutes away

Rawat City is around 5 minutes away

Hawks Melbourne City Rawalpindi Developers

Black Hawk Builders and Developers are the makers of Hawks Melbourne City. Property development is the main focus for Black Hawk Builders and Developers. The company’s aim is to provide a top-quality project within the stipulated timeframe and with modern facilities.

Hawks Melbourne City Rawalpindi Master Plan

Hawks Melbourne City is unfolding over 2,500 Kanal Land. Its Main Boulevard will be 200 feet long. The housing scheme offers residential and commercial plots at reasonable rates.

Hawks Melbourne City Rawalpindi Residential Plots

The plots are available in the following sizes:

3 Marla

5 Marla

7 Marla

10 Marla

1 Kanal

Hawks Melbourne City Rawalpindi Commercial Plots

The commercial plot sizes are as follows:

4 Marla

5 Marla

Hawks Melbourne City Rawalpindi Payment Plan

The payment plan of Hawks Melbourne City Rawalpindi is as follows:

Hawks Melbourne City Rawalpindi Features

Some of its features are as follows:

Facilities and Amenities

24/7 Security

Community center

Gated Community

Hybrid Energy System to provide electricity

Imam-Bargah

Lush Green Park

Mosque

Schools

Conclusion

Hawks Melbourne City Rawalpindi is a residential development located in Rawalpindi that will replicate Melbourne’s ambiance and atmosphere. This is the way to a more satisfying and deeper lifestyle than the ordinary. The city of Melbourne was the capital of Australia. Sky Marketing recommends you to invest in the promising plots in Hawks Melbourne City Rawalpindi.