The Essential Features to Look for in an eCommerce Fulfillment Company

Choosing the right eCommerce fulfilment services for your business can be daunting. After all, it’s not just about finding a reliable provider. You need to consider various factors, such as shipping and delivery speed, cost, customer service, scalability, etc., to determine if the eCommerce fulfilment company is the right choice for your brand. This article provides the top features to look into and make the right decision for your online business. Keep reading to know more-

Shipping Speed

Due to the new standard of same, one or two-day delivery times set by Amazon Prime, consumers now anticipate speedier shipping times than ever before.

How can you then adapt to these changing expectations? By collaborating with an order fulfilment business that can deliver on them. If you do, you can avoid losing out on sales from the 53% of customers who claim they’ve cancelled an online order due to lengthy delivery periods. Top fulfilment businesses should ensure speedy delivery of the products to clients. Companies make it feasible through their extensive network of well-placed fulfilment centres and competent order fulfilment software.

Warehousing

Customers demand lightning-fast shipping times, and the fulfilment warehouse’s closeness to the client is crucial in achieving the same. The shorter the distance your products travel to reach the end user, the quicker the shipment turnaround times are (and lower shipping costs).

Therefore, knowing where their fulfilment warehouses are is essential when selecting a fulfilment firm. Working with a fulfilment firm with a limited number of fulfilment warehouses would be unable to deliver at the speed your consumers expect, which could negatively impact your user experience. Make sure your fulfilment partner has warehouses in the locations you specify.

Efficient Order Fulfilment Software

As an online brand, you already have software and other tools to help integrate your business. Amidst all this, you will never want to adopt another software that is slow, chaotic, and almost impossible to understand. That’s why it’s crucial to examine the fulfilment firm you’re considering working with and the order fulfilment software they employ.

eCommerce fulfilment services use order fulfilment software with various features and capabilities. If you want to use the software to meet your needs best, it’s crucial first to comprehend your business’s actual demands and objectives and select the company whose software can meet them. Additionally, you should ensure that their order fulfilment software is simple to use.

Enable Seamless Returns

The eCommerce fulfilment company must not be hands-off after shipping the product. After all, roughly 30% of all online purchases result in returns. A good fulfilment provider will work with you on returns management to mitigate controllable returns or those that might be diminished or eliminated through improved advanced logistics. Some returns are uncontrolled (a client didn’t like the product), especially during apparel fulfilment, but working with competent fulfilment companies can help to manage these.

You should be able to recognise “serial returners” with the aid of the software provided by your fulfilment company. Customers who frequently buy things to return them fall into this category. If you know who they are, you may send them marketing materials when you have a big sale or emails that emphasise positive customer feedback to help them feel confident about their purchase.

Cost Management

It goes without saying that cost is the most critical factor to consider when selecting an eCommerce fulfilment company. You want to ensure you get good value for money and avoid opting for the cheapest option available. The last thing you want is to have a provider who doesn’t offer quality services or processes your orders inefficiently. That said, make sure you shop around and compare prices from different providers before making your final decision.

Flexibility

If your business proliferates, you must ensure that your eCommerce fulfilment partner can keep up. Make sure they have the capacity and flexibility to expand their services as needed so that you can avoid any hiccups when the time comes to scale up your operations. A good provider such as the Efficient Services Group offers eCommerce fulfilment that provides customised solutions that fit your unique needs and help you grow as needed.

Customer Service

Having a reliable customer service team is essential when dealing with an eCommerce fulfilment company. Ideally, they should be available 24/7 so that if any issues arise, they can be dealt with promptly and efficiently. It’s also essential to check what kind of tracking systems they offer. It will lend you peace of mind knowing that your eCommerce fulfilment services closely monitor every step of the process. Additionally, look into their return policy. It will ensure that customers are satisfied and less likely to leave negative feedback on social media or review sites.

Concluding Words

Choosing an eCommerce fulfilment service provider is no small feat. When selecting a provider, ensure they have experience dealing with eCommerce businesses and understand your unique needs and requirements. Additionally, look for features such as cost management, flexibility, excellent customer service etc. These will help ensure you get the best possible experience from start to finish. With these tips in mind, you should feel more confident about finding an ideal eCommerce fulfilment partner for your business.

Efficient Services Group offers 3PL fulfilment services that ensure seamless shipping, delivery and return. We have a professional team and advanced softwares that enable quick and efficient fulfilment services. Contact us if you seek an able team for your online order fulfilment.